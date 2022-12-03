Spread the love

Mark Shunock

Las Vegas Strip performers are ready to celebrate nine amazing years of Mondays Dark. Joining host and creator of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock, are more than a dozen of Vegas’ brightest stars. The popular grassroots charitable movement raising much needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations, celebrates its ninth anniversary with a year-end, anniversary spectacular on Monday, December. 12 at 8 p.m. at The Pearl at the newly-reopened Palms Casino Resort. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently on Mondays Dark tickets sale now at Mondays Dark Tickets.

Clint Holmes

“We’re welcoming the best and most diverse line-up we’ve had in recent years and can’t wait to put on the best show for all of our supporters” said Mark Shunock, creator of Mondays Dark and founder of The Space. “We’re happy to be back at The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort, where we can roll out the red carpet, literally, for our talented group of performers.”

Skye Dee Miles

TOP PERFORMERS TO ENTERTAIN

The 2022 Mondays Dark Anniversary performers include the incomparable Clint Holmes, diva Skye Dee Miles, the uber talented Daniel Emmet, powerhouse vocalist Jimmy Denning. Lorena Peril and the ladies of “Fantasy,” Doug and Jackie Miranda of “Soul of Motown,” the sensational Bronx Wanderers, Emily England of “Opium,” Bubbles the Clown, Ian Bagg Mariachi Joya, and special performances by the casts of “Bat Out of Hell” and “Freestyle Love Supreme.”

Bronx Wanderers

VOW RENEWAL

Something old, new, borrowed, blue and FUN for 2022 – one lucky couple can celebrate their “I Dos” or vow renewals in Mondays Dark-style at the infamous, pop-up Wedding Chapel at The Palms including being married by no other than Mark Shunock, fun photo ops for guests, up to 20 tickets for the anniversary show, and the bragging rights of being married at Mondays Dark.

Daniel Emmet

In addition to a stellar night of entertainment from Vegas’ top entertainers, guests can bid on luxurious live and silent auction items including art, vacations and staycations, show and concert tickets, dining packages, spa treatments, jewelry, and more. Beginning December 5, online access for the auction will be available at Mondays Dark or by texting MDLV to 76278. Limited Tables of four at $400, Reserved Seating at $50 per ticket and General Admission tickets at $20 are all available online at Mondays Dark.

CHARITY PARTNERS

The 2022 charity partners included Win-Win Entertainment, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Vegas Veterans Hockey Foundation, Mayte’s Rescue, First Nevada, The Pride Tree, FEAT of Southern Nevada, Project Marilyn, Operation Homefront, Vegas Casino K9 Foundation, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Ayden’s Army of Angels, Serving Our Kids Foundation, United Citizens Foundation, The Remissionaries, My Scars Are Beautiful, The Burlesque Hall of Fame and Vegas Theatre Company.

Jimmy Denning

Founder Mark Shunock began Mondays Dark back in 2013. Since its launch, Mondays Dark has partnered with over 100 local charities and raised more than $1.6 million, one event at a time, one ticket at a time. Currently, Shunock serves as the Vice President of Entertainment and in-arena host for the Vegas Golden Knights, Host for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, and recently joined the Las Vegas Raiders as in-stadium host at Allegiant Stadium. You can follow Mark on social @markshunock.

THE SPACE

The Space is Vegas’ Community Driven, Charity Based Arts Complex consisting of a 3,000 square foot of raw performance/event space, Black Box Theatre, rehearsal studio, a podcast recording studio and a piano bar with unique views of The Strip. Since opening, The Space has hosted Tony-award winners, Grammy-award winners, private parties, comedy showcases, fashion shows to birthday parties.

For additional information on The Space or Mondays visit Dark, The Space or and follow on social media @thespacelv or Mondays Dark @mondaysdark.

Photos by Dianne Davis