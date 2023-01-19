Spread the love

World-renowned Latin American bistro and bar brand’s most recent restaurant, Negroni 3rd Street, announces the launch of weekend brunch service beginning on Saturday, January 14th. Offered every weekend from 11 am to 4 pm, the new menu from international Executive Chef Pablo Latif and Negroni 3rd Street Chef Mark Salazar features a collection of brunch favorites with a Negroni twist

“We are excited to bring Negroni’s weekend brunch to the West Third Street neighborhood,” said Pablo Sartori, Founder. “Similar to our dinner menu, brunch will include an imaginative offering of menu items inspired by the Italian and Nikkei cultural influences found throughout South America.”

Menu highlights include Truffle Eggs (with scrambled eggs, truffle stracciatella, and sautéed mushrooms over sourdough toast), Tofu Scramble (with scrambled turmeric tofu, spinach, roasted peppers, sliced avocado, and pickled red onion over grilled sweet potato) and French Toast (made with brioche bread covered with banana, blueberries and whipped cream). Classic brunch cocktails such as Nikkei Bloody Marys (with vodka, vegan tiger milk, tomato juice, orange juice, togarashi, and oyster sauce) Bottomless Mimosas, and Aperol Spritzes will be available in addition to a full cocktail, wine and beer menu.

Location/Hours:

Negroni is located at 8022 W. 3rd Street and is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 4 pm – Midnight; Thursday to Saturday: 4 pm – 1 am. Now, with weekend brunch Saturday and Sunday: 11 am – 4 pm. Reservations can be made online now via OpenTable.

To stay up-to-date on Negroni 3rd Street, be sure to follow @negroni3rdstreet on Instagram, and visit: Negroni 3rd Street

Brunch at Negroni 3rd Street (Photo by Jakob Layman)

If you have been looking forward to the flavors of fall, the upcoming unique & delicious Collab Dinner Party on Thursday, November 10th at Café Gratitude Larchmont with celebrated plant-based chef Anne Thornton is a must.

Café Gratitude’s Executive Chef, Dreux Ellis has come together a second time with Chef Anne Thornton to collaborate on a seasonal squash four-course dinner. On November 10th at 7:00 p.m., guests can enjoy an evening of fresh, plant-based ingredients beautifully crafted into fall-inspired dishes by the duo with the option to pair the menu alongside natural wines personally selected by Sommelier, Taylor Grant.

Cafe Gratitude

The dinner party will start with a Curried Coconut Kabocha squash shooter amuse-bouche, followed by Roasted Butternut and Radicchio ‘Saor’ with caramelized red onion, crispy shallots, and chestnut sourdough crostini, and Squash Gnocchi made with wild mushrooms, delicata, honey nut & kabocha squash, rosemary thyme pesto cream, and pine nuts. Last but not least, a decadent Five Spice Pumpkin Mousse for dessert with ginger crumble,coconut whipped cream, and candied pumpkin seeds.

Tickets are available to purchase through Eventbrite for $50 per person, with the option to add Grant’s special wine pairings on each course for an additional $25.

Native Foods , the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich. This limited time offer coincides with the celebration of National Vegan Day on November 1, 2022.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich

The Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich ($14.95) features plant-based roasted turkey slices, pickled cranberries, sweet potato fries and homestyle gravy on a toasted baguette.

The Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich comes with a side such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their mac and cheese or their NEW tomato bisque (an additional $1.50). In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, add on their NEW Pumpkin Cheesecake Parfait featuring pumpkin creme, cheesecake creme, and gingersnap cookie crumbles ($6.50). The Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich is available throughout the whole month of November at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching December 1st!

National Vegan Day with Native Foods

Celebrate National Vegan Day this November 1, 2022 with Native Foods by enjoying their timely Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich Chef’s Special, available all month long. Ordering any Native Foods menu item compared to an all beef or poultry menu item makes a difference in supporting the movement to decrease your carbon footprint. Eating one Native Foods plant-based patty instead of a beef patty is the equivalent to saving 10 miles worth of gas in your car. Eating less animal-based proteins is not only beneficial to your health, but it also benefits the environment. By eating a Native Foods plant-based patty instead of a beef patty, you are saving more than 5 bathtubs, 10 showers, or 131 toilet flushes worth of water (210 gallons).

Oktoberfest is an iconic annual event bringing friends together for great food, great beer and unforgettable times. But not everyone can make it across the pond to celebrate in Germany. For guests celebrating stateside, Yard House is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event, complete with four weeks of German-style beer and flights against a backdrop of classic rock. From September 26 through October 23, guests can “prost” with the same energetic vibe—and, of course, beer—at their hometown Yard House.

In addition to the best selection of craft, local, and import beers on draft, the restaurant is pouring:

Give ‘Em Helles Lager (Yard House Exclusive House Beer)

Sam Adams Octoberfest

Weihenstephaner Festbier

Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest-Marzen

Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier

While you can find usually one single Oktoberfest beer at your local brewery, restaurant or bar, Yard House takes it to a different level with not only so many versions and each one being truly unique, but they also have pairing recommendations off of their always fantastic menu. If you want to take Oktoberfest home with you, Yard House has a beautiful stein that you can purchase and fill with your favorite beer and once you finish, it is yours to keep.

Oktoberfest Bier Flight and Pretzel

For more information, visit: Yard House

Mickey’s Italian Deli & Pizzeria, one of the most popular Italian restaurants in the Hermosa Beach area of Los Angeles, has officially announced that it will be bringing back one of its favorite deals this October in celebration of National Pizza Month.

PHOTO CREDIT @DEAD_PEACH

From October 1 to October 30, Mickey’s will bring back its signature 20-inch pizza slices for just $17.75, which puts the “larger than a regular pizza” slices in the same general price range as most traditional pizzas. These eye-popping 20-inch slices of authentic Italian pizza promise to pack delicious taste in each bite, catch the attention of passersby, and fill even the most hungry, watering mouths. The classic slice is made with Mickey’s popular handmade pizza dough and topped with the deli’s homemade tomato sauce and fine mozzarella. Various other toppings are available for just $1.99

Visit the deli and pizzeria this October to try one of the signature 20-inch pizza slices at 101 Hermosa Avenue in Hermosa Beach, California. To learn more, please visit MickeysDeli.com or follow Mickey’s Italian Deli & Pizzeria on Instagram.

Who: Mickey’s Deli

What: Head-Turning 20-Inch Pizza Slices Return to Mickey’s Deli in Hermosa Beach for National Pizza Month

Where: 101 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

When:Saturday, October 1st – Monday, October 31st

Price: $17.75 + $1.50 additional toppings

Cafe Gratitude Venice Beach will be hosting an Anniversary Event on Sunday September 18th to celebrate 10 years on Rose Ave!

Angelenos can enjoy a fun-filled anniversary event hosted by Jason Mraz with pop-ups by beloved vendors such as Nomadica, Juneshine, Groundwork, Stretchlab, along with a photo-booth, raffle prizes, tacos from the Gracias Madre’s Taco Cart (for purchase), and much more! From 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Café Gratitude’s anniversary event will transform into an early-evening DJ “after-party” at the bar where the new Wine and Beverage Program and Happy Hour menu, launching across all Café’s on September 20th, will be unveiled.

Taylor Grant is at the helm of Cafe Gratitude’s new Beverage Program which will feature her carefully crafted wine pairings alongside Chef Dreux’s plant-based menu. Grant was named one of Food & Wine’s Sommeliers of the Year in 2019 and has worked at many top LA restaurants (Osteria Mozza & Scopa to name a few), is the founder of Salutay Wine Club, and spearheads operations for TRESOMM Winery. Cafe Gratitude is ecstatic to have Grant’s expertise to cultivate their new beverage program.

Cafe Gratitude’s new Happy Hour is also launching and will be offered weekdays from 4 pm-6 pm with $8 wines by the glass, and $7-$10 bites with highlights such as Chef’s Warm Almond Burrata, Korean Pulled Mushroom Sliders, and Loaded Nacho Fries.

Tickets to the Venice Anniversary event can be purchased on Eventbrite ($15) and will also be sold at the door as space permits.

WHEN:

Sunday, September 18th

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (patio pop-ups, live music and more!)

