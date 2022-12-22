Spread the love

Check the choices you have for a Christmas Day Treat

aliveOne

Aliveone Photo (courtesy of Aliveone)

Christmas Day Nightcap at aliveOne

Sunday, December 25 at 8 p.m.

$4 drink special

aliveOne will be closed on Christmas Eve and will open late at 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day for a holiday nightcap and FREE pool all evening. aliveOne will also serve up a Christmas edition of their $4 bartender’s choice special.

Location: 2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614 | (773) 348-9800 | www.aliveone.com

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m.

CODY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Cody’s Public House PHOTOS (Credit: Papergirl PR)

Christmas Day Tailgate at Cody’s Public House

Sunday, December 25 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Always dog-friendly inside and out, Cody’s Public House in West Lakeview will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Football fans can catch all the NFL night game action with sound on eight 65-inch TVs around the bar for a total of 10 throughout the space. Weather permitting, guests are invited to “Bring Your Own Meat” (BYOM) and use the grill in Cody’s beer garden to grill up all their dinner favorites. Cody’s beer garden also features TVs, darts and bean bags.

Location: 1658 West Barry Avenue., Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8217 | www.codyschicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

EASY BAR

Easy Bar PHOTO (courtesy of Easy Bar)

Christmas Day Drinks at Easy Bar

Sunday, December 25 at 8 p.m.

$3 to $9 drink specials

Easy Bar invites Chicagoans who stick around for the holidays to enjoy Christmas night specials beginning at 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a friendly game of pool along with specials like $3 Miller High Life, $6 Green Chartreuse shots, and $9 beer and shot combos.

Location: 1944 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622 | (773) 227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

ODA MEDITERRANEAN

Oda Mediterranean PHOTO (courtesy of Oda)

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner at Oda Mediterranean

Saturday, December 24 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, December 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oda Mediterranean Cuisine in Andersonville will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy Oda’s full menu of Turkish-Georgian fare created by owner and chef Marina Cardak as well as handcrafted and seasonal cocktails. Perfect for the holiday, Oda will offer The Crimson Petal which is their spin on a holiday tequila punch. The cocktail features tequila, Chambord, homemade blackberry syrup, rosemary, orange bitters, lemon juice and sparkling water.

Guests will also enjoy mezes like Spicy Hummus with ezme, Babaganoush and a cucumber yogurt Cacik Dip, and retro classics like Beef Stroganoff and Shkmeruli (cornish hen). Guests can expect seasonal specials as well like the Mantar Güveç, a cheesy mushroom casserole which is a traditional Turkish dish prepared in an earthen clay pot called Güveç.

Location: 5657 N Clark St., Chicago IL 60660 | (773) 878-8930

www.odachicago.com

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

SWEET MANDY B’S

Sweet Mandy B’s PHOTO (courtesy of Sweet Mandy B’s)

Holiday Treats at Sweet Mandy B’s

Saturday, December 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Day)

For Chicagoans hosting holiday events this December, Sweet Mandy B’s in Lincoln Park and Streeterville will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve to offer festive holiday treats, available for pre-order at both locations. Holiday menu items will include festive Santa and Snowman cakes, Hanukkah-themed desserts like specialty cakes and a four pack of Dreidel and Star of David cupcakes.

Guests can also enjoy seasonal items throughout the month of December like Sweet Mandy B’s Cranberry Walnut Bread, Chocolate Peppermint Cupcakes with chocolate cake and swirled red and white peppermint buttercream, and Peppermint Brownies with red and white peppermint buttercream and peppermint candy pieces on top.

Locations:

Lincoln Park: 1208 W. Webster Ave,Chicago, IL 60614 | (773)244-1174 |

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Streeterville: 254 E. Ontario St.Chicago, IL 60611 | (312)255-1632 |

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN

The Graystone Tavern PHOTO (credit: Papergirl PR)

“8 Crazy Nights” Hanukkah Pop-Up Will Open on Christmas Day

Sunday, December 25 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville will open their “8 Crazy Nights” Hanukkah pop-up from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. The bar will be decked out for Jewish holiday with over 14,000 blue and white lights, Hanukkah ball lanterns, Star of David and dreidel ornaments, Mensch on a Bench, a Hanukkah sweater wall, an 8-foot inflatable dreidel and more. Games will be available like Connect 4 with Hanukkah gelt, Cards Against Humanity Jew expansion pack, Mitzvah Match, Jewish Guess Who, Dreidel, Apples to Apples Jewish edition and Schmear Build-A-Bagel card game.

