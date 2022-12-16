Spread the love

As 97% of clothing in this country is imported, it is hard to find clothing made in the United States. Luckily there are some brands swimming against the tide of off-shore manufacturing. Ooh La Luxe is one such company, started by two identical twin sisters from Sonoma County in 2008. Cristina Wilson Hudlin and Michelle Wilson Bien are clearing the hurdle in combining brick-and-mortar with e-commerce for a thriving business with locations in Petaluma, Headlsburg, and Santa Rosa. ¨All small business is difficult but if you work hard and follow your dreams, it can be successful.¨ The twins have made their mark on the fashion world earning the title of “Best Boutique of Sonoma County” for five consecutive years. It all started with the selling of vintage clothing on eBay; but when approached by a mall, Ooh La Luxe went from a small operation grown from funds they earned as owners of a coffee shop to a five thousand square-foot warehouse with a brick-and-mortar location featuring exclusive and emanating brands.

The benefits of shopping with a brand that does not use excess packaging while using compostable poly mailers are the fact that purchases are helping to support a small business and that the clothing is made in the USA. The website not only the latest trending fashion, but it also features a holiday gift guide and trend report, which is exactly what customers are looking for. First thinking of a design, picking the fabric, then making a sample with adjustments is the most fun for Hudlin and Bien as they see their items come to life for the Luxe the Label they created. Though currently manufactured in China, the future may see Luxe the Label made in the USA. In addition to their own label, Ooh La Luxe features brands such as Free People, Daze Denim, and Daydreamer LA for beachy bohemian looks with a modern vibe.

When it comes to their success, Ooh La Luxeutilizes influencers including reality TV star JoJo Fletcher and model/influencer Rubi Ortizwhich, which helped build a following of 291k followers on Instagram. ¨We strive to be organic and show behind the scenes and have a relatable human aspect.¨

Staying on top of current trends, Ooh La Luxe knows their customers intimately; choosing figure-flattering silhouettes for women of all sizes and ages -¨The Ooh La Luxe woman is feminine but edgy, free-spirited but dainty. She appreciates vintage and loves bohemian, she is stylish but laid back. She is a world traveler, who loves to read, and stays on top of current trends.¨

For all the lateste fashions from your favorite bohemian brands, please visit www.oohlaluxe.com and find Ooh La Luxe on Instagram (@oohlaluxe).