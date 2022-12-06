Spread the love

Santa is coming to town! Parq Nightclub introduces Santa’s Lair, a fully immersive pop-up bar holiday experience located in the historic Gaslamp District, the heartbeat of Downtown San Diego. The magical adventure begins Friday, November 25, and will run through Friday, December 23, open Thursday through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Santa’s Lair welcomes guests to an inside look at Saint Nick’s cozy headquarters, the perfect destination to get into the holiday spirit – adorned with glowing lights that illuminate the space with thoughtfully wrapped gift boxes from Santa’s little helpers decorate the venue while soft melodious music sets the mood to dance, drink and be merry under the vibrant lights. Santa’s Lair will be serving up premium holiday sips served in festive drinkware to create the ultimate nostalgic feeling. Become the holiday cheermeister with one-of-a-kind sips including Not My Buttons, a smooth blend of Grey Goose with St. George Spiced Pear, Gingerbread and Cardamon or try the Havana Christmas, a handcrafted libation with Havana Anejo, All Spice and lemon and orange citrus.

The magic doesn’t stop there, Santa’s Lair will also offer savory bites with a curated selection of meats and cheeses that will make your holiday experience unforgettable. The big guy will be in to check and see who’s naughty and nice, so don’t miss your chance to snap a selfie with the head elf.

Santa’s Lair is open from Friday, November 25 through Friday, December 23 – reservations are now open. The holiday pop-up experience is available for private events and holiday gatherings, for more information please visit: Santa’s Lair and tickets.

LOCATION:

Inside of Parq Nightclub – at Lair Nightclub

615 Broadway

San Diego, CA 92101

HOURS OF OPERATION:

4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thurs-Saturday

PHOTO CREDIT: Parq Nightclub