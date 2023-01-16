Spread the love

Step Into The Enchanted World Of Beauty & The Beast In Chicago! Get ready to go on an immersive journey from your childhood fairytale dreams!

Beauty & The Beast: An Immersive Cocktail Experience is coming to Esmerelda’s Lounge on W. Division Street this month. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, you will be guided on a 90-minute journey as you step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast. This magical adventure is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizard’s Den, Beyond Cinema and The Alice.

You will arrive at an elegant Victorian cocktail party (dress-ups encouraged!), part of the select few that have been invited to this elaborate Castle. You’ll be invited to dance, sample from the Castle’s finest delights (of the alcoholic and edible variety), but be careful not to overstay your welcome to take anything that’s not yours – or you may not get home at all! Will you be able to lift the curse that has been put upon Beast and his servants, so they can live happily ever after?

Be there for a theatrical, alternate reality experience that will take you into a world of madness and talking clocks! Across 90 minutes, you will create two bespoke themed cocktails, solve riddles and challenges to lift the curse, and much, much more! Tickets cost just $45.00pp with entry, theatrics, 2x bespoke cocktails and a sweet treat included.

Sessions are strictly 21+. Under 21s can attend family friendly sessions only.

Please note there is a lockout after 15 minutes where you will be refused entry. The experience is a performance and arriving later than 15 minutes is disruptive to the actors and other customers – therefore customers who are later than that time period will not be accepted, and you will need to transfer to a new date/time. Please note this is a 21+ event except for family-friendly sessions.

Cancellation Policy:

– All tickets are sold as non refundable – this is a show and therefore we are unable to refund tickets you are however allowed to transfer to other dates and times.

– Transfers – tickets can be transferred at the discretion of the event organiser

> 7 days – $10pp

> 48 hours – $15pp

< 48 hours – $20pp

– This event is not associated with Disney or any of its brand or properties. This is an event for lovers of fairy tales far and wide.

The experience runs January 25 through April 16, 2023.

Venue: Esmerelda’s Lounge, 2539 W Division St., Chicago, Illinois, United States, 60622

-You can buy tickets and get more information here.

Photos: explorehidden.com