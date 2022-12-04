Spread the love

When it comes to vacation spots, Las Vegas is either at the top of the list or knocking on the door. Las Vegas has so much to see, do and experience that you have to make the most of your vacation. As with everything else, the restaurant list is big and amazing. To help you make the most out of your dining experience, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours has designed multiple dining experiences that will not only leave you satisfied, but you will get to experience some of the best the city has to offer all in one night.

If you come to Las Vegas specifically for the food, and many people do, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours will take you on a culinary tour that would never be able to curate on your own. The variety of tours continue to grow and their is literally a tour for whatever you might want to experience. Regardless of the tour you choose, every tour gives you a true Vegas VIP experience. From being greeted by your tour guide, being escorted up to each restaurant without having to wait a moment and then having your incredible food brought to you in short order, the entire experience is seemless and will have the eyes of everyone else wondering how you were able to garner such high level treatment.

A night of some of the most stunningly beautiful restaurants anywhere and food to match is what you are going to get with the “Savors of the Strip’’ experience. The restaurants on this tour can vary, but the one thing you can be sure of you will never be disappointed. One recent tour saw guests start their night out at Javier’s in the center of Aria, then a short walk to Julian Serrano before finishing the night off at the famous Mastro’s Ocean Club. The one thing you will notice at the beginning of the evening is the line of people outside of Javier’s waiting to get in and if you were with Lip Smack Foodie Tours, you would pass them all and take your seat immediately.

Javier’s

The experience is one thing, but a food tour has to be in good part about the food and Lip Smacking Foodie Tours is just that. You are not only going to get to try three different restaurants, but you will get incredible food and a lot of it. Javier’s featured a wonderful enchilada stuffed with shrimp and crab among their dishes. Julian Serrano served up their classic pallea and then the finale at Maestro’s featured a beautiful cut of steak and then a platter of desserts that would make your eyes pop out and it was centered around Mastro’s Signature Butter Cake which is simply one of the best desserts you will ever experience.

Paella at Julian Serrano Tapas

Regardless of your taste in food, where you want to experience your culinary adventure or the size of your group, there is a tour for everyone and your own problem is going to be trying to decide which one to choose. Some of the highlights include: Afternoon Culinary Adventures, Lip Smacking Boozy Brunch, Savors of The Strip, Downtown Lip Smacking Tour, Arts District Lip Smacking Tour, Ultimate Steakhouse Tour, Bright Lights and Lip Smacking Bites, Vegas Sights Worldly Bites and the over-the-top Savory Bites and Neon Lights, which includes a helicopter ride over the Strip.

Large group tour with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours

While food is at or near the top of the list of things to experience in Las Vegas, it is not the only thing. Las Vegas has become a destination of concerts, shows and sports and Las Vegas is about fun and not planning and Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes the planning out of a good portion of your evening. If you are doing the “Savors of the Strip” tour, just minutes a short walk away are T-Mobile Arena and Dolby Live along with a long list of other venues. If you are a hockey or just want a sport experience that will get you out of your seat, finish up your dessert and head over to T-Mobile to catch the Las Vegas Golden Knights. There is no better example of how Las Vegas takes everything and elevates it to the next level as this non-stop electric setting must make other sports venues jealous. Whether it is a sporting event, concert or Cirque du Soleil, there is no better evening in Las Vegas than to begin with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours and then finish it with the event of your choice.

T-Mobile Arena

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours is simply a must whether you are a first time visitor or a Las Vegas veteran, they do everything to give you a night to remember. The food rums the gamit of choices and you are likely to have a few favorites that you know and you also will likely get a few things that are new to you. At the end of your trip it is all about memories and whether you are in a large or small group or even by yourself, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours will give you a night to remember.

Food images (Courtesy Lip Smacking Foodie Tours)