If you remember the brother and sister duo, The Carpenters, and if you love Christmas, then the perfect show for you to see is Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas.

Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter and Ned Mills as Richard Carpenter take the audience back in time to an old-fashioned Christmas.The show recreates the nostalgia of the Carpenters’ 1977 and 1978 Christmas TV specials. Sally and Ned have perfected their performances of the famous brother/sister duo who were so popular during the 1970’s.

Once they launch their show with a Sleigh Ride Together with You, you’ll be hooked. The sounds are authentic, as close to the famous brother sister team as you will hear anywhere. They keep it simple. No big bands, no blaring loudspeakers. Sally’s Ave Maria may have you in tears. If you have an urge to “Sing, sing a song” then do it as they lead you through your memories of familiar popular songs from back then.

Who didn’t love a Charlie Brown Christmas or memories of “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”. Sally’s costumes are authentic reproductions of the outfits worn on the TV specials. Add to that the hair styles and make-up to make you feel that you are there, back in the 1970s.

Ned tickles the ivories and occasionally joins in on the singing. And before they are done, you can enjoy a medley of some of their biggest hits. It’s a trip down memory lane.The set is simple, the music and showmanship are on point, and the nostalgia takes over the 150 seat showroom which is perfectly suited to this production.

Adding to the fun, the audience gets to see some of the commercials from that time period including Oscar Meyer, McDonalds, Kodak, and Timex. And the old family photos are poignant.

I’ve “only Just Begun” to tell you what a pleasant show this is. And the parking is free at Alexis Park Resort. And after this special limited run show finishes on January 1, 2023, the show resumes its regular format as the Carpenters Legacy.

Photos by Dianne Davis or Burt Davis Article by Burt Davis and Dianne Davis