Splash Magazines Worldwide is wishing you a very happy day in every way wherever you are and whatever you do. We are glad you are here. Here is something to cheer you from Splash Magazines Worldwide’s own journalist, Charles E. Gerber https://youtu.be/_XIPFHqH5Ec. The Yultide Maestro offers different strokes for different folks.
Related Articles
Visits to Remote Destinations on Viking Ocean Cruise Review – Enlightening Experience
Spread the loveI’d never heard of the town of Korsakov or the island of Sakhalin, but our time there proved to be memorable. The visit to this Russian community in the spring of 2019 was a stop on […]
“Remember The Titans” – Coach Herman Boone’s Remarkable Legacy And Others, Completed In 2019
Spread the loveThis September 2020, the inspiring, epic movie, “Remember The Titans” (grossed $136.7 million world wide) will celebrate its 20th Anniversary (2000) with 18 Award Nominees and 8 Award Wins as of date. However, the legend […]
Seeing the Illinois Holocaust Museum’s Notorious RBG Exhibition the Covid -19 Way
Spread the loveYes. the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center was scheduled to re-open on July 15 which will be a FREE day but I could not wait until then to see the Notorious RBG: The Life […]
Be the first to comment