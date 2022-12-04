Spread the love

Murder, mystery, mayhem and more! Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The show is currently running at Chicago’s Mercury Theater (3745 N. Southport Avenue).



L-R: Erica Stapleton (Miss Scarlett), Mark David Kaplan (Wadsworth), McKinley Carter (Mrs. White)

The tale begins at a remote mansion, built where six mysterious guests come together for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. “Clue” is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out: WHO did it, WHERE and with WHAT!

The Clue Ensemble

Clue features the following cast: I Tiffany T. Taylor (Yvette), Mark David Kaplan (Wadsworth) Honey West (Cook/Singing Telegram Girl), Jonah D. Winston (Colonel Mustard), McKinley Carter (Mrs.White), Nancy Wagner (Mrs. Peacock), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Mr. Green), Andrew Jessie (Professor Plum), Erica Stephan (Miss Scarlett), Patrick Byrnes (Motorist/Chief of Police/Mr. Boddy) and Andrew McNaughton (Cop).



Nancy Wagner (Mrs. Peacock) and Tiffany T. Taylor (Yvette)

The play, directed by L. Walter Stearn, was very funny and entertaining. My stomach had quite the abs workout from laughing so much! It was a great adaptation of the original 1985 film based on the classic board game. I loved how the production delivered a revived freshness to the story, but being biased, I kept comparing it to the film itself.



L-R: Erica Stapleton (Miss Scarlett), McKinley Carter (Mrs. White), Jonah Winston (Colonel Mustard)

The performers were well cast, hilarious and willing to take farce as far as they could in a nicely timed 90 minute production, though again, much was left out from the film synopsis. I still greatly appreciated the fresh stage version.

Each actor played their character to a “T,” while playing up the dramatics perfectly. The entire ensemble projected great chemistry as a whole. Each scene was funnier than the last, with the actors taking their performances to the nines. (It takes quite the talented actor to keep a straight face during a funny show such as this one). It was also clever how they added in the cards from the board game into the script.



The Clue Ensemble

Also worth noting was the production’s wonderful staging and set design, by Bob Knuth. Mercury Theater always goes above and behind, and Clue was no different. The stage is small, but the space was utilized well with an old fashioned 19th century mansion, complete with secret passages, several doors and hidden rooms to add to the mystery within its walls. The costumes, designed by Marquecia Jordan, were creative, colorful recreations of Clue’s beloved characters.

It was unfortunate that the play was only 90 minutes long. I easily could have enjoyed another hour of hilarious farce, laughs and mystery. This just proves how Clue never ceases to thoroughly entertain its audience.

Photos: Liz Lauren

Performance Schedule:

Wednesdays-Fridays: 8 p.m

Saturdays: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Running October 21, 2022-–January 1, 2023

For tickets or more information on Clue, please visit the Mercury Theater website.