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (DJ after-party at Cafe Gratitude’s bar)

WHERE:

Café Gratitude Venice Beach

512 Rose Ave

Venice, CA 90291

TICKETS:

Eventbrite $15 – includes event access, live music, and vendor sampling

If you haven’t experienced the relatively new and beautiful Soulmate in WeHo (on Robertson), they are serving up their upscale Spanish/Mediterranean food by Executive Chef Rudy Lopez and giving you plenty of reasons to stop in. The bar experience curated by Noami Schmick features a diverse list of vibrant cocktails imbued with refreshing flavors, local herbs and fruits, and an extensive wine list. Soulmate is also recently announced the launch of two new brunch experiences – Never Ending Saturdays and Soulful Sundays – as well as Happy Hour.

Soulmate

Never Ending Saturdays

Soulmate is calling all brunch-lovers, starting August 13th, to join their weekend party brunch! Angelenos are invited to bring their friends (and soulmates) to enjoy bottomless mimosas, party cocktails crafted by Noami Schmick, platters to share, and new brunch menu favorites from Chef Rudy Lopez such as the Pork Belly Benedict, Chorizo Hash, or Lobster BLT. A live DJ will set the vibe from 12pm-4pm, and guests are encouraged to make reservations through OpenTable.

Soulful Sundays

Starting August 14th, Soulmate’s host Ryan Kenney (known for DJing at Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club) will transform the restaurant into a fun-filled day club with a Live DJ from 1pm-4pm, Bottle Service & cocktails to share, plus new brunch menu items with dishes including Chef Rudy Lopez’s Hangover Cure Party Platter ($80) which serves 3-4 people and is stacked with Soulmate favorites such as freshly-shucked Oysters, Lobster Rolls, Pork Belly Sliders, and Papas Bravas! Don’t forget to pair those unforgettable dishes with a $10 morning Tropical Mimosa, or share a 2-3 person pitcher of Noami Schmick’s ‘Weekend in Palm Springs’ made with Vodka, Passionfruit, Feijoa, Lime, and Orange. Ditch the Sunday scaries and head to Soulmate for flowing cocktails, Spanish-influenced dishes, and good vibes in their open-air space. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Happy Hour

For those looking for a new spot to enjoy an after-work pick-me-up or early dinner snack (or both), Soulmate just launched their very own Happy Hour which is available Monday through Friday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. At the breathtaking bar, guests can expect $8 and $10 libations such as House Small Batch Spirits, Soulmate’s Signature Gin & Tonic, and WeHo Daiquiri. Also, Chef Lopez will be serving $2 Oysters, Wagyu Steak Tartare ($10), Scallop Crudo Tostadas ($10), Roasted Pork Belly Brioche Sliders ($12), and more.

Happy Hour at Soulmate

Soulmate is located at 631 N Robertson Blvd in West Hollywood and is open Monday through Friday from 4:30pm-11:00pm, Saturdays from 11:00am to 12:00pm, and Sundays from 11:00am to 11:00pm. Reservations can be made through OpenTable or by giving the restaurant a call at 310.734.7764.

Native Foods , the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Chimichurri Steak Bowl.

Another inspired Native Foods creation, the Chimichurri Steak Bowl is influenced by South American Cuisine, but this one is made with plant-based beef tips.

Chimichurri Steak Bowl.

The ingredients include plant-based beef tips in house-made chimichurri sauce, fried plantains, corn relish, and green goddess dressing on quinoa brown rice pilaf.

This bowl comes with a choice of side, such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their new garlic parm fries (an additional $1.50). The Chimichurri Steak Bowl is available throughout the whole month of August at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching September 1st!

Check out their new Summer Menu here .

Complete Native Foods Menu here .

The Capital Grille is launching its highly anticipated summer wine event, The Generous Pour, giving guests the unique opportunity to take part in a wine pairing experience with six outstanding wines. This year, guests are invited to celebrate winemaking heritage at its very best with a selection of red, white and rosé wines from the Antinori family, who has been producing wine for 26 generations. The Generous Pour is available for $32* with dinner from July 5th through September 4th.

Col Solare Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Washington State

Guests who participate in this year’s Generous Pour will be treated to wine selections from the Antinori family that have been hand-selected to pair with the restaurant’s signature menu items, including hand-cut steaks that are dry aged in-house. Further enhancing the experience, The Capital Grille’s knowledgeable servers will encourage guests to sip and savor the featured wines as they highlight specific tasting notes, creating the ultimate experience right at the guest’s table.

The Generous Pour’s 2022 collection of wines from the Antinori family, thoughtfully paired to harmonize with guest favorite dishes, include:

Antica Napa Valley “Mountain Select” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

Dark, brambly fruit and baking chocolate, backed by structured tannins.

Col Solare Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Washington State

Equal parts black cherry, espresso, cacao and dried cinnamon.

Villa Antinori Toscana Rosso Red Blend, Tuscany

A complex blend of plum, boxwood, mint and a touch of pepper. This wine is primarily Sangiovese blended with Merlot, Cabernet and Syrah.

Tormaresca “Calafuria” Rosé, Puglia

Hints of melon, pomegranate and cherry.

Tormaresca Chardonnay, Puglia

Crisp, clean and invigorating notes of pear and citrus rind.

Santa Cristina, Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie

Full of luminous flavors like pineapple, kiwi, green apple and Meyer lemon.

Once your wine dinner is complete, choose your favorite labels to take home with a two, three or six wine bottle pack as an enhancement ranging from $100 – $250. Alternatively, for those who prefer a tasting in their own dining room, guests will have the ability to enjoy the same wine selections available for online order with the purchase of a dinner to go. The Generous Pour @Home experience, available in select locations, will come in a keepsake branded wine tote and include an Antinori wine key while supplies last.

* $42 in PA, not available in Salt Lake City

About The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is a fine-dining restaurant that offers expertly prepared steaks, fresh seafood, a renowned wine list and professional service in an atmosphere of relaxed elegance. Open seven days a week, The Capital Grille is best known for its expertly prepared steaks, which are dry-aged for 18 to 24 days in-house and hand-carved in-restaurant by a butcher. The restaurant’s wine list features more than 350 selections, and its floor-to-ceiling wine kiosk regularly houses 3,000 bottles. The restaurant has been honored by Wine Spectator magazine with an Award of Excellence for the breadth and depth of the list. The Capital Grille also offers personalized, on-site wine lockers, available by annual lease. For more information, please visit: thecapitalgrille.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Danny Hizami of Figueroa Philly, one of the most iconic and popular cheesesteaks in Los Angeles, has announced a partnership with Henry Arayasirikul of Cumulus Restaurants — a multi-concept operator focused on licensing, operating, and building digital restaurant brands in the rapid delivery space. The new venture will take place at the Grand Food Depot – as it aims to be a hub for takeout and delivery conveniently located at 358 W 38th Street in Los Angeles, California.

The Grand Food Depot will allow customers and third-party delivery service providers to order food online, including from Figueroa Philly, and pick up orders at a centralized location on 38th Street in downtown Los Angeles. The one-stop setup will house a digital food hall where to-go diners and third-party delivery vendors can pick up takeout orders of foods like Figueroa Philly’s iconic authentic cheesesteaks with ease, simplicity, and convenience.

Danny and Henry Arayasirikul partnered in light of Figueroa Philly’s decade-long success in Los Angeles. The partnership will allow Danny to bring the Figueroa Philly brand to the growing delivery space for local diners across downtown and other markets. A notable visionary in the Los Angeles dining scene, Danny’s famous cheesesteaks have become a must-have, and the unique mission and values he has brought align with Henry’s goal of bringing experiences like those at Figueroa Philly to takeout diners in a transformation of the food delivery industry.

Photo Credit: @mwmedia_group

“For over a decade, Figueroa Philly has been one of the most beloved cheesesteak brands in all of Los Angeles,” remarked Danny Hizami, Founder of Figueroa Philly. “We are excited to partner with Henry Arayasirikul to bring our cheesesteaks to new markets in Los Angeles. After experiencing the struggles of COVID-19, we look forward to expanding our reach so that more people will be able to experience the joys of our authentic cuisine,” he added.

The exciting announcement comes at a time when virtual kitchens, or ghost kitchens, have grown since COVID-19 eliminating eat-in options for diners. Restaurants have started focusing resources on purely off-premise kitchens and sales channels to operate in a delivery-only fashion. This change meets the demands of an increasingly digital and virtual world and uses integrated ordering systems and delivery services to fill orders, push out deliveries, and meet demands for near-instant meals.

