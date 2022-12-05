Spread the love

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards recently took place in NYC with the Blue Moon Brewing Company joining the event as the official beer sponsor of the Awards. The Gotham Awards took place on Monday, November 28th at Cipriani Wall Street in downtown New York City, with a full red-carpet gala and hundreds of celebrities and industry VIP’s in attendance. The Gotham Awards are the first of the season’s awards programs and a harbinger of Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Independent Spirit Awards hopefuls to come.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: (L-R) Josh Safdie, Adam Sandler and Benny Safdie attend The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

Some of the celebrity guests included: Adam Scott; Aubrey Plaza, Baz Luhrmann; Brendan Fraser; Brian d’Arcy James (special guest of Blue Moon); Bryan Tyree Henry; Gabrielle Union; Jackie and Adam Sandler; Janelle James; Jennifer Lawrence; Joel Kim Booster; Julianne Moore; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips; Ryan and Ethan Hawke; Taylor Russell; and many, more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: Brian d’Arcy James attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

Brian was there celebrating The Cathedral that was nominated for Best Picture as a guest of Blue Moon beer. it was surreal to be back there as last time he was there was when he won the Ensemble award for the feature film Spotlight as part of the cast. He was also on a high as just last week he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award in the category of Best Supporting Performance, his first individual nod as actor in a film and those awards will be given out in March of next year. You can see him for six more weeks starting in Into The Woods on Broadway!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: Lupita Nyong’o attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

The backstage winners’ room hosted by Blue Moon featured winners, honorees and guests toasting success, including: Daniel Scheinert, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jonathan Wang and Daniel Kwan (from Everything, Everywhere All at Once); Josh Safdie, honoree Adam Sandler and Benny Safdie; Pamela Poitier, Sherri Poitier and Anika Poitier (accepting a posthumous tribute for Sidney Poitier); Solvan Naim, Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef (from Ramy); Tomas Matos, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, James Scully, Joel Kim Booster, Torian Miller, Conrad Ricamora, Zane Phillips and Nick Adams (from Fire Island); and Lupita Nyong’o.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: Gabrielle Union attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

Blue Moon served guests their White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attend The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

About The Gotham Awards – The Gotham Awards, selected by distinguished juries and presented in New York City, the home of independent film, are the first honors of the film awards season. This public showcase honors the filmmaking community, expands the audience for independent films, and supports the work that The Gotham does behind the scenes throughout the year to bring such films to fruition. For more information please visit: https://thegotham.org/.

Credit: The 32nd Annual Gotham Awards sponsored by Blue Moon Brewing, photos by Mike Coppola (red carpet) and Dimitrios Kambouris (winners room).