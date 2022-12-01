Spread the love

Santa Suite Living Space

Experience the magic of Hyatt Lodge’s Santa Suite at 2815 Jorie Boulevard, Oakbrook, Illinois. This Festive Santa Suite is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas until December 25. The decked-out Santa Suite can host the ultimate luxurious Holiday for families, friends, or even company Christmas celebrations. Famed architect and grandson of Mies Van Der Rohe, Dirk Lohan, designed the Hyatt Lodge as part of the McDonald’s University campus-in-the-park concept CEO Fred Turner’s vision encompassed. With its stone, brick, wood, and massive windows the three-story lodge blends into its natural surroundings and creates a peaceful environment albeit with modern comforts. The lodge overlooks the serene peaceful 80-acre landscaped forest land. It is dotted with two lakes, streams, walking, and biking trails. The lodge sits at the edge of the man-made Fred lake with a long curving footbridge inviting you to experience the great outdoors.

Bar Lounge

We were fortunate to preview the Santa Suite before its official opening. We started our evening with a lovely dinner at the Hearthside Lounge. Our waiter Luis was so hospitable, informative, and accommodating. We enjoyed the Barramundi and Shrimp tacos as our entree. They were beautifully plated and delicious. All the personnel we encountered were friendly and gracious. The elegant Santa Suite is spacious yet cozy. The decorations are both lavish, tasteful, and whimsical. There was a bartender serving wine, beer, and a seasonal cranberry sangria punch. We especially enjoyed the savory charcuterie boards, passed chimichangas, skewered beef tenderloins, and the bountiful cookie plates garnished with fresh berries and chocolate truffles. Parents brought children who were delighted with the surroundings. One family of three boys from Arlington Heights could not contain their excitement and exuberance at returning to visit the Santa Suite they stayed in several years ago.

Santa Suite Treats

Hyatt welcomes you to the Santa Suite with a complimentary bottle of wine and gourmet delectable holiday cookies that would make Santa swoon. The 1,100 square foot suite includes a ten-seat dining room exquisitely decorated for Christmas, and three flat-screen televisions so you can binge-watch your favorite Christmas films and specials. Why not reduce the stress of the hectic holiday rush when you can indulge in the lap of luxury creating enchanting memories for you and your loved ones by booking the Santa Suite. The overnight rate for the Santa Suite is $700. Guests can make reservations by calling 630-581-6607 or emailing ww*****************@hy***.com.">Hyatt Sales.

The Hyatt Lodge is a welcome get-away where you can feel one with nature, yet close to every urban amenity Oakbrook offers. There is Drury Lane Playhouse and The First Folio Theatre at MaysLake Peabody Estate. Both theaters offer timely family-friendly Christmas productions. If you still have presents to buy Oakbrook Centre is a premier place to shop for all those special gifts. When you are done with the shopping visit the two restaurants at Hyatt’s Lodge: the Water’s Edge and the Hearth Lounge. Offsite Oakbrook offers the best of fine dining restaurants galore or more casual eateries. Oakbrook cuisine ranges from American, Seafood, Steakhouse, Brazilian, Greek, Italian and Asian. Oakbrook has it all.

Dining Room and Bar

“You can’t help but feel happy and ready to spread holiday cheer when you enter our Santa Suite,” said Director of Sales, Michelle Marvin. “We so enjoy decorating it every year knowing that our guests are making some wonderful memories here.”

King Size Bed

Oak Brook’s most unique hotel is pet-friendly and located by beautiful lakes, streams, and wooded trails. The Hyatt Lodge has every amenity including, exemplary contemporary artwork, a Concierge, free Wi-Fi, Room Service, Business Services, Laundry, Free Parking, Digital Check-in, and the Midtown Spa & Fitness Center. There is an indoor 70-foot recreational pool with lap lanes that was especially impressive. Despite Midwestern winter gloom, you will feel like you are on an island oasis in the pool area. Hyatt Lodge is committed to bringing a special experience to its guests. Connected to the hotel is their Conference Center ideal for weekday corporate meetings. Their location is perfect for retreats, wedding guests, and family weekend getaways. For more information on Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook Chicago, please call 630.568.1234 or visit Hyatt online.

Santa Elves Are You Naughty or Nice?

Photos: Courtesy of Hyatt Director of Sales Michelle Marvin and Heron Agency