Henry, the Founder, and CEO of Cumulus Restaurants took charge of a movement toward digital restaurants in March 2020. He is excited to partner with Danny to bring Figueroa Philly’s authentic cheesesteaks into the delivery space. Henry recognized Danny’s drive, passion, and vision, and he knew the Figueroa Philly brand would be an essential component of the Grand Food Depot project. As the visionary behind Cumulus Restaurants, Henry himself has focused on licensing, operating, and building digital restaurant brands in the rapid delivery space and piloted the company’s first digital restaurant, Monty’s Chicken & Waffles, to critical acclaim for its popular late-night craveable meals.

“COVID-19 has affected the restaurant industry in unprecedented ways,” remarked Henry Arayasirikul, Founder and CEO of Cumulus Restaurants. “The future of dining will be in digital restaurants as consumers look for more options and convenience. We are proud of the success of Monty’s Chicken & Waffles as our first digital restaurant. As we look toward the future, we are excited to welcome Figueroa Philly to our virtual, delivery-only kitchen at the Grand Food Depot,” he added.

Henry brings over 15 years of restaurant operations and finance experience as a partner to Danny Hizami. His experiences include working at best-in-class organizations, including Patina Restaurant Group and YUM! Brands, the largest restaurant group in the world with over 70,000 locations called home by Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Most recently, he ventured into CloudKitchens and founded Cumulus Restaurants, the multi-concept operator focused on licensing, operating, and building digital restaurant brands in the rapid delivery space.

To learn more, please visit FigueroaPhilly.com or GrandFoodDepot.com, and follow @GrandFoodDepotUp on Instagram & @figueroaphilly on Instagram.

Poquito Mas, known for its authentic and flavorful menu of Mexican fare, has reopened its doors in Buena Park following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Located on Beach Boulevard, just north of Knott’s Berry Farm between the 91 and 5 Freeways, the restaurant is currently open Wednesday through Saturday from11:30am to 9pm and until 8pm on Sunday for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Housed in an historic 1898 clapboard cottage with plenty of outdoor seating and a covered patio for private events, Poquito Mas features an array of popular Mexican favorites using fresh ingredients and organic corn tortillas made on the restaurant’s own patented tortilla press using Poquito Mas’s very own organic corn mesa. Flour tortillas are also made in-house using fresh dough daily. These fresh creations conceal the filling for the tacos, burritos, enchiladas and quesadillas. Flights of various salsas are also made in-house along with ice-cold agua fresca. The restaurant offers wine, craft beer on tap and cocktails.

Signature items include the Shrimp Burrito San Lucas™ made with pan-seared wild caught Pacific shrimp, ahi tuna taco with line-caught ahi and the Classic Steak Burrito made with all-natural USDA Angus beef. Other items include petite-size burritos, tostadas and vegetarian options as well as house-made guacamole. Despite the rise in inflation, Poquito Mas has kept its pre-pandemic prices with everything on the menu under $13.

Owner and founder Kevin McCarney, along with Patty Reveles and Edgar Escalante, have collectively nurtured the family of restaurants for nearly 40 years. While Patty grew up eating and preparing Mexican food, Kevin only first discovered his love of the cuisine during in high school while working at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. After a late-night shift, he joined some co-workers at a nearby taqueria for a bite to eat. The native Angeleno had never tasted Mexican food that was so authentic. It was this culinary awakening that set McCarney on the path of becoming a restaurateur coupled with a newly discovered passion for Mexican food and culture.

While new to the palates of Orange County, Poquito Mas is no stranger to LA’s dining scene. The first restaurant opened in Studio City in 1984 and has grown to eight locations including an outpost on the Warner Bros. Studio lot. For nearly four decades, Poquito Mas has been the go-to place for Mexican food for Valley girls, boys and their parents.

Poquito Mas is located at 6591 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, just north of Knotts Berry Farm between the 91 and 5 Freeways. The restaurant is currently open Wednesday-Saturday from 11:30am to 9pm, until 8pm on Sunday, for dine-in, take-out and delivery. For more information, call 714.523.8832 or visit poquitomas.com

Native Foods , the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Limited Time Offer of 2022 – the Beef n Bettah Sandwich.

Another Chef Chris creation, the classic Beef N Cheddar has now been elevated to vegan status as the Beef n Bettah Sandwich by giving it a more complex flavor profile. Adding ingredients like a plant-based horseradish aioli for a little bite, caramelized onions for a little sweetness, and pepperoncini for a little heat all come together to make a sandwich you don’t want to miss.

Beef N Cheddar

The ingredients include roast beef style seitan slices, vegan cheddar cheese sauce, plant-based horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, and pepperoncini all on a toasted pretzel bun.

This sandwich comes with a side of your choice, such as seasoned fries or a premium side of their new and improved mac and cheese (an additional $1.50). The Beef n Bettah is priced at $13.75 and it is available throughout the whole month of May at all Native Foods locations.

What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients, non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.

NATIVE FOODS LOCATIONS:

Native Foods has locations in Chicago, Denver, Boulder, Lone Tree, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs, and San Diego–with more locations coming!

View all locations here .

If you are looking for that special night out to celebrate Valentine’s Day, three great options are: Daily Grill, Grill On The Alley San Jose, and Public School. These restaurants allow you to not only choose from multiple locations, but they have really turned the entire month of February into Valentine’s Month.

For the Daily Grill locations, visit: Daily Grill

You can find a Public School in California, Nevada and Texas

For Grill On The Alley San Jose, visit: Grill On The Alley

If you are looking for a gift for the foodie in your life and at the same time getting a little gift for yourself, Ocean Prime Beverly Hills is running a special offer from November 15 through December 30: for every $100 gift card purchased, you receive an additional $25.

With supply chain issues affecting retailers and consumers this holiday season, many of us are looking for gifts that offer experiences and don’t rely on unpredictable supply chains – making gift cards an ideal option. And, for those looking to accompany the gift cards with an additional item, you can also gift a cocktail kit to create one of their award-winning cocktails at home – a perfect pairing with a gift card to allow a restaurant experience at home.

Gift cards can be purchased online and are offered as traditional gift cards that can be mailed or picked up at the restaurant or an e-card that can be downloaded or emailed to the recipient.

Berries & Bubbles from Ocean Prime Beverly Hills (Courtesy Ocean Prime)

Mickey’s Deli, in Hermosa Beach, LA, has been serving the most extraordinary pizza since 1953. And although the beloved deli is all about tradition, it’s also at the forefront of innovation. Ask anyone around South Bay about Mickey’s, and they’ll all tell you the same thing, Michael Angelo “Mickey” Mance is a pizza legend, and after almost 70 years, his family-owned Italian deli and pizzeria is as good as it gets.

When we thought we all knew Mickey’s pizza, they came up with a (literally) larger-than-life idea. A pizza slice that’s larger than a regular pizza! The XL Pizza Slice was born, and the colossal, cheesy slice became an instant success.

Some say this is the most Instagrammable pizza slice in California, and they might be right. Who doesn’t want a profile picture featuring the legendary slice? Mickey’s Extra Large Full Pizza Pie is already an experience with a whopping 20-inch in diameter, but the XL Pizza Slice is taking oversized meals to the next level!

Photo Credit: @wordofmouthla

And there’s more!

You can get this beauty for $14.99 with an additional $1.50 for every extra topping. This is not only an exceptional meal but also a great buy — let’s just say you won’t go hungry all day.

The secret behind the XL Pizza slice is to shape the pizza dough into a perfect triangle and bake it on its own. If this were an actual pizza slice, the pie wouldn’t fit in the oven!

There’s another secret behind this huge slice’s flavor, but you probably already know it. The slice is made with Mickey’s handmade pizza dough, topped with the deli’s addictive traditional tomato sauce and fine mozzarella. This one is not only about the size, but also the quality, and that’s guaranteed at Mickey’s.

Mickey’s XL Pizza Slice might be known for its size, but you’ll order it time and again for its flavor! Pizza is noble like that; when done right, no size is big enough! Visit Mickey’s Deli at 101 Hermosa Avenue to pick up your pizza slice. This is a pizza slice you don’t want to miss!

