After 8 years, Celebrity Cruises has returned to the Port of Los Angeles, and for the first time in 15 years is offering a Mexican Riviera cruise with brand-new itineraries! It’s an exciting time to be a cruise lover sailing from Los Angeles with this brand-new option.

Celebrity Solstice® first set sail from the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, bound for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The milestone sailing also marked the award-winning ship’s debut in the market and the first-time Celebrity Cruises has offered a full season of Mexican Riviera sailings in 15 years.

Now through April, 2023, Celebrity Solstice will offer five-, seven- and eight-night sailings visiting some of Mexico’s most sun-drenched spots including: the romance of Puerto Vallarta, nestled between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific ocean with its Old Hollywood heritage and still-present Mexican history; the exciting vibe of Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, with its modern outlook; the pristine beaches of Mazatlán with its eco-friendly options; and Ensenada “The Cinderella of the Pacific”, known for its authentic Mexican culinary flavors and wine.

The completely new itinerary offers some unique excursions, from an authentic Mexican Cooking Experience in the beautiful Sierra Madre mountains in Puerto Vallarta, to a Camel and Mexican Outback tour in Cabo San Lucas, where guests see the stunning Baja California Sur coastline from the unique perspective on the back of a camel, to visiting the Kuminai Indian Reserve in Ensenada, a sacred place that has retained the ways of the formerly nomadic tribe whose history in the region dates back 10,000 years.

And you’ll be reaching your destinations aboard the fabulous Celebrity Solstice, the namesake of Celebrity’s award-winning Solstice Series, among the most beautiful and unique ships at sea. The ship features: generous staterooms, including the spa-inspired AquaClass® with its exclusive access to the clean cuisine at restaurant Blu; The Retreat® experience for suite guests including private restaurant dining and 24/7 lounge; The Lawn Club, a unique outdoor grassy area for playing outdoor games, taking in a movie or concert and enjoying the sun; the Sunset Bar, the best spot for experiencing sunsets at sea; a stylish outdoor pool deck and adults-only, domed indoor pool area; numerous distinctive restaurants with menus crafted by a Michelin-starred chef and the most-awarded wine collection at sea; and the extensive soothing treatment options at The Spa.

“When Celebrity Solstice was originally introduced, she ushered in a new, innovative era of cruise ships and introduced features and amenities few ever dreamed would be on a cruise ship,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “With such a beautiful aesthetic, this ship of dreams, is the perfect offering for the City of Dreams and we’re excited to sail her along the magnificent Mexican coastline.”

Even if you’ve been to the Mexican Riviera before, this is your opportunity to experience it anew with a curated selection of unique experiences at your fingertips. For more information or to book a Celebrity cruise, contact a trusted travel advisor; book online directly at www.celebritycruises.com; or contact Celebrity Cruises at 888-751-7804 or internationally at 316-554-5961.

Photos provided by Celebrity Cruises and Suzanne Magnuson