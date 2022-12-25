Spread the love

By Meryl Pearlstein

We’ve all had enough of 2022, right? And the awful freezing weather isn’t helping much. If you’ve already gotten rid of those bad memories at Good Riddance Day in Times Square, made your wish on the Wishing Wall for next year and you’re prepared to put your New Year’s resolutions into play, it’s time to party like it’s 1999 (apologies to Prince). Let’s say goodbye to the past and move forward with wonderful and festive memories.

Watch the Ball Drop at Home or with a Personal Escort (No, It’s Not What You think)

An online event for those who aren’t willing to join the hordes in chilly Times Square on New Year’s Eve, the New Year’s event will be livestreamed along with non-stop merriment and music. Click here to get notified about details for the webcast.

Brooklyn Delicatessen courtesy Brooklyn Delicatessen

The new Brooklyn Deli Times Square will offer live entertainment, a five-course prix-fixe menu featuring an elaborate buffet and an “escort” to view the ball drop in Times Square. Brian “Mr. Taptastic” Davis and his group of NYC Musicians will be joined by Broadway’s Haley Lampart (Kinky Boots) for all-night eats and entertainment. Just before midnight, you’ll be escorted to watch the Times Square festivities from a less crowded location. To reserve, email ne*********@th*************.com.

New Year’s Eve Midnight Run and Fireworks in Central Park

The Annual Emerald Nuts Midnight Run is ready to kick off again this year at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Starting at 10pm, Central Park will be alive with DJ Music and Dancing, a Costume Parade and a spectacular Fireworks and Laser Show. Then, at midnight, the 4M Race winds its way through the park, finishing near the entrance to Cherry Hill. Dress warmly and enjoy the festivities .Dancing and the costume contest will be held at the Central Park Bandshell, just south of the 72nd Street Transverse in Central Park.

Eat, Drink and Be Merry – International Style

New Year’s Eve in New York City is back and many restaurants have sent out invitations to come and enjoy in person. Here are some of the international options for you to consider.

GG Tokyo courtesy GG Tokyo

I miss Tokyo a lot and I love the Golden Gai district, one of the liveliest parts of the city. New York’s version, GG Tokyo in the Park South Hotel, invites you to celebrate the New Year with a party to remember. With its Japanese-inspired cuisine and cocktails, GG Tokyo will offer an open bar from 9pm to 12am with an extensive Champagne and spirit list, a Tarlant Champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres for the first hour, and a DJ to keep the spirits high. Tickets are available on Tock. The party will run from 9pm until 1am.

I can’t get enough of Japan and here’s an option to keep you feeling “bougie” à la japonais on New Year’s Eve. Modern speakeasy-inspired /omakase concept Sushi by Boū is offering a Bou-gie 17-course seating with a New Year’s Eve party package. At New York City locations in Nomad, Chelsea and Flatiron at 11pm, guests can enjoy an omakase experience that includes 2023 glasses, party hats, noisemakers, beads, and a Champagne toast at midnight. For the ultimate experience, you can choose to ‘check in’ at Sushi Suite 1001 for a 17-course omakase at their 11:15pm seating that comes with a sake flight as well.

Sushi by Bou Flatiron courtesy Sushi by Bou

Argentina is known for its lively music and dance and Balvanera does it up Punta Alta-style to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Authentic dishes, special for the evening and created by Chef Fernando Navas, include New Year’s Eve langosta with Maine lobster, black trumpet butter, frisée salad; panqueques with dulce de leche; and other specials. There will be two seatings at the Lower East side restaurant: an early dinner starting at 7pm, and a second one at 8:30pm that takes you through the New Year’s Eve countdown with party hats and noisemakers.

Langosta at Balvanera credit Mark Zhelezoglo

For a Mexican fiesta, IXTA on the Bowery is holding a noche filled with Champagne, cocina mexicana and mezcal. The trendy Tulum-themed restaurant and mezcal bar will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a DJ, live entertainment, three-hour premium open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, a Champagne toast at midnight and live viewing of the Times Square festivities. Tickets can be purchased at Posh.

More Dining and Parties

At Nomad’s farm-to-Table, American restaurant Blackbarn, Chef John Doherty is once again teaming up with Executive Chef Brian Fowler to create a special New Year’s Eve menu featuring a la carte choices as well as a prix fixe menu with or without wine pairing. Menu highlights include foie gras terrine, Black Barn tomahawk steak for two presented tableside, Dover sole, and rum butterscotch pudding. The party continues until 1am.

The Peppermint Stick at The Fulton by Jean-Georges courtesy The Fulton

To ring in 2023, The Fulton by Jean-Georges at Pier 17 will be offering two seatings for their five-course prix fixe menu. Upscale choices include caviar service, white truffle tagliatelle and seared wagyu tenderloin. For an especially sweet and festive finish, ask for the holiday peppermint stick dessert. The waterside restaurant sits on the East River with beautiful skyline views of both Manhattan and Brooklyn.

