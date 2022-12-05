Spread the love

Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Items are listed from least to most expensive. Click a link below to jump to the section that will work best for your gifting needs, or scroll through all our items to be inspired! Items under $10 Items from $10 to $20 Items over $20

Under $10

DASH AWAY ALL CARD GAME

Send Santa’s sleigh soaring with the Elf Pets® Reindeer: S’norms, Click Clack, Holly BeJolly, Pinwheel, and Cocoa Gingersnap! Draw, flip, and swap cards, collecting Santa’s Sleigh and all the Elf Pets Reindeer cards to win the game. Special cards like the Scout Elf and Reindeer Food advance your quest but watch out for Special Cards that cause you to skip a turn!

$5.95 Buy now!

The Adventures of Cleaver and Whizjam on The Isle of Oogle by Mary Bonnett

Cleaver Wheaton loves her family, trees and freedom. She loses them all at the hands of the Raldos. When escaping from the Raldos and in search of her family, she crashes on the Isle of Oogle. The Isle has been taken over by the tyrant, Ralrudio, who is part man, part dead tree. He hates nature, hates family and loves to entrap, imprison and transform humans and nature into grotesque creatures. Cleaver is called upon to free them all from his iron grip. A portal adventure written with humor, high adventure, fanciful characters and a wild imaginative world like you’ve never experienced before. Come fall in love with these marvelous characters and help them save the Isle of Oogle and all who live there as they stand up for freedom, nature and the love of family and community.

Visit Mary Bonnett on her website to keep up to date with all she has to offer!

$6.50 Kindle. $7.58 Paperback Buy now!

Wobbles, the Jellyfish Goes to School by Sanjini Bhakta

Jellyfish have no brains, eyes, ears or a heart, so how is Wobbles going to pass his exams in a classroom with other fish and crustaceans?

Follow Sanjini Bhakta on social media @sanjiniactress or @magical_childrens_books today!

$6.99 Paperback $0.99 Kindle Buy now!

The Inquisitive Bear by Sanjini Bhakta

Brownie is a cinnamon-colored bear cub who lives in Russia. He is an inquisitive bear who likes to explore as well as eat a lot! While exploring, Brownie notices a small cottage and enters it. He eats all the honey, blueberry jam and blinis pancakes on his first visit. On his second visit he eats the soup that is not too hot or cold, he sits on the small chair that is the right size for him but it breaks into pieces because of his weight and he falls asleep in the bed that is not too hard or soft and is the perfect size for him.

Mushka, a little girl with golden locks and her parents come into their home. Mushka notices her soup has been eaten, her small chair has been broken into pieces and a brown bear is sleeping in her bed. This is a reverse “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” story.

Follow Sanjini Bhakta on social media @sanjiniactress or @magical_childrens_books today!

$6.99 Printed, $1.99 Kindle Buy now!

Live Your Truth by David Rabadi

Arab man’s journey in living his truth as he identifies as gay and over comes mental illness.

Follow David Rabadi on Facebook (David Rabadi) or Instagram (david.rabadi) today!

$8.99 Kindle, $9.99 Paperback Buy now!

Hillary and Bigfoot

Hillary sees Bigfoot on her very first night in her new home. She soon discovers that the Bigfoot tribe is struggling with a lack of food. Their solution to this problem is rummaging through the trash and even breaking into homes to steal food.

Things seem to get worse before they get better, with Hillary’s new friend Tiny Tim disappearing. Now Hillary must figure out what to do before it’s too late.

The series features original illustrations, photography and playfully educational storylines to tell adventurous children’s tales from the perspective of a precocious ladybug.

$9.99 Buy now!

$10 – $20

ELF PETS® TRI-PACK DVD

Christmas cheer abounds in each of these animated holiday specials. This collection of all three Elf Pets® tales will fill your Christmas season with enduring messages of faith, hope, and love. Make this collection a treasured family holiday tradition!

This DVD set includes:

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas Animated Special

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale Animated Special

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue Animated Special

$10.95 Buy now!

A QUICKER BLOOD by Susan Alexander

In this thriller, a disillusioned Wall Street lawyer impulsively assumes the identity of another woman lawyer and takes her place at a small-town law firm, uncovering terrible secrets that lead her to fear for her life. The title is taken from Emily Dickinson’s poem ‘Escape’

Follow Susan Alexander on Twitter and LinkedIn (susanjustwrites) today!

$13.99 Buy now!