Who: Mickey’s Deli

What: Mickey’s Giant 20-inch Pizza Slice IS BACK! *Limited Time Only*

Where: 101 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

When: Monday, October 18th – Sunday, October 31st

Price: $15.99 + $1.50 additional toppings

Gracias Madre Weho

West Hollywood’s beloved Mexican plant-based restaurant, Gracias Madre, is offering vegans and non-vegans alike two nourishing lunch ($25) and dinner ($35) menus for dineLA. Sit back and relax in the beautiful patio oasis unlike no other and enjoy any of the menu highlights, including the cult-favorite Purista Margarita ($5), Little Gem Salad, Gorditas, Wet Burrito, Enchiladas Verdes, orPotato Pimento Flautas! Dinner guests will get to enjoy a Guacamole + Chips appetizer to nibble on as well as a Chocolate Brownie to cap the night out.

ci*************@01******.FF612EE0"/>

Cafe Gratitude

For those of us looking to enjoy dineLa in the comfort of our own home this year, plant-based favorite Cafe Gratitude is offering a takeaway four-course prix fixe dinner menu ($35). For this special time of year, Executive Chef Dreux Ellis has created DineLA exclusive dishes with items like the ‘I Am Gracious’ Greens & Grains or the‘I Am Extraordinary’ Coconut BLTA. Other healthy & delicious menu highlights include: canned Nomadica Wine, Warm-Butternut Squash Dip, Forbidden Black Rice Bowl, and Key Lime Cheesecake. Don’t miss out Cafe Gratitude’s special vegan menu – available at Larchmont,Venice, and Arts District locations.

ci*************@01******.FF612EE0"/>

Trejo’s Tacos

DineLA is back at two Trejo’s Tacos locations featuring Danny Trejo’s Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks. Head to Trejo’s Hollywood Cantina for a three-course prix fixe dineLA meal unlike no other with aLarge Plate Combo with Shrimp Diabla, Carnitas, or Enchilada options along with a Margarita, Trejo’s Cerveza, or Tequila flight pairing, and Cheesecake ($35) – available for lunch and dinner.Additionally,Trejo’s Tacos Farmers Market location (Fairfax & La Brea) is offering a deliciousTwo Taco Lunch w/ Chips, Salsa, and an Agua Fresca for only $15!

ci*************@01******.FF612EE0"/>

This year for DineLA, Bacari(West Hollywood, West Adams, Glendale, Playa Del Rey) will be offering a selection of fan favorite menu items from their brunch/lunch menu, as well as a three-course dinner menu for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience Bacari’s Mediterranean, cicchetti-style dishes, by Chef Lior Hillel on Saturday’s and Sunday’s with delicious brunch items such as their Bacari Fries with Chef’s special “bcn” sauce, fries, topped with a fried egg and their Shakshouka with house-made rustic tomato sauce , bell peppers, sous vide egg, parsley and a baguette, plus many more of Bacari’s popular brunch items.

ci*************@01******.FF612EE0"/>

For dinner, Bacari is offering a three-course menu starting guests off with a cheese and salami plate and a selection of cicchetti-style main dishes. Choose two from their menu of Shwarma Tacos with air-chilled chicken, Israeli spice mix, cabbage, pickled red onion and topped with a lemon garlic tahini or their pan-seared Sea Bass with charred shishito pepper and corn, tarragon aioli, pomegranate molasses and grilled lemon, plus many more of Bacari’s classic favorites.

To finish off their DineLA experience with something sweet, guests will be able to choose from Bacari’s Bread Puddingserved with a clover honey custard and vanilla ice cream, or their signature Malabi with rosewater custard, shaved coconut, hibiscus flower syrup and candied pistachio.

Bacari’s DineLA brunch menu starts at $25 per person with a choice of two dishes and their three-course dinner menu starts at $35 a person. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by going to their website or by calling their restaurant locations.

The legendary Pike Restaurant & Bar, owned by musician Chris Reece, former drummer for Social Distortion, will mark National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th by offering $15 cheeseburgers for just $10 from 12 noon to 10pm – each order includes a free soft drink or 10-ounce Pabst Blue Ribbon. The restaurant is located along Retro Row in Long Beach at 1836 E. 4 th Street just west of Cherry Avenue. Later that evening, starting at 8pm, WC Edgar will take to the stage to perform his playlist of original American outlaw tunes – there is no cover charge to attend.



For National Cheeseburger Day, The Pike will offer any of its trio of cheeseburgers, including the Blue Cheeseburger with bacon and blue cheese crumbles on a French roll ($15.95), the Jalapeño Cheeseburger with roasted jalapenos and Swiss cheese ($14.95) or the Beyond Burger with vegan pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, avocado and a brioche bun ($15.95) for just $10 each on September 18th only. All burgers include lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions with a helping of fries on the side. For more information, call 562.437.4453 or visit online at Pike Long Beach.

Burger Boss is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th by giving away 100 cheeseburgers. The first 25 people through the door at Burger Boss’s West Hollywood, Mission Viejo, Cypress and Tustin location, will receive a free grass-fed or vegan cheeseburger “bossed” with their favorite toppings and sauces.

In addition to premium grass-fed beef, house-made black bean patty and turkey plus 30 topping options and another 15 sauces, Burger Boss also offers any protein wrapped in lettuce or served in bowls for gluten and carb-free option. Burger Boss, which has been named the Best Burger in the Inland Empire year after year, has locations in West Hollywood, Mission Viejo, Tustin and Cypress as well as Riverside. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30am until 9pm and until 10pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit online: Burger Boss

Habit Burger, which has multiple locations throughout Southern California, is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on September 17th and 18th. Anyone who makes a $20 minimum purchase will receive a FREE Charburger with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, caramelized onions, pickles and topped with mayo on a grilled bun.

POLLY’S PIES is taking a slice out of National Cheeseburger Day by offering guests a FREE slice of apple, bumbleberry or lemon meringue pie with the purchase of any burger combo from September 17-19. Those who post a burger photo on Instagram will be entered to win a Free Burger Combo (excluding drink) and whole pie for a year.

STACHE BAR/SIDEBURNS in Downtown Long Beach will include a free order of fries and drink with any burger purchase on September 18th.

After two-years in development, the masterminds behind Bacari are set to open the doors to their new fun and fresh rotisserie-style chicken concept, Byrdie’s Rotisserie, for dine-in, takeout, and delivery in West Hollywood. Serving California grown and raised produce and poultry, Byrdie’s will be a prime destination for Angelenos to fill-up on rotisserie chicken plates, bowls, sandwiches and sides, plus a la carte rotisserie chicken, rotisserie wing and bone broth options.

On top of offering high quality food, it will benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. With five successful restaurants throughout Los Angeles, Danny and Robert Kronfli and Chef Lior Hillel, Owners of Bacari, wanted to bring an old world butcher’s shop feel to the restaurant, with freshly roasted chicken chopped on the oversized wood block counter to order, and a playful and colorful space designed by Robert himself. Inspired by Chef Lior Hillel’s family recipes and the team’s travels and experiences, Byrdie’s rotisserie chicken and rotisserie wings go through an extensive multi-day marinating and seasoning process painstakingly perfected over the last two years. The marinade and seasoning use a 13-spice blend including turmeric, garlic, thyme, smoked paprika, za’atar and more.



“I set out to create a spectacular rotisserie chicken recipe. Something that combined the

flavors I grew up with, and something deeply soulful, modern and versatile that compliments

our sauces and toppings,” Said Partner, Chef Lior Hillel. “Our brine and marinating process

takes a bit longer, but we think it’s worth the effort to create an exceptional rotisserie chicken.”



Guests can build their own Byrdie’s bowl with a choice of a quarter-chicken of freshly chopped light or dark meat rotisserie chicken with a wild rice or salad base. Next customers choose their side, then add an unlimited choice of toppings such as; tomato, Persian cucumber, pickled onion, kalamata olive, crumbled feta, roasted seed mix, garlic chili crisp, and avocado, and top off their bowl with one of Byrdie’s house-made sauces such as; Aji Cilantro, Chimichurri Parsley, Horseradish Mint Tzatziki, Peri Peri Roasted Bell Pepper and more.



Byrdie’s Chicken Sandwich offers a healthier, but still intensely flavorful alternative to fried

chicken sandwiches. The sandwich includes a quarter of rotisserie chicken on a buttered Portuguese bun with tomatoes, red onion, cabbage, pickles and Byrdie’s secret sauce. Oven-roasted vegetable sides include options such as; Baby Yams with an 8-spice blend and olive oil, Rainbow Carrots with gochujang and chili glaze and sesame seeds, Chicken Fat Roasted Fingerling Potatoes enriched with drippings from the rotisserie chicken for max flavor, and

more.



