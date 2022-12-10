Spread the love

When Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, the Romeo and Juliet of the music world, crossed paths with Bradley Bredeweg, a creative, talented, and gay writer, a collaboration was sure to ensue. But even before their fateful meeting, Bredeweg foresaw a world of possibilities: “It had been years since I read “Romeo and Juliet” and so I picked it up one day, gave it a quick read, and then hopped into my car for a road trip up north…I decided to pop in Pat and Neil’s “Best of” album. As I’m listening, I started to realize that there are about twelve or thirteen songs – if you line them up in a certain order – that perfectly tell the story of “Romeo and Juliet.” And so an idea was born which ultimately became INVINCIBLE. Since some early readings were at The Wallis, it seemed only right that the world premiere of the musical would also find a safe haven at the Wallis. 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Benatar and Giraldo contribute many of the songs in the 29-tune musical, while Bredeweg’s book forms the basis of the tale.

Khamary Rose – Photo by Sean Daniels/DVR Productions

It is modern, post-war Verona where political fur flies as the Capulets and Montagues clash. Into the fray come the young – but not so naïve – Juliet (Kay Sibal), a Capulet, and Romeo (Khamary Rose), a Montague – each seeking excitement, adventure, and perhaps love. Despite cautions from Madame Capulet (Sharon Leal), Madame Montague (Dionne Gipson), and their trusted Friar (Jon Patrick Walker), the lovers are bound and determined to do their own thing. In keeping with Bredeweg’s statements about wanting to see people like him on the stage, some characters are gender variable, while other reflect the diversity of today’s world. By the final moments, most audience members are prepared to see the tragedy unfold.

Kay Sibal and Sharon Leal as Madame Capulet- Photo by Sean Daniels/DVR Productions

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, INVINCIBLE is certainly a different “Romeo and Juliet.” While the threads of the story are familiar to most people, there are subtle nuances that make changes stand out. However, the strongest element in INVINCIBLE is the music, with highly talented vocalists who make the rafters sway. The emphasis has been removed from character development and instead wows the audience with magnificent sound.

INVINCIBLE is a big musical with a large cast and a set huge enough to dwarf the residents of Verona. Arnel Sancianco’s scenic design is impressive, especially when combined with Yee Eun Nam’s projection design. Lena Sands’ costumes are a potpourri of items reflecting a vague future time. Elizabeth Harper’s lighting and Cricket S. Myers’ sound – coupled with Neil Giraldo’s and Jesse Vargas’ orchestrations and arrangements, Jesse Vargas’ musical direction and vocal arrangements, David Saul Lee’s conducting, and Galen Hooks’ choreography – make this a musical masterpiece.

John Patrick Walker as Friar – Photo by Sean Daniels/DVR Production

INVINCIBLE is a real treat for music aficionados, especially those who have always loved the tunes of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. But its modern take on the old classic will also appeal to the younger set, even those who don’t really remember much about pop music from their youth (or even before their time). One can’t help but appreciate the true artistry which Bredeweg, Benatar, and Giraldo represent. To quote Bredeweg, “Pat is incredibly hands on and has been from the very beginning…Neil is a musical genius – everything he touches turns to gold! He’s such a rule breaker and a disruptor.”

Kay Sibal and Khamary Rose – Photo by Jamie Pham

INVINCIBLE runs through December 18, 2022, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Tickets range from $39 to $125. For information and reservations, call 310-746-4000 or go online.