9 Jones credit Andy Stark

New York’s newest supper club, 9 Jones, will be ringing in the New Year with Champagne and caviar and an elegant prix fixe dinner with two seatings. Guests enjoying the six-course dinner will have with the option for Caviar Bump and a glass of Champagne or a bottle of Champagne and a two-ounce caviar tin served with accoutrements. The Cocktail Trolley will be available for bottle service with top shelf Champagne options served tableside. 9 Jones’s modern Greek menu includes options such as spice feta with warm pita, lobster bisque, grilled octopus, truffle butter pasta, and butter-poached lobster tail. Dress attire is elegant like the menu, and televisions at the West Village club will be live streaming the festivities all night with the ball drop.

Toasting at The Arlo SoHo courtesy Arlo Hotel

Arlo SoHo is transforming their entire hotel into a New Year’s Eve multi-floor extravaganza with a variety of experiences throughout with multiple DJs, dancers, acrobatic performers and robots as well as a four-hour open bar, endless bites and more. The evening also includes access to speakeasy Foxtail hosting a midnight balloon drop and rooftop lounge Art SoHo. Tickets are available via Eventbrite . The hotel’s lovely restaurant Lindens is available for a dining with a prix fixe menu including signature Parker House rolls, honeynut squash ravioli and roast chicken, offered with optional wine or cocktail pairings.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square’s seasonal holiday pop-up, the Pink Winter Edition: Frosted Edition, offers a spectacular view of New York City and the Empire State Building along with white frosted details, a carousel glistening with more than 25,000 rhinestones, and a sparkling white gondola.

Cocktail magic at The Cauldron, Courtesy of The Cauldron

The Cauldron NYC downtown has a crazy party night in store with a four-hour open bar from 10pm – 2am, two hours of passed hors d’oeuvres and witch hats. There will be a livestream of the ball drop, a live DJ, a drag show and plenty of additional tricks. The party doesn’t have to end when you leave, as you’ll be given a special potion and grilled cheese to take home or to your next destination. Standing tickets and table reservations are available. For table reservations, email ny****@th*********.io. For standing tickets, buy them online through Eventbrite.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE courtesy Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present a special immersive New Year’s Eve Celebration “The Romp on 26.” From 9pm until 1am. The soiree will feature The CT+S Follies, fresh from Burlesque Nights at the dining and music hot spot, with performances by Seedy Edie and more. Patrons will enjoy an open bar, passed delights, and a midnight toast. General admission tickets include Burlesque performers, dancing to the music of DJ A Ball, a limited menu, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a bubbles toast at midnight with a balloon drop. Various packages are available with bottle service and tables offered. Black tie suggested. 21 and over only . Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The Sandbar Rooftop will offer its second annual “Beach White Party” from 9pm until 1am. Come dressed in your best beach chic whites and ring in the New Year. Guests will experience views of Manhattan’s cityscape while relaxing in the Fashion District’s “beach” on the 23rd floor of the Hilton. Open bar, DJ and dancing, a bubbles toast at midnight, and light bites are offered. 21 and over only. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The newly revamped 150-year old Paris Cafe in the Seaport welcomes you to join their list of notable guests past and present including such luminaries as Thomas Edison, Teddy Roosevelt , Jimmy Hoffa and Lauren Bacall. For New Year’s Eve, the restaurant will host a “ Midnight in Paris” dinner party followed by open bar, bottle service and live entertainment along with a DJ, saxophonist, magicians, dancers and Champagne.

For the late night party, Wiggle Room bar in the East Village will keep the vibes happening until 3am with sets by DJs Babybro and Ben Baker and an open bar for all-night dancing. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Cocktail highlights the spicily named Hot Lava, made with Milagro tequila, Ayuk pasilla, pineapple, toasted sesame, lime and hot honey; and the Wiggle ‘Tini, a potent combination of Nordes gin, Ketel One vodka, cherry blossom vermouth and Champagne vinegar.

And for New Year’s Day

The Poetry Project’s 49th annual New Year’s Day Marathon is live again this year, starting at 2pm on January 1 and continuing until 1am at St. Marks Church with non-stop readings and performances from more than 153 poets, writers, artists, musicians, actors and dancers around the world. Don’t tune out if you don’t like poetry — the event is filled with music sets, cooking segments, films and other theatrical bits to keep you entertained into the next day. The Marathon will take place over two five-hour periods with an hour break in between. The sections of the marathon will be ticketed separately with a limit of 300 tickets per section. Tickets are $25 per section in advance, $30 at the door.

To help with your hangover, these three brunch specials at Mercado Little Spain will bring much-needed (and delicious) relief.

At Leña, a restaurant dedicated to paellas and grilled meats over live fire, enjoy scrambled eggs with roasted seasonal mushrooms and morcilla sausage and tortilla de patatas con caviar, a Spanish potato and onions omelet served with caviar, perfect for soaking up whatever you might have imbibed the evening before.

Inside the all-day Spanish Diner, you can munch on Ibérico Benedict eggs, made with ibérico hollandaise sauce and jamón Ibérico or mollete de tortilla de patatas, a Spanish potato and onions omelet sandwich served on a crispy bun with piquillo peppers and aioli.

Tapas specialist La Barra serves up tortilla vaga con caviar, an open-face tortilla with potato chips and caviar and bikini de queso y trufa, a truffled Spanish cheese sandwich.