Byrdie’s Rotisserie will open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and be available for dine-in and

takeout at 8030 W. 3rd St. Los Angeles, and for delivery through their website and delivery

platforms.

For more information, visit www.byrdiesrotisserie.com and stay engaged with news and

updates on instagram @byrdiesrotisserie and facebook at facebook.com/byrdiesrotisserie.

Stonefire Grill, Southern California’s fast-casual dining destination known for its generous portions of scratch-made, classic American-inspired dishes and time-honored recipes, is bringing back the sandwich—a sub, a club and a stack–to its menu. On March 17 the trio, created by Executive Chef Taylor Boudreaux, will be available at all 12 locations throughout Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties as well as Stonefire Grill’s sister restaurant, Rattler’s Bar B Que, in Santa Clarita.

“This past year, like most restaurants, we had to scale back our menu as the supply chain dwindled due to the shutdowns,” said Chef Boudreaux. “We stopped offering sandwiches but are now bringing them back bigger and better than before with boxed options that are individually packaged and designed to travel effortlessly.”

Beginning March 17 guests can savor:

Tri-Tip Chimichurri Sub — slow-roasted tri-tip topped with crumbled feta, pickled red onion, crisp arugula and Stonefire’s signature chimichurri aioli piled high on a fresh artisan-style roll. $12.69 a la carte, $13.59 Boxed Meal

Roasted Turkey Club – all-natural turkey breast (no antibiotics, hormones or sulfates) topped with hardwood smoked bacon, slow-roasted Roma tomatoes, crisp arugula, pesto aioli and brie placed between an artisan-style roll. $12.79 a la carte; $13.70 Boxed Meal

Roasted Vegetable Stack – served chilled with roasted red bell pepper, lightly charred zucchini and yellow squash, pickled red onion and pepper jack cheese stacked on a fresh artisan-style roll and schmeared with a black bean puree coupled with Stonefire signature chimichurri aioli with a crowning of fresh cilantro. $10.99 a la carte; $11.99 Boxed Meal

“All of the flavor profiles found in these sandwiches work really well together,” added Boudreaux. “The veggies are both tasty and colorful with a bit of a kick provided by the chimichurri. And the pesto aioli and brie add a contemporary twist to the classic club.”

Boudreaux went on to say that the tri-tip sandwich was inspired by a visit to Argentina, where he discovered chimichurri. The beef is coated with Stonefire’s signature dry rub for 12 hours, then slow roasted nearly 18 hours and finished on the restaurant’s mesquite grill.

While each sandwich is uniquely different, all are served on artisan rolls provided by Los Angeles-based Larder Baking Company whose co-founder is celebrity chef Suzanne Goin of Luques fame. Many of the farm-fresh vegetables are also locally sourced, which Chef Bourdreaux feels is important.

While the sandwiches can be ordered a la carte, the boxed option offers a complete meal and includes a dill pickle and a choice of Gramma Tay’s Potato Salad, a garden or Caesar salad, or Zapp’s VooDoo Kettle Chips, a favorite from Chef Boudreaux’s childhood and Louisiana upbringing.

Stonefire Grill’s trio of new sandwiches and boxed meal options will make their debut on March 17 at all 12 locations as well as Rattler’s Bar B Que, Stonefire’s sister restaurant in Santa Clarita. For more information or to find a Stonefire Grill near you, visit online at stonefiregrill.com.

It’s about that time for dineL.A. Restaurant Week (March 1-14)! With so many places to choose from, we figured Angelenos can use some assistance deciding where they should be hitting up during the two week-long dining event.

The Original Farmers Market Lunch only ($15) Available Daily, 11am-3pm

Restaurant Week from dineL.A. is back with over a dozen Farmers Market merchants participating! From March 1-14, visitors can stop by from 10am-3pm to enjoy $15 lunch specials like the Large Gumbo Yaya with Green Salad and Iced Tea from The Gumbo Pot. Other highlights include the 2 Taco Combo from Trejo’s Tacos with a refreshing Agua Fresca, and a Patty Melt, Turkey Club, or Chicken Sandwich from Du-Par’s Restaurant with your choice of side. Perfect for kids or adults, Fritzi Coop is offering their Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich alongside Mac & Cheese Gobblers, and The French Crepe Company is offering custom 4-ingredient crepes with a small Nutella Crepe. Guests can enjoy their lunch in one of the Market’s spacious, open-air seating areas, or they can order for pickup or delivery via Mercato (call individual merchants to verify delivery options).

Complete list of dineL.A. specials and merchants here!

Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Lunch ($25) Mon-Sun, 11am-3pm | Dinner ($50) Mon-Sun, 3pm-CLOSE

Gracias Madre WeHo is officially reopening for outdoor dining on March 1st , right in time for dineL.A. Restaurant Week. Take advantage of lunch and dinner menus available for dine-in only on one of LA’s most beautiful patios. Some Mexican plant-based menu highlights include:

Little Gem Salad – Cara cara orange, pea shoots, pepitas, parmesan

Gordita – Masa, black beans, salsa verde, avocado, crema

Tacos Arabe – Shitake chorizo, pineapple, savoy spinach, flour tortilla

Enchiladas Verdes – Soy chorizo, potato, tomatillo salsa, kale, arroz rojo

Potato Pimento Flautas – Purple cabbage, avocado, pine nut morita salsa

Chocolate Brownie (GF) – Caramelized plantains, coconut whipped cream

To sip: Watermelon Fresca or the Purista Margarita (+$5) .

Cafe Gratitude (Arts District, Larchmont, Venice)

Lunch ($20) Available daily, 11am-4pm | Dinner ($35) 4pm-9pm (dine-in, takeout, delivery)

Plant-based and vegetarian LA favorite Café Gratitude has crafted a special prix fixe lunch ($20) and dinner ($35) for dineL.A this season, available at all three LA locations for outdoor dine-in, takeout and delivery. From March 1st-14th, enjoy a delicious & good-for-you coursed meal from Café Gratitude; begin with a refreshing drink & starter, entrée, and dessert (included for dinner only).

A few dineL.A. menu highlights include: ‘I am Chic’ Autumn Sangria, ‘I am Exquisite’ Coconut Calamari, ‘I am Bountiful’ Eggplant Caponata Pasta, and included with dinner the ‘I am Ravishing’ Red Velvet Raw Cheesecake. Don’t miss out on Executive Chef Dreux Ellis’s 14-day exclusive menu – make a reservation or savor at-home by calling your local Café Gratitude!

L’Auberge Del Mar is pleased to welcome guests to dine under the stars, on its spacious Pacific Terrace, in the heart of Del Mar Village. Diners can share a special meal with friends or loved ones enjoying award-winning wines, craft cocktails and beers every Friday and Saturday evening. Additionally, to-go and in-room dining options are also available each day. With seasonal ingredients and a true SoCal style, every meal is an unforgettable experience.

Menu items feature delectable shareable plates of chili shrimp bao buns, Italian burrata, herb guacamole, or salsa roja. For those in the mood for surprises, diners can select Chef’s savory choice flatbread pizza. Completing the evening, diners can pick one of Kari’s mouthwatering Whoopee Pies (red velvet or pumpkin), s’mores bread pudding, or house made ice cream and sorbets making for the perfect outdoor dining experience. Full menu can be found here.

Pacific Terrace dining is available from 4 – 8 PM each Friday and Saturday evening with live music featured from 5 – 9 PM. This special, outdoor dining experience is available from February 19 through March 13.

The Smokey Sunset Cocktail at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Rick’s Produce Opens New Stall At The Original Farmers Market

Silver Lake favorite Rick’s Produce will open its flagship location at The Original Farmers Market on Friday, January 29th, joining the ranks of close to 80 independent, family-owned businesses. Farmer/Owner Rick Dominguez comes to the Market with over 14 years of organic farming under his belt and will offer the freshest in seasonal fruits and vegetables from his family farm in Fallbrook, California.

Rick Dominguez (Rick’s Produce)

Born in Mexico and raised in East Los Angeles, Dominguez found his way to agriculture in 2007. While working in real estate amidst the housing market crash, he longed to shift focus to something more purposeful and essential. He began by helping his independent farmer friend sell avocados at the East Hollywood farmers market, and he discovered a newfound passion and knack for the trade. It was through this entrepreneurial education and flexibility that he was able to start his own business and succeed, even in 2020 amidst the ongoing pandemic. He grew a reliable customer base and met their needs with ease and quick response, aiding individual and family customers instead of depending on large-scale restaurant accounts.

