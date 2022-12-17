Spread the love

Now in its 43rd year Music Theater Works presents its last play of 2022, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, now playing through January 1, 2023, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. Upbeat and positive, my guest and I found viewing this a delightful way to spend a grey winter day.

(L to R) Tommy Thurston and Jimmy Hogan in IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS from Music Theater Works, now playing at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie through January 1, 2023

Based on the Paramount Pictures 1954 film of the same name, with book by David Ives and Paul Blake, music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Sasha Gerritson, music directed by Roger Bingaman and choreography by Clayton Cross the performance delighted the audience. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, premiered in St. Louis in 2000 at The Muny,[1] after which it opened in San Francisco in 2004.[2] It has since played in various venues in the US and Canada, such as Boston, Buffalo, Los Angeles, Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Detroit, Denver, St. Paul, and Louisville.[3][4][5][6][7][8]

Beginning in 1944 at the height of WWII, we meet the characters offering their service in the war and follow their lives as they play out intertwining with one another as the story continues. And, spoiler alert, the ending is one you will love.

(L to R) Anna Marie Abbate and Kelly Britt in IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS from Music Theater Works, now playing at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie through January 1, 2023

After the war ends, World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act. We see them follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to a Christmas stage show, and, unexpectedly end up at the Vermont inn owned by their former army commander, General Waverly. When Bob and Phil discover the General’s inn has fallen on hard times, they decide to put on a big show to draw in business. I loved hearing the familiar songs that included classic Berlin songs such as “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep is the Ocean” and of course the perennial holiday favorite, “White Christmas.”

Cast of IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS from Music Theater Works, now playing at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie through January 1, 2023

Some of the best things about this production were the orchestra providing just the right notes and lots of energy, the costumes, which were colorful and appropriate to the years in which they were depicting, the singing voices and the choreography. The set was open and versatile allowing for flexibility. The story, if dated, is definitely one that made me feel good.

The only thing I found uncomfortable, and this is very personal, was the extent of high-pitched female voices and lots of giggling. I just don’t remember noting these characteristics in women I knew in those years. The charm of the show more than makes up for this so head out and enjoy wonderful songs and a happy story as opposed to what we often see around us. Happy holidays, everyone.

(Center L to R) Jazmine Tamayo and Rachel Livingston with the cast of IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS from Music Theater Works, now playing at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie through January 1, 2023

The running time, including the intermission, is currently 2 hours and 30 minutes. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Complete performance schedule is included at the end of this release. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 years old and younger are half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Website