A food menu of Jewish favorites will be available including Matzo Ball Soup and three flavors of Latkes including classic with sour cream and applesauce, jalapeno cheddar and salt and vinegar. Brisket will be served two ways including a Brisket Sandwich and a Brisket Platter, or guests can opt for Rabbi’s Red Hots featuring two pancake batter dipped Hebrew National Beef Franks topped with blueberry compote.

Festive cocktails available for $12 to $14 include the Gelt Martini (Dorda Double Chocolate Liqueur, Western Sons Vodka, Tippy Cow milk chocolate, gold sugar rim, Gelt coin), Mazel Tov (Nolet’s Silver Gin, Mionetto Prosecco, blueberry rosemary simple syrup and club soda), a Mensch Mule (Western Sons Vodka, strawberry puree, ginger beer, lemon lime soda, lime juice, lime wedge) and more.

The Rambler Kitchen and Tap PHOTOS (courtesy of The Rambler)

Location: 3441 N Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | (773) 666-5450 | www.graystonetavernchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP

Christmas Eve Jolly Hour at The Rambler

Saturday, December 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap in North Center will host a special “Jolly Hour” from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24). Guests will enjoy BOGO brunch items and themed specials like $4 Peppermint Bark Shots, $6 Peppermint White Russians and $6 Yule Mules.

For sports fans, The Rambler will broadcast all six Christmas Day NFL noon games throughout the bar and in the weatherproofed outdoor beer garden that accommodates up to 68 guests.

Christmas Day Football Cheer at The Rambler

Sunday, December 25 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap in North Center will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) for Chicagoans without family in town. For sports fans, The Rambler will broadcast all the evening Christmas Day NFL game action in the weatherproofed outdoor beer garden that accommodates up to 68 guests and is outfitted with a full bar, six TVs and a sound system.

Guests can expect festive holiday decor, The Rambler’s menu of pub fare, and themed holiday food and drink specials like $5 Christmas beers including Spiteful Jingle Balls, Great Lakes Christmas Ale, Begyle Christmas Ale, Delirium Noel, Sam Adams Winter Lager, Shiner Holiday Cheer and Goose Island Christmas IPA. They will also feature a DJ all night. To Reserve a table email ev****@th***************.com.

Location: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 | https://theramblerchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR

Uvae_Kitchen and Wine Bar, Andersonville PHOTO (courtesy of Uvae)

Holiday Makers Market at Uvae

Friday, November 25 through Friday, December 30

Sunday & Monday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Perfect for Chicagoans looking to shop local for unique gifts, Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar in Andersonville will host a holiday “Makers Market” with goods from local purveyors that will open on Friday, November 25 at 12 p.m. Held in their new Fromagerie and Tasting Room, the market will open daily and run through Friday, December 30.

The market will offer a wide selection of retail items from local vendors like Upcycled Books, Bridges Burnt, Black Dog Ceramics, Smushface Goods, Dimas Photography, Twidley Bits, Tasting India, Andersonville Fine Foods, Katherine Anne Confections and more. Uvae’s wine selection will also be available at retail pricing along with infused liquors, cheeses and house made accouterments.

Guests can also shop premade gift baskets or opt to “build your own” gift basket with products from other Andersonville small businesses and artists. Gift baskets start at $40 each. Uvae will also feature wine and cheese-themed gifts like glassware, decanters, fondue pots, bar accessories, charcuterie boards and more.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Uvae):

Location: 5553 N Clark St | Chicago, IL 60640 | 773.654.1432 |

www.uvaechicago.com

Hours: Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate Christmas Eve with CheSa’s Bistro and Bar in Avondale

Dine-In or Enjoy a Fabulous Gluten Free Dinner at Home

Chesa’s Has You Covered

The new CheSa’s Bistro & Bar, at 3235 W. Addison in Chicago’s Avondale (https://chesasbistro.com ), is offering a special three-course menu on Christmas Eve, December 24, with four seatings: 5 PM, 6:30 PM, 8 PM and 9:30 PM serving a three-course gluten free menu. A three-course children’s menu is also being offered. Reservations are required by calling 773-754-8523.

For Starters, choose from delicious Waygu Sliders, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread or Beet Salad. The main course offers you choice of Cajun Grilled Lamb Chops, Short Ribs & Red Grits, or CheSa’s Gumbo. Choose from CheSa’s Mousse or Chocolate Lava Cake for dessert. Everything at CheSa’s is gluten free! The cost is $95 for adults or $45 for children 12 and under.

The regular a la carte menu also will be available at menu pricing.