“Working at the farmers market was life-changing,” said Dominguez. “I loved building relationships with the customers and community, and I found myself wanting to grow and expand.”

Dominguez leased seven acres of land in 2014, and he began to live his dream of selling his own produce at area farmers markets. Slowly but surely, he grew his customer base of chefs and restaurants, thanks to his personable qualities and commitment to seasonal, organic farming. In 2017, he opened his first storefront in Silver Lake along with his business partner Alejandro Verduzco and began selling farm fresh produce along with fresh-squeezed juice, acai bowls, and guacamole, among other produce-forward dishes. This menu works hand-in-hand with Dominguez’s strategy to limit food waste and maximize the use of each fruit and vegetable. Before food expires, Dominguez incorporates it into his delicious pre-prepared food options and produce that is past its prime is re-incorporated into his farm’s soil as a natural fertilizer.

Dominguez has already made a great impression with Original Farmers Market customers at a temporary pop-up site over the past several months. The larger, 1,300 square-foot buildout on

the south side of the Market will provide Rick’s with ample space to sell an abundance of fresh, seasonal produce in addition to creative, healthy prepared foods. New offerings at this store will include house-made jams, preserves, made-to-order sandwiches, and to-go salad options made fresh to order. This is the first time in many years that a “farmer-owned” business will be selling direct-to-consumers at The Original Farmers Market.

“I was honored when the management of The Original Farmers Market approached me about opening a second, larger location at Third and Fairfax,” continued Dominguez. “This has been Los Angeles’ go-to spot for groceries since 1934 when farmers first sold their goods from the back of pick-up trucks! I am thrilled to play a part in the Market’s continuing legacy.”

“Rick’s Produce is a fantastic, new addition to our grocery program,” said Stan Savage, Executive Vice President of The A.F. Gilmore Company, longtime owners of The Original Farmers Market. “Rick and his family have taken such care in cultivating their farm’s crops and developing their brick-and-mortar produce business. They are truly emblematic of the entrepreneurial spirit that our family-owned businesses have thrived on for 86 years and we look forward to their long and continued success at the Market.”

Rick’s Produce will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm daily, with rotating seasonal produce and menu items posted on the store’s Instagram page and on-site signage. The store, alongside The Original Farmers Market, is committed to customer and staff safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff will wear masks, have hand sanitizer on-hand for guests, and will ensure adequate social distance. Rick’s Produce is also available online for home delivery on The Original Farmers Market page at mercato.com.

About The Original Farmers Market: The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles’ favorite destination for fresh food since 1934. With more than 100 grocers, retailers and restaurants—as well as year-round activities for the whole family—the Farmers Market is a beloved place for locals and one of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com. Follow the Farmers Market on Facebook at facebook.com/farmersmarketla, Instagram at Instagram.com/farmersmarketla, and Twitter at @FarmersMarketLA.

This year, letting our favorite restaurants do the cooking for us during the holidays might be the best way to show how much we appreciate them. Located inside The Portofino Hotel & Marina, and offering the best waterside dining in Redondo Beach, BALEENkitchen will be offering to-go Christmas and New Year’s Eve. To pre-order guests may call 310-372-1202.

The three-course Christmas menu includes the following options: Caramelized Onion Soup, Herb Rubbed Prime Rib, Roasted Honeynut Squash & Farro, Beets & Burrata, Cinnamon Churro Bites. The menu is priced at $100 and feeds 2 people. Pick up will be available on December 24 & 25 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Those looking to add the perfect bottle of wine with their meal, may do so for just $35; choose between Landmark “Overlook” Chardonnay, Boen Pinot Noir, Newton Cabernet, and $45 for Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne.

New Year’s Eve will feature a four-course menu including Warm Mushroom Consomme, Winter Citrus Salad, King Crab Gnocchi, Beef Bone-in Center Cut NY Trip, and Sticky Toffee Pudding to end your meal on a high note. Menu is priced at $130 and feeds two. Pick up will be available on December 31 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Additionally, a Champagne cocktail kit is available for purchase and includes St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Citrus Oleo, Angostura bitters and your choice of Mionetto Prosecco $45; Veuve Clicquot $125; Dom Perignon $350.

Coastline, L’auberge Del Mar’s onsite restaurant highlighting market fresh fare and seasonal ingredients, is making it easy to give this year’s Christmas celebrations the elegance and festivity they deserve with their mouthwatering prix fixe Christmas feast to-go.

Entrees include Ora King Salmon with lemon, herbs, honey and spiced yogurt; Cassoulet with crispy confit duck, spicy pork sausage and white beans;and Grilled Short Rib from Anderson Valley with house-made sambal, bibb lettuce and Asian Pear. Other menu highlights include Tiger Shrimp Cocktail with house-made cocktail sauce and lemon; Yukon Gold Potato and Wild Mushroom Gratin; and Upside-Down Pineapple Cake with Chantilly. The holiday menu is $95 per person and can be picked up on either December 24 or 25.

In addition to the prix fixe menu, you can order a special bottle of wine from Coastline’s award-winning wine list, seasonal house-made cocktails, and decadent à la carte options including a charcuterie and burrata platter and a dozen unschucked oysters. To order the holiday meal call: 858-793-6458.

Tiato Kitchen and Garden, sister restaurant to the iconic Crustacean Beverly Hills, today announced it’s holiday meal packages are now available to order, featuring classic holiday favorites with a Cal-Asian twist and Chef Helene “Mama” An’s world-famous cuisine. The menu also features various gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options including Herb-Infused Potato Latkes served with a Kaffir Lime Coconut Crème Fraiche & House-made Apple Sauce, Lemongrass Ginger Braised Brisket, Matzo Ball Pho Soup, Cinnamon Five-Spice Honey-Glazed Spiral Ham, Brown Butter Glazed Heirloom Carrots, DIY Shortbread and Gingerbread Cookies Decorating Kit, and more much. The menu also features An family’s world-famous garlic noodles.

Tiato Kitchen and Garden

Patrons can place their Tiato holiday fare orders by calling the restaurant at 310-866-5228 or online. Pick-up days and times for the Hanukkah holiday packages begin Thursday, December 10 until Friday, December 18 from 2-6pm. Christmas and other holiday meal packages are available for pick-up starting December 15 to December 24 from 2-6pm. On the Wednesday, December 23 and Thursday, December 24 before Christmas, customers are able to begin picking up their orders at 11am. The deadline to place Christmas orders is December 18. All orders must be placed 48 hours prior to pick-up. Delivery is available for additional charges.

For more information, please visit www.tiato.com.

For LA locals and visitors alike,The Original Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax is the premier one-stop shop to support local businesses and for getting all your holiday essentials. While the holidays may look a bit different this year for many, the Market’s vast array of merchants offer simple and creative solutions for gifting and holiday meals to-go, with many merchants offering pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery via the Market’s delivery service provider, Mercato. For in-person holiday shopping, the Market remains a safe and easy option, with no lines, an open-air environment, a convenient, outdoor Postal Center, and strict sanitation and safety standards. Featured items are outlined below, and guests can contact the individual merchant for specific details on pickup and delivery options.For a gift sure to please, tried-and-true favorite By Candlelight offers a variety of candles, Christmas and Chanukah themed face masks, while Essence of Nature sells relaxing aromatherapy oils, soaps, and lotions. Wildflora and Dewy Flowers are go-to’s for holiday floral arrangements, and Kip’s Toyland offers classics toys galore for the kids + free gift wrapping. For an extra special handmade gift, stop by WL Handmade for custom shoes and jewelry. For stocking stuffers, Littlejohn’s English Toffee House, Magic Nut & Candy Company, Magee’s House of Nuts, and Anaheim House of Jerky sell compact and pre-packaged treats to open up on Christmas morning. And, to the delight of pickle fans, artisan pickle purveyor Kaylin and Hobbs is offering gift cards and pickle socks, too.

Featured Holiday Meals and Gifts Include:

Dragunara Spice Bazaar

– Purveyors of high-quality spices from across the globe, Dragunara is offering Holiday Spice Sets ($20) including Indian Spices, Chinese Spices and more. They’ve also stocked up on Curcumin and Saffron Golden Milk Tea spice, for a healthy warm beverage during these colder winter months.

