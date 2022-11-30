Rembrandt Chamber Musicans – Holiday Baroque Returns

Alice Millar Chapel
Once again Chicagoans are treated to a cherished annual tradition, Rembrandt’s Holiday Baroque  when it returns to Evanston and to Chicago as well! They are performing it twice! Featuring Baroque favorites and a few surprise “gifts” along the way, Holiday Baroque will capture the spirit of the season.

Holiday Baroque

Holiday Baroque

Dec 2 Epiphany Performing Arts Center, Chicago | 7:30pm FRI

Dec 4 Alice Millar Chapel, Evanston | 3:00pm SUN

Holiday Baroque will be included in their Chicagoland Holiday Preview at 8:00pm tonight and is a recommended event, here is a link for that if you want to include it: WFMT Presents: A Chicagoland Holiday Preview

The program:

HANDEL: Concerto Grosso in G Major, op. 6, no. 1

G.G. KAPSBERGER: Canario
PURCELL: Evening Hymn 
TELEMANN: Concerto for Two Violins in G Major TWV 52:G2
N. MATTEIS: Diverse bizzarie Sopra la Vecchia Sarabanda
HANDEL: Organ Concerto, op. 4, no.5BACH: Non sa che sia dolore, BWV 209

Rembrandt Chamber Musicans are John Macfarlane, violin; Carol Cook, viola; Calum Cook, cello 

Guest Artists include: Josefien Stoppelenburg, soprano; Stephen Alltop, harpsichord,  organ; Eoin Andersen, violin; Ian Hallas, bass; Brandon Acker, theorbo, baroque  guitar; Karyn Macfarlane, violin; Kate Carter, violin; Marie Tachouet, flute 

Performers are: Josefien Stoppelenburg, soprano, and Stephen Alltop, harpsichord and organ, will join RCM principal artists Calum Cook, cello; John Macfarlane, violin and artistic director; and Carol Cook, viola, in a program of beloved masterworks and musical surprises. Also joining RCM will be guest artists Eoin Andersen, violin; Ian Hallas, bass; Brandon Acker, thorbo, Karyn Macfarlane, violin; Kate Carter, violin; and Marie Tachouet, flute. Don’t miss this All-Star ensemble!

Josefien Stoppelenburg

About: JOSEFIEN  STOPPELENBURG, soprano, is best  known for her  dazzling vocal agility   and her passionate and insightful  interpretations. Stoppelenburg has  performed all over the United States,  Europe, Asia, and South America  as a Baroque Music and Oratorio specialist, and as a concert singer.  Stoppelenburg has performed most  major oratorio works by Handel,  Haydn, Bach and Mozart. Last  season Navona Records released her  CD, Modern Muses, contemporary  treasures for soprano and cello. The  album won a Bronze Medal in the  2022 Global Music Awards.  Concerts this season include  appearances in Houston (Harmonia  Stellarum and Ars Lyrica) the  Boston Early Music Festival with the  Newberry Consort, a St Matthew  Passion in the Netherlands and  concerts at the Arizona Bach Festival,  Bach Week Evanston, Indianapolis  Early Music Festival and the St Louis  Bach Festival.  Stoppelenburg taught vocal  masterclasses at Indiana University  (Jacobs School of Music), the  University of Colorado, Cincinnati  Conservatory of Music, and Illinois  State University. She has performed  for the Dutch Royal family on several  occasions.   Josefien is also a professional  painter and just illustrated a  children’s book. To stay posted  about her music and art, please  visit: josefienstoppelenburg.com josefienstoppelenburg-art.com 
 

Stephen Alltop

About: STEPHEN ALLTOP,  harpsichord and organ, serves as Music Director of the Apollo   Chorus of Chicago, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, and the Elmhurst Symphony   Orchestra. A specialist in oratorio and  historical performance practice, he  has been a member of the conducting  and keyboard faculties at the Bienen  School of Music at Northwestern  University where he conducts the  Alice Millar Chapel Choir and the  Baroque Music Ensemble. In the 2022- 23 academic year, Dr. Alltop is helping  organize a festival on the music of  William Byrd, conducting Handel’s  opera Alcina, and conducting the  world premiere recording of Stacy Garrop’s Terra Nostra for Cedille  Records.   Stephen Alltop has appeared with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as both  a harpsichord and organ soloist. He  has performed with the Joffrey Ballet,  Melbourne Symphony Orchestra,  Minnesota Orchestra, Milwaukee  Symphony Orchestra, Music of the  Baroque, Omaha Symphony, and the  Peninsula Music Festival. Alltop served  as Coordinator for WFMT’s Bach  Organ Project in 2014, and the WFMT  Bach Keyboard Festival in 2015, and  has performed as a keyboard artist  across Europe.   An advocate for diversity in program ming, he has sought to bring atten tion to under-represented composers  in both the orchestral and choral  realm. He lectures frequently about  music for the Chicago Symphony  Orchestra, the Northwestern Univer sity Alumnae Continuing Education  Series and Osher Lifelong Learning.  Since 2014, he has given presentations  on leadership for various programs in  the Kellogg School of Management at  Northwestern.   

Guest Artists

This is a wonderful start to the holiday season.

Photos: Courtesy of Rembrandt Chamber Musicians  

Information and tickets  

