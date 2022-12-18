Spread the love

Whether you are a Jane Austen fan or not, you will be delighted by Northlight Theater’s (Skokie, IL) final installment of the beloved, award-winning trilogy of The Christmas at Pemberley series. The play runs December 2- 24, 2022 and is a holiday, theatrical treat not to be missed.

The Bennet Sisters

I unfortunately missed the first episode, Miss Bennet (2016), but saw the second part, The Wickhams, back in 2019 and fell in love with the series. Having waited patiently, the third part, Georgiana and Kitty, finally arrived at the end of this year. This part of the story focuses on the remaining unmarried Bennet (Kitty) and Darcy (Georgianna) sisters, who have formed a blossoming friendship over the two years they have known each other.

Georgianna and Kitty

Directed by BJ Jones, the play stars the following, talented cast: Janyce Caraballo (GEORGIANA DARCY), Samantha Newcomb (KITTY BENNET), Emma Jo Boyden (JANE BINGLEY), Amanda Drinkall (ELIZABETH DARCY), Erik Hellman (HENRY GRAY), Andrea San Miguel (MARY BENNET), Nate Santana (THOMAS O’BRIEN), Yousof Sultani (FITZWILLIAM DARCY) and Preeti Thaker (LYDIA WICKHAM).

Elizabeth and Fitzwilliam Darcy

The entire show is an utter delight, just like its predecessors, and will enchant you from start to finish. It is not challenging to connect with the characters of Austen’s famous novel, Pride and Prejudice, following the Bennets and Darcys in their Christmas adventures involving life, love, wit and misunderstandings.

Kitty and Thomas O’Brian

Northlight Theater always offers an array of impressive seasons and the third part of Christmas at Pemberley was no different. It all came down to everyone involved putting their passion into the beloved story and characters.

Georgianna and Lydia

The cast itself showed amazing chemistry onstage together bringing the characters to life. The set design (Jackie and Rick Penrod) of the Pemberley estate was simple and elegant, yet effective, giving the audience a sneak peak into early 19th century English wealth. As usual, the costume design (Raquel Adorno) adorned the actors with beautifully detailed Austen inspired, colorful dresses, formalwear and lavish wigs.

Henry Gray and Georgianna

While the play stays faithful to Austen’s literary style, I highly admired the story’s strong messages of feminism, and the characters finding their purpose in the world. Georgianna is an accomplished pianist, while Kitty works with her to take a stand for women to have more rights, purpose, independence and choices of their own.

The play also premiered with perfect timing, as its overall message is relevant with the daily battles that women are fighting for in the present. Christmas at Pemberley’s Georgianna and Kitty’s message gets delivered loud and clear, that women are determined to be, and should always be, seen and most definitely heard.

Photos: Michael Brosilow

For tickets, or more information, please visit the Northlight Theater website.