Du-par’s Restaurant & Pie Shop

– Du-par’s is offering a complete Holiday Feast (Large serves 8-10 for $255, Small serves 4-6 for $155). Orders include choice of a full ham or turkey, plus sides of butternut squash soup, homemade mashed potatoes, glazed fresh carrots, green bean almondine, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a Du-par’s fruit pie. Sides and pies also available to order a la carte.

– Holiday Pies are $15.95 each and are available in Cherry, Blueberry, Pumpkin, Peach, Boysenberry, Apple, Raspberry, and Pecan. Their “Pie of the month” is Chocolate Pecan.

– As a fun option for kids during the holidays, Du-par’s is also offering their Teddy Bear Tea Party for 2 ($18.95), 4 ($34), and 6 ($45). The tea party kits include assorted triangle sandwiches, including PB&J, Ham & Cheese, Chicken Salad, and Smoked Salmon ($2 extra).

Light My Fire

– The hot sauce experts at Light My Fire are offering two exciting holiday specials: Mini Hot Sauces (5 for $10), a perfect stocking stuffer, in addition to their Wake the ‘F’ Up Coffee ($15), another great gift option.

Michelina Artisan Boulanger

Michelina is featuring holiday specials including their Bonjour Gift Basket with various French goodies (think croissants, cinnamon rolls, and jams), a classic Buche de Noel with chocolate mousse and hazelnut praline ($68, serves 6-8), and a whole wheat/spelt loaf ($11).

Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market

– Monsieur Marcel has stocked their international market and their new Yuletide annex (located just outside the store) with a wide assortment of gifts and treats. Browse from a variety of specialty items including authentic Italian panettone and pandoro, handmade artisan German stollen, and a French Pain D’epices Holiday Celebration Spice Cake. They’ve also stocked classic British items like figgy pudding, mincemeat pie, brandy and rum butters and clotted cream. Guests can also pre-order Buche de Noel Yule Logs and Galettes des Rois King’s Cake. As always, they stock a wide selection of holiday-friendly wines and Champagnes, mulled wine, and Glogg, in addition to complementary spices for festive hot beverages: nutmeg, mulling spice, and cinnamon sticks.

Roxy & Jo’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar

– Delivering boat-to-table freshness, Roxy & Jo’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar has added holiday specials seafood trays from Chef Christophe Breat, including cooked Maine lobster tails, mini seafood roll, lobster, crab, or shrimp trays, crab cake and vegan cake trays. Full menu and pricing available on their website.

Sticker Planet

– Sticker Planet is a perennial favorite for stocking stuffers and those who like to adorn their greeting cards in fun! This month they are offering special holiday sticker sets for the kids, including glitter stickers, reusable Christmas stickers, and stick-on holiday “earrings.”

The Dog Bakery

– Lest we forget our furry friends, The Dog Bakery has pet owners covered with packs of 6 crunchy hand-decorated biscotti, their best-selling dog cookies, dipped and decorated in festive colors, and sets of 6 crunchy hand-decorated doggie donuts.

In light of the new stay-at-home orders from Governor Newsom, The Original Farmers Market has removed outdoor seating and adjusted indoor retail capacities. Restaurant merchants are open for takeout, while grocers remain open at 35% capacity and retail merchants remain open at 20% capacity.

To maintain the health and safety of shoppers and merchant staff, the Market has hand sanitizer stations throughout, as well as additional signage reminding visitors to always wear a face covering and to maintain a six-foot minimum distance from others at all times.

For the latest information and updates, visit www.farmersmarketla.com and @FarmersMarketLA on social media.

Tiato Kitchen and Garden, sister restaurant to the iconic Crustacean Beverly Hills, is proud to announce its fall 2020 outdoor dining offerings in a safe and spacious environment for patrons to enjoy in Santa Monica. Donning a gigantic, 3,000 square-foot outdoor patio that is surrounded by an on-site functional herb garden, the Californian Asian, eco-chic eatery has something for everyone day and night, depending on the day of the week.

Tiato Kitchen and Garden



Tiato is proud to have expanded its clientele to serve not only the local business community, but to serve the community as a whole since reopening due to the pandemic. Having the largest patio on the Westside, and free wifi available, safety is of the utmost importance. The outdoor dining tables are cautiously sprawled throughout the lush terrace accommodating 125 patrons, as well as stylish seating vignettes on the parameter for those looking for more of a loungey feel to enjoy a fresh smoothie or adult beverage. Both garden patio dining and takeout options (i.e. Postmates, GrubHub, and DoorDash) are available for the fall dining initiatives, but people continue to discover this Santa Monica outdoor dining venue, especially during a time when diners are looking for safe and open-air options that are harder to find. Furthermore, Los Angeles diners can now enjoy the An family’s world famous garlic noodles outside of Crustacean Beverly Hills as Tiato also offers the sought-after dish due to popular demand.

Ginger-Glazed Wild Salmon

Be sure to sign up for Tiato’s mailing list for “Neighbors-in-the-Know” discounts and monitor the Tiato Instagram page for pop-ups, yoga classes and other outdoor fun.



Tiato is located at 2700 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (next to Lionsgate) and is now open for Lunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., staying open later for Tiato’s Garden Nights, and Weekend Brunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Delivery is available on Postmates, Grubhub, & Doordash. Street and underground parking are available. For more information about Tiato and to place a reservation, call (310) 866-5228 or visit www.tiato.com.

Cafe Gratitude, is opening up a to-go outpost in Newport on Monday, November 2nd, next to upscale vegan Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre Newport.

The fully plant-based to-go concept will feature a seasonally-driven menu from Executive Chef Dreux Ellis, with plant-based breakfast and lunch signature favorites, smoothies, fresh juices, herbal tonics, and more, bringing a laidback, casual takeout destination to the Newport community. You can try all day breakfast with items such as: POWERFUL SUPERFOOD GRANOLA, which includes, crispy quinoa cashew granola, mixed berries, incan berries, coconut yogurt. The all-day lunch features: LIBERATED BASIL PESTO KELP NOODLES, which includes, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil hempseed pesto, olives, arugula, cashew ricotta, brazil nut parmesan. These are just a few of the incredible items you will find on the menu.

Acai Super Bowl from Cafe Gratitude

The Gastro Garage recently announced they will be lighting up the sky over Hollywood as they return for an all new culinary pop-up experience. The popular L.A.-based catering crew will open an 8-night event on the rooftop of the W Hollywood Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 16 & 17, 23 & 24, Nov. 6 & 7, 13 & 14, with three seatings per night at 6:30, 8:00 & 9:30pm.

This one-of-a-kind, blowtorch-powered evening will feature an 8-course, progressive meal, with a specialty shot and a curated cocktail to round out the evening. All of this while taking in breathtaking views of Los Angeles. Tickets are $100 per person and available at Eventbrite. Limited tickets available so reservations are mandatory. Please call (310) 993-3979 or visit The Gastro Garage for more information.



As seen on the Bravo and Travel Channels, The Gastro Garage creates the ultimate action station using blow torches and molecular gastronomy to create savory donut sliders, skewers, and sides. The menu will feature their 8-course “Mechanics Menu,” which features their signature “Gastro Tanks” and “Drill Bits.” During this interactive experience, The Gastro Garage will deconstruct classic dishes and reconstruct them into signature “Tanks,” made from savory brioche donuts that are filled with nitrous foam in a variety of flavors and then torch them with gourmet toppings, finishing oils, purees, and spices. During this one-of-a-kind, fully immersive dining experience, guests are greeted by “Gastro Mechanics,” clad in welding masks that guide them through the process, all while wielding giant blow torches with flames flying high. The rooftop has been designed to look like a drive-through auto service bay, complete with oil drums, hubcaps, vintage motorcycles and of course, rock ‘n’ roll music and videos playing in the background. “We are excited to bring some culinary fun back to the community after months of eating in and have created a menu for the W Hollywood that no one has experienced or tasted before,” said Adam Manacker, co-founder of Gastro Garage. “It’s all about an immersive experience and experimentation with different flavors, toppings, and oils to create the perfect tank and unique night out under the stars.” The Gastro Mechanics have been wearing masks long before they became COVID mandatory. But their take on masks is quite unique, to say the least. In addition to these talented chefs wearing their own masks, as well as gloves, guests will be required to wear one upon entry to adhere to COVID safety guidelines. Since only a limited number of guests can be accommodated per seating, this smaller sized group event will create a more intimate feel. Upon arrival, guests will valet their cars, take a private elevator to the rooftop, check in, have a photo-op, and then are escorted to the bar area for cocktails, which will include a welcome toast with a shot of Bullet Bourbon. Afterwards, guests will be entertained by a short story about The Gastro Garage and then devour their first delicious course, which will be the start of this multi-sensory experience. For the next stop, guests will be led by their Mechanics to private tables with spectacular views of the city, where they will dine on five more courses cooked tableside along with a signature cocktail. Then, upon completion of the savory course items, guests will next be guided to an additional cabana by their Mechanic where they will finish the evening with two dessert courses cooked in front of them as they look out onto the magical city lights of L.A. Each ticket is inclusive of all food, a shot of Bullet and a smokin’ specialty cocktail from The Chainsmokers’ Jaja Tequila, as well as a photo-op upon arrival. Cash bar is also available.

