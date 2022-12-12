Spread the love

Justin Tanner, award-winning playwright and local legend, has penned a hilarious backstage tell-all comedy about the small theater scene in ‘90s Los Angeles – and a side-splitting tale it is. Directed by Lisa James, LITTLE THEATRE makes its world premiere at the Rogue Machine. To quote the author, “(The play is) about my decade at the Cast Theatre, sharing a cluttered office with the brilliant and terrifying artistic director, Diana Gibson, and my best friend, the actor, writer, set designer, and jack-of-all-trades, Andy Daley.” A seasoned and talented writer, Tanner turns his own experiences in little theater into humor in a clever and comic description of backstage life in the ‘90s – with a subtle compassion belied by outward humor. Producer Guillermo Cienfuegos adds his take on LITTLE THEATRE: “Justin Tanner has captured the joy and the sorrow and the madness of what it is to create art in a little theatre in Los Angeles. And it’s all true.”

The time is the late ‘80s to the early ‘90s, and the place is Los Angeles. Monica (Jenny O’Hara) is the artistic director of the little theatre which is always struggling to make ends meet. Cutting costs has become her mantra, and employee Danny (Ryan Brophy) fills almost every role needed in small theater, including actor, writer, set designer, plumber, handyman, and probably ticket taker. But it has become a little much even for Danny, so that a helper is called for. Enter James (Zachary Grant), who must do multiple hours of community service after being picked up for drunk driving. Think of it – a new worker who doesn’t get paid and can’t leave. The dream of every little theatre in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

But, as it turns out, James is also a talented playwright who catches the attention of Monica, a scary and demanding lady who decides that James is a keeper. Soon the trio are working together to create some very fine work. Unfortunately, James is barely getting paid for his contributions – and doesn’t have the nerve to confront the terrifying Monica. He’s caught between a rock and a hard place – but, at the same time, he’s catching the eye of the theater public and others in the industry. Meanwhile, Monica remains in the background pulling his strings. Does he or doesn’t he owe her his success?

Tanner has crafted an uproarious tale of James’ entry into the realities of show business. This is comedy with an underpinning of pathos which can’t be ignored. Director Lisa James does an excellent job of keeping the laughs coming while also reminding us that these are real people with real issues that sometimes can’t be laughed at. Kudos to Jenny O’Hara, Zachary Grant, and Ryan Brophy. They are very funny performers – but also keep reminding us that under their humor there may be a certain sadness.

John Iacovelli’s set design if just about perfect, with intricate hidey-holes that give a real feel for backstage digs. Halei Parker’s costumes, Vicki J. Scott’s lighting, and Chris Moscatiello’s sound enhance the production. The creative team appears to have had some experience with the little theatre scene of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

LITTLE THEATRE is an entertaining and fun show filled with great one-liners, overall smooth transitions, and terrific comic timing, It also offers a fascinating peek at what life was like in the theater over 30 years ago – and perhaps a tongue-in-cheek way to sit back and enjoy even the wrinkles in the fabric. If you’re looking for a comical and mirthful play to brighten the gray days of winter, LITTLE THEATRE is for you.

LITTLE THEATRE runs through January 8, 2023, with performances at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and Mondays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays (no performances 12/14, 12/15, 12/16, 12/24, 12/25, 12/26, 12/31/22 and 1/4/23 and 1/5/23). The Rogue Machine performs at the Matrix Theatre, located at 7657 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $45 ($35 seniors, $25 students, Pay-What-You-Can on Wednesdays). For information and reservations, call 855-585-5185 or go online.