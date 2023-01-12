Spread the love

It was intriguing to receive the following note from Peter Balaskas. In addition to Peter’s multiple talents as a poet, author, and playwright, Peter contributes articles to Splash Magazines Worldwide when he has time. I am enclosing Peter’s instructions for watching this unusual play as I note it will not be long before this festival will be back.

The International festival at which this play was shown took place in Canada and included people in many locations writing about wide ranging topics.

For your viewing pleasure here are instructions. If anyone has thoughts to share about the play, I know that Peter would love to hear from you.

“From the Membrane of the Nucleus”

Play Introduction (3 minutes): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOgWfA24T04

Play (30 minutes): https://fb.watch/gAXg46AG4s/

When you click on the link, fast forward to the 1 hour and 15-minute mark. My play is the second in the show, not the first. It is the set with two prison cells separated by a wall. PLEASE NOTE: The first couple of minutes are dark due to video quality. This will clear up. Please be patient.

Peter’s Fun facts:

1) I was notified on April 15 that my play was accepted in the festival. This year Apri15 was Good Friday.

2) The music that was used was Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, the Second Movement (“Allegretto”). At its premiere at the University in Vienna on December 8, 1813, Beethoven remarked that it was one of his best works. The second movement, “Allegretto”, was so popular that audiences demanded an encore.

3) The “Allegretto” is frequently performed separately to this day, especially in films such as “Zardoz,” “The Fall,” and the Oscar Award winning film, “The King’s Speech.”

4) In addition to the actress, the musical group who sang the piece is Libera, an all-boy English vocal group in London.

5) Although the piece is Beethoven’s Seventh, the Second Movement, the overall work is called “Sacris Solemniis,” a hymn written by St. Thomas Aquinas (1225–1274) for the feast of Corpus Christi.

The Membrane of the Nucleus

Learning that the entire poem spoken by Scribe is a little subdued in the recording, the poem is below:

FROM THE MEMBRANE OF THE NUCLEUS

Deep within the hatred, this poisonous death,

buried beneath the membrane of the nucleus,

the globe of my prison controls, confines my breath,

flames of my soul struggle thus.

Outside my spherical jail, love, grace and beauty:

banned, banished, burned and abused.

Mediocrity, ugliness, uniformity:

embraced, enthralled and enthused.

Words of divine eloquence: weaponized and perverted,

destroying innocence within all of us.

I am alone, trapped, neutered,

within the membrane of the nucleus.

As all hope dissolves into a fog of dismay,

your heavenly voice soars, shines all around me,

chasing and repelling this malignancy away,

revealing true goodness for all to see.

Revolving around my solitary atom,

an exquisite electron to my poor, lonely proton,

seeking an entry, scanning the continuum,

to rescue me from my hellish Babylon.

I reach, I force and I press,

straining, fighting, and pushing.

Till finally, from the membrane of the nucleus,

it bursts, expelling, erupting and releasing.

Now I am free, our voices become one,

vanquishing the evils against artistry.

we bring forth hope and courage in this vast dungeon,

From now till blessed eternity.

Preview YouTube video and stills are courtesy of Playwright Peter Balaskas

Playwright Peter Balaskas



