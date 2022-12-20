Spread the love

Poseidon is an adventure full of waterfront delicacies, with a seafood-centric menu, complete with delectable drinks and a grand array of beers. Poseidon Executive Chef Mourad Jamal, Chef De Cuisine Travis Lawson, and Sous Chef Jesus Valdovinos are eager to prepare your special requests and dietary needs, as well as offering many vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Poseidon Restaurant Panoramic Beach View

Voted the best restaurant for out-of-town guests, including Kids’ menu, Poseidon Del Mar is conveniently located just north of San Diego. Situated on the beach, Poseidon offers the best beach front views for your dining pleasure.

Sunset Views from Poseidon Veranda

During brunch, Poseidon’s menu offers a unique menu perfect for those who enjoy a more daring, dining, delight: Dungeness Crab Cakes Benedict, Pistachio Crusted Brie, or Mushroom Tacos! Draft beers are only seven dollars and there are many seasonal beers and ales to choose from, featuring a number of local craft breweries. Don’t forget to order the magnificent Land & Sea Bloody Merry! This decadent drink includes Poseidon’s house Vodka, accompanied with garnishes of bacon and a jumbo prawn.

Clam Chowder Bowl & Cheddar Biscuit

Even on my visit, which was the stormiest of days, Poseidon’s brunch did not disappoint and is one of the coziest places to warm up, fireside, with a specialty coffee drink, cocktail, or wine. The Clam Chowder Bowl is a must to begin your dining adventure. Filled with an abundance of clams, this creamy, yet silky, comfort soup has just the right amount of seasoning, potatoes, and celery like none I have had before, highlighted with the most incredible cheddar biscuit leaving you craving for more. Another delicious starter for brunch is the Pistachio Crusted Brie. The crostini are flash-fried, and the brie is highlighted with watercress, grapes, strawberries, and jalapeño jelly. The combination of this dish brings out the flavors of the Brie.

Poseidon’s Fireside Dining

If you love crab, the Dungeness Crab Cakes will satisfy your palate. Lavish amounts of crab were served on English muffins, with avocado, asparagus, poached Eben-Haezer free range eggs, hollandaise sauce, hashbrowns potatoes gratin that complimented the crab to perfection.

Dungeness Crab Cakes

Fish lovers will be overwhelmed with the Seafood Cobb Salad which can be shared. Unlike traditional Cobbs, Poseidon’s Seafood Cobb is beyond gratifying. The bountiful assortment of seabass, diver scallops, shrimp, and salmon in one salad is simply unbelievable. The Mesclun mix lettuce lays the foundation for this salad and topped with Haas avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, shishito peppers, smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs. It is finalized with a Maytag blue cheese, lime-cilantro dressing.

Nicoise Seafood Cobb Salad

Poseidon offers only the freshest of seafood including the Rare Seared Yellowfin Tuna that is the main feature for the Niçoise Salad. Again, the portion of protein in this special salad is great. Underneath is a mixed lettuce and surrounded by purple, peewee potatoes, green beans, heirloom tomatoes, and hardboiled egg, topped with Castelvetrano olives, and a Dijon-champagne vinaigrette.

Rare Seared Yellowfin Tuna

As stated earlier, Poseidon chefs welcome your requests so if seafood is not your favorite, try a Maitake Mushroom Taco. It is capped with black truffle emulsion, Haas avocado, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli. All tacos come in twos including the beef and fish tacos and served on hand made organic yellow corn tortillas. You can choose between hand-cut fries, or house salad.

Land & Sea Bloody Merry

The Brunch menu also has traditional favorites such as Croissant Sandwiches, Avocado or French Toast, Steak & Eggs or Fish and Chips. Poseidon’s brunch also offers a Seafood Platter, Chilean Sea Bass, and Calamari Sandwich. Keep in mind that all items on Poseidon’s menu are cooked to order or raw. If you have foodborne illness, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your illness.

Dessert of the Day Key Lime Cheesecake

Desserts at Poseidon’s are a fantastic way to complete your brunch with an Irish or Keoke Coffee, especially on a stormy day or cold evening. Some of the yummy desserts include Crème Brulee, Chocolate Lava Cake, or the Dessert of the Day.

Whether the weather is rain or shine, Poseidon is a delightful dining adventure that you will not want to miss. Make sure to keep this on your list of to do’s as you enjoy your coastal vacation.

Poseidon Restaurant Del Mar

Poseidon offers valet parking and only steps away from Del Mar Beach Hotel

Happy Hour is Tuesday – Friday 4 pm – 6 pm in the Bar

Reservations or Online Order