The World Water Film Festival (WWFF), in partnership with United Nations partners International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre (IGRAC) and Youth for Global Health & Social Justice, and in collaboration with the UN Water Conference 2023, is hosting an intimate kick-off event in New York City on December 3rd at Anthology Film Archives (32 Second Avenue New York, NY 10003) from 1:30 pm – 4pm. The kick-off event will welcome guest speaker Dr. Sheryl Simmons of Youth for Global Health & Social Justice, screen a sampling of ten short films by impactful storytellers from around the world, and feature notable panelists, offering a sneak-peak of what to expect for WWFF’s inaugural festival – which will coincide with the UN Water Conference in March 2023.

WWFF is a non-profit film festival for activists and storytellers worldwide to highlight human-water relationship issues and concerns that inspire action steps for audiences. WWFF showcases a variety of films on human-water relationship issues, including narrative comedy and drama, animation, and documentaries. Film topics range from water contamination to water conservation, climate change, pollution, drought, groundwater visibility, and more. The festival received over 70 film submissions since its open call announcement in July.

WWFF CEO and founder Robert Strand says, “Our goal is to leverage the power of film to enhance relationships between filmmakers, organizations, and the entire human population to build advocacy and activism in water-related matters. News coverage alone won’t inspire change; it is the creatives who will save the day.”

Marie-Cecile Girard-Jones, World Water Film Festival Director, adds, “Film is a powerful medium, and we want to encourage storytellers, activists, and filmmakers from all walks of life to submit their work. Whether it’s done through narrative fiction, documentary, or animation, the importance is in the filmmaker’s intention. A short film can inspire and empower viewers to act and create positive change across local communities.”

WWFF will hold its inaugural festival on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in NYC. The festival will coincide with the UN Water Conference, March 22-24. Four hundred forty water organizations will be in town for the International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028.

World Water Film Festival is an annual non-profit film festival started in 2022 under Founder and CEO Robert Strand. The festival focuses on uplifting stories about the human-water relationship to inspire equitable action. By combining art and activism, WWSFF looks to a future with a strong relationship between filmmakers, organizations, and the human population in support of building sustainable and cleaner water resources. Organization updates can be found on their website worldwaterff.org and on their Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok pages @WorldWaterFF.

International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre (IGRAC) is UNESCO’s international groundwater center for monitoring, mapping, and assessing the world’s groundwater. It is located in Delft, The Netherlands, but is particularly active in the global south. IGRAC facilitates and promotes the international sharing of data and information on groundwater worldwide. For that purpose, it has developed a Global Groundwater Information System (GGIS), a global map-based portal for groundwater data and

information. Next to GGIS, the map of Transboundary Aquifers of the World (TBA Map) is the most distinctive IGRAC product. Organization updates can be found on their website www.un-igrac.org and on their Instagram (@unescoigrac), Facebook (@igrac.un), Twitter (@UNIGRAC) pages, and YouTube channel.

Youth for Global Health & Social Justice takes you on a transcontinental journey through the lens of today’s youths as they tell the story of the international water crisis under the guidance and narration of organization Founder/Director, Dr. Sheryl Simmons. Seven countries, one conversation converge to bring awareness to clean water and sanitation as a Human Right for everyone.

