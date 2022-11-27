Spread the love

The Hotel Saint Clair (162 E Ontario St) has officially relaunched in Chicago steps away from the Magnificent Mile! Dating back to 1926, the hip and newest renovated and independent boutique hotel offers re-imagined interior spaces, and an art-inspired lobby, The Hot Coffee Shop, including Curfew, and the new restaurant operated by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani. Hotel Saint Clair offers memorable experiences for travelers and locals alike.



The Hot Coffee Shop

The hotel originally opened as the Hotel Eastgate, and features Spanish Revival style architecture and a brick façade. Taking inspiration from the building’s origins, it has been rebranded as The Hotel Saint Clair, located “A Whisper Away From The Most Magnificent Mile,” highlighting the property’s location and ties to the past.

With interior spaces designed by Barker Nestor Architecture & Design, the hotel’s common areas meld wooden accent walls, industrial ceilings, pendant lights, a live wall, mosaic tile and welcoming seating areas. The lobby features a gallery wall complemented by live plants and abundant greenery; it flows directly into Curfew, where guests and locals can enjoy delicious food and craft drinks from the restaurant or The Hot Coffee Shop throughout the day. (I particularly enjoyed the dark chocolate chip muffin during my recent stay).

All 206 guest rooms at Hotel Saint Clair have a modern, yet comfortable aesthetic. High-end touches include Italian Aqua Mellis bath amenities, oversized gel fiber pillows and lush textured linens, with sleeping rooms designed to reflect the energy of Chicago.

The king double hotel room

My guest and I enjoyed a lovely overnight stay at the hotel this past November. It is in the perfect location on the Mag Mile and has everything including shops, theater, attractions and restaurants.



The king double hotel room

The hotel staff was very welcoming and accommodating, which was refreshing during our check in, inquiries, dining and check out.

We stayed in a double king bedroom that was modern with a simple, clean aesthetic. The room itself was quite narrow and long. There was a closet to hang up our clothes and suitcases, but no drawers available for extra storage. It was comforting to have our own microwave and mini fridge. The Chicago skyscraper wall collage worked well in the space and was a nice contrast to the simplicity of the space. The large, king beds were extremely comfortable and cozy to lay in. (When I woke up the next morning, I had had a fantastic night’s sleep)!

Hotel room bathroom

The hotel bathroom

The bathroom was standard with a spacious walk in shower, complete with dispensers for CO Bigelow body wash, shampoo and conditioner. Parts of the bathroom floor were a bit dirty with dust and hairs, but otherwise, the room was very clean and orderly for our stay. The bathroom provided clean, soft towels for us and various toiletries. We also wanted to watch TV, but it wouldn’t connect to cable or streaming.



Shower toiletry options

One of the most exciting additions to the Hotel Saint Clair is the opening of Curfew. Operated by celebrity chef and renowned hospitality developer Fabio Viviani, Curfew offers the perfect fusion of a classic American lounge with an elevated dining experience offering Spanish, American and Italian flavors.

Entrance to Curfew Restaurant

The warm and welcoming bar area offers floor to ceiling windows, communal tables and booths, along with a large patio for al fresco dining during the summer months. Curfew’s menu is an eclectic blend of small, shareable plates combined with American classics developed from family recipes with a modern twist. When you enter the restaurant lobby, you are greeted with a large Curfew sign surrounded by lush greenery.



Elegant, simple dining at Curfew

Dinner that evening at Curfew was a very memorable culinary experience for all the senses. We enjoyed everything we ate and drank very much. We started with a refreshing, creamy and flavorful shrimp and watermelon ceviche (yuzu, arare, cilantro, avocado). The shrimp, watermelon and yuzu complimented one another perfectly.

Shrimp and watermelon ceviche

Next, we dined on a hearty and tasty woodland mushroom pizza (smoked scarmorza, parmesan, heirloom tomatoes). My guest also ordered the butchered-cut steak skewers (turmeric onions, hen of the woods mushrooms, chimichurri). She loved the blend of different flavors and textures, including the tenderness of the meat.



Woodland mushroom pizza

Butchered-cut steak skewers

Our desserts were delectable and worthy grand finales to the overall meal: a sinful and creamy, indulgent chocolate mousse (dark chocolate sauce, vanilla whipped cream) and strawberry vanilla cake (Berry compote, sweet whipped cake). We liked the crunchy chocolate cookie crust of the chocolate mousse. The strawberry vanilla cake was very unusual, yet delicious. It consisted of pieces of cake, sliced strawberries, mini berry boba balls and crunchy dried sugar.

Chocolate mousse

Strawberry vanilla cake

The wonderful hospitality at Hotel St. Clair was evident in the staff, including the Curfew employees. Everyone checked in to ensure our stay and meal were going well, and to see if we needed anything to make the stay more enjoyable. I would highly recommend staying here if you ever find yourself on the Magnificent Mile, or just fancy a superb meal at Curfew.

Photos: Jennifer Lunz, unless otherwise mentioned.

For more information or reservations, please visit the hotel website.