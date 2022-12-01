About this event:
Get in the holiday spirit by tasting 10 different holiday-themed cocktails at participating businesses along Southport Ave while you shop the Southport Holiday Stroll! This ticketed Cocktail Crawl features two routes and takes place alongside the festivities of the Southport Holiday Stroll. The Southport Holiday Stroll is free to attend and includes special deals from local businesses, carolers, photos with Santa, holiday treats, and other surprises.
When and where:
Fri, December 2, 2022, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM CST
Location:
Southport Ave from Belmont to Irving Park Rd 3505 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
Route A includes businesses along Southport Ave from Addison to Irving Park and Route B includes businesses along Southport Ave from Belmont to Addison. You are welcome to visit businesses on the opposite route as part of the Southport Holiday Stroll, but you will only be able to receive cocktail tastings at the businesses along your ticketed route.
A limited number of early-bird tickets are on-sale for $25 while supplies last. General admission tickets are $40.
Each Cocktail Taster will receive a commemorative tasting glass, cocktail samples on either Route A or Route B along the stroll, and an event guide listing the cocktails and business locations.
Check-in Locations for Ticket Holders (Check-in is from 4:30pm – 7:30pm day of the event):
Route A: Addison to Irving Park Rd – Check in at Chamber Office, 1409 W. Addison St
Stops on this route include:
Port and Park Bistro and Bar
Mahogany Builders
312 Estates
Dona Tola
Batik Chicago
Steingold’s of Chicago
Music Box Lounge & Garden
BabyDolls Boutique
The Guild
Cafe Tola
Suvarna Chiropractic with YogaSix
Candyality
Mercury Theatre
Click Shoes
Route B: Belmont to Addison – Check in at Sheil Park, 3505 N. Southport Ave
Stops on this route include:
The Butcher’s Tap
The Denim Lounge for Men
CustomEyes
Corridor Brewery & Provisions
Kendra Scott
AURA Candle Bar with Bitter Pops
Konbini & Kanpai
Crosby’s Kitchen
Tuco and Blondie
Galleria Liqueurs-Southport
Big City Optical
*This is a rain or shine event. All ticket-holders must be of legal drinking age. ID’s will be checked at time of registration.
**All tastings take place within the businesses listed on each ticketed route. Cocktail pours are offered in 2 ounce tasting portions at each business. 10 different cocktails will be available to taste along each route. Businesses listed on each route are subject to change.
Thank you to the event partner, Garfield’s Beverage!
Photos: www.eventbrite.com
To purchase tickets, visit the Lakeview Village Roscoe website.
