Once again Chicagoans are treated to a cherished annual tradition, Rembrandt’s Holiday Baroque when it returns to Evanston and to Chicago as well! They are performing it twice! Featuring Baroque favorites and a few surprise “gifts” along the way, Holiday Baroque will capture the spirit of the season.

Dec 2 Epiphany Performing Arts Center, Chicago | 7:30pm FRI

Dec 4 Alice Millar Chapel, Evanston | 3:00pm SUN

Holiday Baroque will be included in their Chicagoland Holiday Preview at 8:00pm tonight and is a recommended event, here is a link for that if you want to include it: WFMT Presents: A Chicagoland Holiday Preview

The program:

HANDEL: Concerto Grosso in G Major, op. 6, no. 1

G.G. KAPSBERGER: Canario

PURCELL: Evening Hymn

TELEMANN: Concerto for Two Violins in G Major TWV 52:G2

N. MATTEIS: Diverse bizzarie Sopra la Vecchia Sarabanda

HANDEL: Organ Concerto, op. 4, no.5BACH: Non sa che sia dolore, BWV 209

Rembrandt Chamber Musicans are John Macfarlane, violin; Carol Cook, viola; Calum Cook, cello

Guest Artists include: Josefien Stoppelenburg, soprano; Stephen Alltop, harpsichord, organ; Eoin Andersen, violin; Ian Hallas, bass; Brandon Acker, theorbo, baroque guitar; Karyn Macfarlane, violin; Kate Carter, violin; Marie Tachouet, flute

Performers are: Josefien Stoppelenburg, soprano, and Stephen Alltop, harpsichord and organ, will join RCM principal artists Calum Cook, cello; John Macfarlane, violin and artistic director; and Carol Cook, viola, in a program of beloved masterworks and musical surprises. Also joining RCM will be guest artists Eoin Andersen, violin; Ian Hallas, bass; Brandon Acker, thorbo, Karyn Macfarlane, violin; Kate Carter, violin; and Marie Tachouet, flute. Don’t miss this All-Star ensemble!



Josefien Stoppelenburg

About: JOSEFIEN STOPPELENBURG, soprano, is best known for her dazzling vocal agility and her passionate and insightful interpretations. Stoppelenburg has performed all over the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America as a Baroque Music and Oratorio specialist, and as a concert singer. Stoppelenburg has performed most major oratorio works by Handel, Haydn, Bach and Mozart. Last season Navona Records released her CD, Modern Muses, contemporary treasures for soprano and cello. The album won a Bronze Medal in the 2022 Global Music Awards. Concerts this season include appearances in Houston (Harmonia Stellarum and Ars Lyrica) the Boston Early Music Festival with the Newberry Consort, a St Matthew Passion in the Netherlands and concerts at the Arizona Bach Festival, Bach Week Evanston, Indianapolis Early Music Festival and the St Louis Bach Festival. Stoppelenburg taught vocal masterclasses at Indiana University (Jacobs School of Music), the University of Colorado, Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and Illinois State University. She has performed for the Dutch Royal family on several occasions. Josefien is also a professional painter and just illustrated a children’s book. To stay posted about her music and art, please visit: josefienstoppelenburg.com josefienstoppelenburg-art.com



Stephen Alltop

About: STEPHEN ALLTOP, harpsichord and organ, serves as Music Director of the Apollo Chorus of Chicago, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, and the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra. A specialist in oratorio and historical performance practice, he has been a member of the conducting and keyboard faculties at the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University where he conducts the Alice Millar Chapel Choir and the Baroque Music Ensemble. In the 2022- 23 academic year, Dr. Alltop is helping organize a festival on the music of William Byrd, conducting Handel’s opera Alcina, and conducting the world premiere recording of Stacy Garrop’s Terra Nostra for Cedille Records. Stephen Alltop has appeared with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as both a harpsichord and organ soloist. He has performed with the Joffrey Ballet, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Music of the Baroque, Omaha Symphony, and the Peninsula Music Festival. Alltop served as Coordinator for WFMT’s Bach Organ Project in 2014, and the WFMT Bach Keyboard Festival in 2015, and has performed as a keyboard artist across Europe. An advocate for diversity in program ming, he has sought to bring atten tion to under-represented composers in both the orchestral and choral realm. He lectures frequently about music for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Northwestern Univer sity Alumnae Continuing Education Series and Osher Lifelong Learning. Since 2014, he has given presentations on leadership for various programs in the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern.

Guest Artists

This is a wonderful start to the holiday season.

Photos: Courtesy of Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

