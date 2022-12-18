Spread the love

Steeped Coffee, a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation, announced today it is partnering with purpose-driven coffee company Connect Roasters to bring the company’s popular coffees to single-serve drinkers nationwide. Served to players in the clubhouse at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Connect Roasters is a notable addition to the 400+ specialty coffee roasters who use the Steeped Brewing Method to deliver single-serve benefits without any barriers.

Steeped is on a mission to make specialty coffee more ethical, more accessible, and more sustainable through its proprietary Steeped Brewing Method. Brewed like tea in pre-portioned compostable coffee bags, this game-changing method allows coffee lovers to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee by simply adding hot water. Each Steeped Coffee Bag contains craft-roasted coffee, precision ground to the micron then triple nitro-sealed in a full immersion filter for maximum flavor and freshness.

“Steeped doesn’t take its barista-approved standards lightly and we’ve worked closely with industry experts to validate every aspect of the Steeped Brewing Method, from extraction to taste to freshness,” said Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO, Steeped Coffee. “Most importantly, we are bringing an authentic specialty coffee experience to single-serve coffee lovers everywhere. We are thrilled to partner with Connect Roasters to bring its premium roasts to as many people as possible.”

Connect Roasters was founded by Caleb Benoit in 2016 after inspirational mission trips to the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The company’s vision is to use coffee as a vehicle to empower communities in coffee-sourcing countries as well as underserved neighborhoods closer to home. That mission is executed thanks to partnerships with organizations like Save the Children and the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which are supported through proceeds from coffee sales. Connect’s purpose and high quality coffee attracted Major League Baseball All-Star and coffee enthusiast Ian Happ, who is now an investor and brand ambassador.

Two of the company’s bestselling coffees, the Guatemala Santa Clara and the Columbia Decaf, are now available in sustainable Steeped Packs. Sourced directly from a fourth-generation family farm in the Acatenango Valley, the Guatemala Santa Clara coffee contains notes of chocolate with a sweet, clean finish. The Colombia Decaf is a bright coffee from the Valle del Cauca region that’s pleasantly sweet and easily stands up to its non-caffeinated cousins.

“Connect Roasters was founded to make a difference – using our business to improve lives around the world. We are proud to partner with Steeped Coffee and continue that mission through the use of sustainable single-serve packaging that makes our coffees accessible to more people, while minimizing our impact on the planet,” said Caleb Benoit, Founder and CEO, Connect Roasters.

About Steeped Coffee

Based in Santa Cruz, California, Steeped Coffee is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation helping to make great-tasting craft coffee more accessible, more ethical, and more sustainable through its proprietary and patent-pending Steeped Brewing Method. The method brews coffee similarly to tea in pre-portioned compostable coffee bags, allowing coffee lovers to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee anytime, anywhere. Licensed to over 400 of the top specialty roasters around the globe, the Steeped Brewing Method is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by simply adding water without depending on pods, plugs, or expensive equipment. Welcome to Coffee Simplified.

Steeped Coffee is available at steepedcoffee.com, on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at thousands of US supermarkets, premium hotels, offices, and for distribution through KeHE, UNFI, and other national distribution outlets. For business inquiries, contact sa***@st***********.com, (831) 316-4898, or visit steepedcoffee.com/business.

About Connect Roasters

Based in Bourbonnais, Illinois, Connect Roasters uses fully traceable, equitably sourced coffee as a vehicle to support communities abroad and close to home. It does that through partners like the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which has distributed 30,000 meals to those in need thanks to the sale of coffee. Connect’s coffees are shipped to mission-minded coffee lovers across the country and now served in major league clubhouses.

Connect Roasters is available at connectroasters.com and at select partners throughout Chicagoland, including retailers like Foxtrot, Dom’s Kitchen & Market and J.P. Graziano Grocery.. For business inquiries, contact co*****@co*************.com or(815) 302-2195.

Photos: Courtesy of Steeped Coffee and Connect Roasters