Artifacts and Other Stories by Ronna Wineberg

ARTIFACTS AND OTHER STORIES is a collection of short stories about the joys and limitations of love. Desire, longing, marriage, betrayal, aging, illness, loss, and fresh starts unfold in these beautifully written stories. Vibrant, deeply human characters wrestle with profound changes in their closest relationships and in their own emotional inner worlds. Marriages are sustained or end, and secrets are kept or discovered. Friendship brings comfort, and love appears in unexpected places. The stories portrays familiar relationship — between lovers, spouses, parents and children, and friends — as well as the often surprising choices we may wait a lifetime for, finally to find on our doorstep.

Follow Ronna Wineberg today on her website: www.ronnawineberg.com, Twitter: @Ronnawineberg, LinkedIn: Ronna Wineberg, or Instagram: @ronnagroup.

$14.95 Buy now!

Tom and Jerry Snowman’s Land DVD

It’s time to chase that holiday spirit with Tom and Jerry! With magic in the air, Jerry and his nephew, Tuffy, make a snow mouse that miraculously comes to life! To keep their new friend, Larry the snow mouse from melting, Tuffy and Jerry must race him to the fabled Snowman’s Village. In hot pursuit, Tom and devious Dr. Doublevay have their own plans for Larry’s magic. Get ready to go dashing through this epic tale filled with songs, snow, thrills, laughs and even a bit of holiday magic!

$14.95 Buy now!

LEONARDO’S MAGIC SKETCHBOOK By Patty McGuigan and Marian Lye

From the authors of Leonardo and the Time Travelers comes a book that introduces the creative spirit of da Vinci to younger readers.

This book is for every child who discovers a genius and says, “I can do that.” And they can!

Kiera, Kate, and Nate learn the story of artist-inventor Leonardo da Vinci, who inspires them to create, build, draw, and play. They have the very best fun imagining Leonardo’s magic sketchbook, where he sketched out the ideas that became legendary inventions… and they make ingenious inventions of their own!

$14.99 Buy now!

Logan’s Land by Serita Stevens

In the 1890s, a city born girl flees to western Montana’s Robber Baron country to search for her missing treasury agent brother whom she fears has been murdered only to realize her investigation puts her in danger even as she falls in love with the prime suspect.

Logan’s Land is a Western suspense with a female protagonist. The story has won several awards and been optioned a few times. Originally published as Deceptive Desire from Leisure Books in 1990, it was reprinted as Logan’s Land from A&K Books last year and then written as a script.

Follow Serita Stevens on Twitter (SeritaT), IMDB (Serita D Stevens), and Facebook/LinkedIn (Serita D Stevens) today!

$16.99 Buy now!

One Hundred Percent Me by Renee Macalino Rutledge

A powerful and heartwarming story for multicultural and mixed families, One Hundred Percent Me by Renee Macalino Rutledge takes young readers (ages 4 to 8) along a young girl’s exploration of her mixed race identity.

Many Americans with immigrant ancestors are constantly asked, “Where are you from?” The assumption is they are not from the city they were born and raised in. One Hundred Percent Me turns the question on its head, claiming belonging for so many children of color in a positive, celebratory way.

As the little girl moves through daily life in the big city, she hears some people say she looks more like her Puerto Rican dad, while others claim she takes after her Filipina mom. Should she favor one identity over the other? No! In fact, honoring every facet of her identity equally becomes the main character’s favorite affirmation.

This beautifully illustrated story celebrates our differences, as she learns how to claim her belonging and honor the heritage that makes her unique and wholly herself.

Find her at reneerutledge.com or connect with her on Instagram (@renee_rutledge).

$17.95 Buy now!

Your Unstoppable Greatness: Break Free from Impostor Syndrome, Cultivate Your Agency, and Achieve Your Ultimate Career Goals by Lisa Orbé-Austin, PhD and Richard Orbé-Austin, PhD

Introducing Your Unstoppable Greatness: Break Free from Impostor Syndrome, Cultivate Your Agency, and Achieve Your Ultimate Career Goals by Lisa Orbé-Austin, PhD and Richard Orbé-Austin, PhD, an interactive workbook utilizing research- and therapy-backed exercises, prompts, and activities to help you identify toxic work cultu​​​res; redefine your success; conquer perfectionism; reduce burnout; feel empowered in your agency; construct your dream career; and more.

A TEDx speaker and impostor syndrome expert, Dr. Lisa Orbé-Austin is a two-time LinkedIn Top Voice, where she has nearly 500,000 followers. With her husband and co-author, the licensed psychologists give you the tools you need to recognize your potential and create the career path you always wanted.

When you struggle with impostor syndrome and feel like a fraud, it can become easy to get trapped into an unhealthy cycle in your career and lose focus of your goals. For anyone feeling stuck at their job or burned out due to a toxic work environment, Your Unstoppable Greatness will encourage you to feel confident about your accomplishments, skills, and abilities in order to achieve a successful, fulfilling life.

