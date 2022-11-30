Spread the love

If Barbara Minkus’ name doesn’t ring a bell with you – not to worry. Even though she’s been on stage, on screen, and especially on television, she never achieved the kind of fame reserved for the very few. At the same time, she’s had what most performers would consider an enviable career. She is an accomplished singer, and her show business memoir is a musical one.

Barbara Minkus – Photo by Doug Haverty

Life wasn’t always easy for Barbara. She almost grew up in the theater. As she polished her talents, she also had to conceal her stage mother’s ongoing faux-pas and infidelities. Even though she dreamed of being an opera diva, her audiences kept steering her toward musical comedy. On the plus side, Barbara worked with multiple show business greats and has appeared 25 times as a raconteur and singer on “The Merv Griffin Show.” She was on TV with Danny Kaye and Jerry Lewis and had a starring role on Broadway in “The Education of Hyman Kaplan.” She was featured in 11 motion pictures. On the personal side, she also found true love along the way. A trip to Israel helped bring her closer to her Jewish roots.

In 18 MINUTES OF FAME, Barbara shares her life with you in song. The show is filled with great musical numbers, insider anecdotes about the giants in show biz, and little secrets that only you will know about. Written by Barbara Minkus and Susan Morgenstern (who doubled as director), this show business musical memoir will delight, intrigue, and – most definitely – entertain. This is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season.

15 MINUTES OF FAME plays for only three performances, beginning at 8 p.m. on December 16, continuing at 8 p.m. on December 17, and ending at 2 p.m. on December 18, 2022. Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA 90068 (just over the hill from the Hollywood Bowl). The show runs for 75 minutes and is suitable for general audiences. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. For information and reservations, call 323-851-7977 or go online.