Follow them on Instagram today!

$17.95 Buy now!

LEONARDO AND THE TIME TRAVELERS By Patty McGuigan and Marian Lye

What would you do if one of the most famous artists in the world landed on your doorstep? InLeonardo and the Time Travelers, cousins Jack and Nick are in Silicon Valley for a summer technology class, when they discover a secret time travel app on an old iPad. Upon using the app, they bring back the world’s first-time traveler, artist, engineer and scientist, Leonardo da Vinci, and adventure ensues!

This fun and entertaining book takes children on the adventure of a lifetime. Joined by Jack’s sister Poppy, they solve problems, meet other time travelers, and have a summer they will never forget.

$18.95 Buy now!

Triptych: An Omnibus of Wonder

Throughout his entire career as a fiction writer and playwright, Peter A. Balaskas has always loved crafting stories that combine extraordinary elements of the fantastic with the sublime facets of reality. “Triptych: An Omnibus of Wonder” is a perfect example of that love as it contains three of his published books. “The Grandmaster,” a multiple award-winner, is a supernatural thriller that takes place during the Holocaust. “The Chameleon’s Addiction” is a gothic horror tale set in New Orleans. And the Pushcart Prize nominated “In Our House: Tantalizing Tales of Terror” is an anthology whose influences include Ray Bradbury, Harlan Ellison, and Rod Serling. “Triptych: An Omnibus of Wonder” is a must for all lovers of fiction.

Follow Peter A. Balaskas online www.peterabalaskas.com, and on Facebook (Peter A. Balaskas) today!

$19.99 paperback; $7.99 Kindle; $34.99 Hardcover Buy now!

Over $20

COLORpockit

This all-in-one is a great gift for all those who enjoy coloring. It is a great little kit for unwinding, keeping kids busy, traveling, or anything in between. Its small size is perfect to tuck in a backpack or purse, to take it where ever your adventures go. This kit comes with a sampler 4″ X 6″ deck and 12 double-sided colored pencils, with a built in pencil sharpener.

$21.99 Buy now!

Chibi Tarot By Editors of Ulysses Press

Celebrate your love of all things kawaii and fortune-telling with this charming take on the classic 78-card tarot card deck and guidebook.

Make the next step into your spiritual journey a fun one as you learn how to divine the future with adorable chibi versions of traditional tarot archetypes. From the Empress to the Fool, each of your favorite Major and Minor Arcana cards get a mangafied treatment to reveal the past, future, and present.

Inspired by the classic Rider-Waite illustrations, these vibrant, beautifully designed cards and consult your step-by-by step guidebook will reveal a delightful tarot reading that’s as cute as it is divine. Whether you’re a beginner to tarot readings or a collector of fun decks like Cat Tarot and Kawaii Tarot, Chibi Tarot is here to make divination an entertaining experience for everyone!

Follow them on social media for the latest releases @ulyssespress.

$24.95 Buy now!

Mukbang The Game

Inspired by popular YouTube and TikTok Mukbang videos, Far Out Toys transformed the food-themed trend into a new, high-intensity game that your readers will love: Mukbang The Game. This randomized memory competition is perfect for kids and adults alike to play with friends, families, and fellow food-lovers as they test their quick-thinking and recall skills.

$24.99 Buy now!

Declutter Your Photo Life by Adam Pratt

Turn your photo chaos into precious memories to be enjoyed and shared. In his new book Declutter Your Photo Life: Curating, Preserving, Organizing, and Sharing Your Photos, professional photo organizer, photographer, and author Adam Pratt shares his straightforward step-by-step workflow that will have you taking complete control and creating a calming order out of your photo chaos.

When those priceless memories are unorganized and scattered every which way—on a smartphone, on a laptop, on memory cards and flash drives, on two or three photo sharing websites, in photo albums, and in shoeboxes in the attic—the joy of photography becomes an overwhelming burden.

Whether you’re a professional photographer, a casual shooter, or the designated family historian, Declutter Your Photo Life will help you organize and enjoy your photos once again. In this book, Pratt teaches his system—Gather, Preserve, Organize, Share, Maintain—that allows you to be able to enjoy and share your photos today and for generations to come.

Find him online at chaostomemories.com and @ChaostoMemories on Facebook and Instagram.

$25 Buy now!

THE ELF ON THE SHELF®: A CHRISTMAS TRADITION

Start a new tradition or carry the family tradition of the magic of having a Scout Elf who reports to Santa each night during the holidays. This boxed set has everything needed to make lasting Christmas memories! Various dolls available. Book is also available in Spanish!

$32.95 Buy now!