Tables are available in parties of 2 or 6. For larger or other size reservations, please contact The Gastro Garage directly at (310) 993-3979. 8 Course Menu Includes:

Buffalo Blue Chips (Kettle Chips with Blu foam and Gastro Buffalo Sauce)

Cubano Gastro Tank (gruyere foam, torched 12-hour slow roasted pork, Applewood smoked ham, mustard caviar, dill plank)

Piston Pizza Gastro Tank (mozzarella foam, torched shredded mozzarella, tomato basil puree, fresh basil)

Maple Glazed Carrot Pops (torched carrot pops with EVOO, Maldon salt served with maple gravy foam)

Japanese Marinated Short Rib Drill Bit (3 oz Japanese marinated skewer served with white cheddar foam)

Naked Salmon Drill Bit (3 oz Clean Salmon Skewer served with sesame oil, Maldon salt and béarnaise foam)

Princess Buttercup Gastro Tank (double chocolate foam, torched sweet peanut puree, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Nutter Butter powder)

Fireberry Gastro Tank (sweet cream cheese foam, torched balsamic strawberries, fresh cracked pepper

For those that require vegetarian or gluten free options, accommodations can be made with advance notice. The W Hollywood is offering a special 25% room rate for those who purchase tickets to the experience. Click HERE to receive the discount.

The restaurant news in Southern California is always changing and a new menu comes about as often as a the sun rises. With COVID19 the changes are even bigger as restaurants are opening back up to diners and the experiences and settings are changing rapidly. We will do our best to keep you up to date from Los Angeles to Orange County and down to San Diego.

Gracias Madre West Hollywood recently introduced a new at-home cocktail party kit, family style meals to-go, and a mezcal flight with proceeds going No Us Without You.

Beverage Director Maxwell Reis and Executive Chef Mario Alberto have taken the past few challenging months to get creative and innovative behind the bar and kitchen at Gracias Madre, in addition to spending time on refining their to-go options (both food and beverage) in order to package its menu like it’s never been available before to allow guests to eat at home in a fun way.

Elevating Your Next At-Home Cocktail Party

We’re all getting pretty good at pouring ourselves a drink (or two or three…) around 5:00 each evening (wait, what day is it?), but there’s nothing quite like the finesse of a cocktail prepared by one of your favorite bartenders behind the bar. That’s why Gracias Madre decided to bring the cocktail party home to Angelenos with their new Cocktail Party Kit. The Cocktail Party Kit comes with the Signature Purista Margarita for two, plus housemade salsa and fresh guacamole. Your next at-home fiesta is just an order away…!

Gracias Madre WeHo Does Family Style To-Go

Fulfill your family’s Gracias Madre cravings in the comfort of your own home with newly-launched Family Style To-Go options, available now for pickup and delivery via the website. Experience Madre at home like you’ve never experienced before with our specially-packaged plant-based Mexican “family style” fare (serves 4) for $75, and don’t forget, must-have a la carte favorites remain available on the menu for at-home enjoyment. Take a much-needed break from the kitchen and let Madre take care of your next family meal with organic, farm fresh, locally sourced food, full of flavor and love.

Family style Enchiladas (serves 4) – basil, walnuts, beans, rice, guajillo raisin sauce

(serves 4) – basil, walnuts, beans, rice, guajillo raisin sauce Family style Al Pastor (serves 4) – charred pineapple, escabeche, black beans, rice

Mezcal Flight x No Us Without You

Available now, Gracias Madre is offering a special Mal Bien agave varietal mezcal flight with $5 from each flight going to No Us Without You, 501c3 non-profit public charity providing food security for undocumented hospitality workers. Flights will also be available to-go and delivery.

Pasta Sisters Pasta

Saturday, August 15th is a special public Italian holiday known as Ferragosto, originating from the festivals of the Emperor Augustus which were introduced back in 18 BC to celebrate a battle victory, and were celebrated alongside other ancient Roman summer festivals. These festivities were intended to be a period of rest after months of hard labor. Today, the holiday combines both its ancient Roman and Catholic roots, and also marks the semi-official start of Italy’s summer holiday season. It’s traditional to use the August long weekend to take a trip, usually escaping the heat at the seaside, lakes or mountains. Although we can’t be in Italy this summer to celebrate, LA’s family-run Italian restaurant and fresh pasta shop Pasta Sisters has everything Angelenos need to make the most of the holiday without ever leaving LA.

Pasta Sisters Pasta Room

Whether you’re in the mood for authentic customizable pasta dishes, fresh pasta and homemade sauces to-go, or interested in grabbing a selection of Italian-imported artisanal cheeses and cold cuts, Pasta Sisters is your go-to Italian home base, bringing the summer holiday stateside for your at-home festa.

Clique Hospitality is excited to announce the reopening of their premier dining destination, Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine at Pendry San Diego by James Beard Smart Catch Leader Chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz will reopen its doors for service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine, developed in partnership with Andy Masi’s Clique Hospitality which debuted in February 2017, brings forth Ruiz’s incredible talent in seafood, coastal cuisine and sushi with a menu of distinctly San Diego-inspired dishes. The award-winning restaurant is driven by seasonal, local ingredients highlighting fresh-catch and prime meats with Jose “JoJo” Ruiz at the helm. Ruiz’s unrivaled dedication to his craft earned him a spot on the James Beard Smart Catch Leader list, enlisting his two San Diego-based restaurants, Lionfish and Serẽa Coastal Cuisine the only two locations with the prestigious accolade.

After a two-month closure in accordance with the CDC guidelines, Masi’s team is proactively setting up all necessary protocols according to the California state requirements to ensure the best possible level of service and prioritize guest and employee health and safety. Increased sanitation and cleaning procedures have been implemented to daily operations with team member wellness assessments. All employees and guests must adhere to wearing a face covering prior to entering the restaurant, dining rooms will operate at a reduced capacity, with tables set up according to social distancing standards. Updated protocols from host stand to bar, also include, providing disposable and digital menus with a QR code to be viewed on diners’ mobile devices. Lionfish will require a reservation for all guests requesting to dine in, available by calling the restaurant or booking online.

“We are excited to re-open and are taking every possible step to ensure our employees and guests safety and well-being. We will continue to strive for an incredible and safe dining experience.” Says Masi.

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine will be open for dine-in, offering happy hour and dinner menus with take-out for curbside pick-up and delivery with the same selections as their dine-in menu.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine

Sunday – Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Saturday: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Phone: (619) 738-7200

Social Handle: @lionfishsd

Website: https://lionfishsd.com/

Oceanside’s The Plot, serving badass plant-based food with a zero-waste ethos, focused on the culinary evolution, reopens today! Hallelujah. The Plot opened THIS YEAR to great fanfare, attracting guests from Los Angeles, Orange County and, of course, San Diego. This Oceanside haunt features rockstar chef Davin Waite making cool food with plants and his equally socially conscious wife, Jessica Waite, who’s long dreamed of owning a plant-based restaurant that could serve as a replicable model for conscious capitalism, whereby restaurateurs can do good and be profitable. “Take my idea, PLEASE.”

The Plot Patio (courtesy The Plot)



The Plot opened counter service with patio dining last weekend and will open fully for dine-in May 27th. In addition to following all protocols laid out in Cal OSHA’s guidelines, all surfaces and knobs will be disinfected every 15 minutes and all dishes will go directly into sanitizing bins before being sent to those doing dishes to keep those doing dishes safe, too. Checks will be presented on rocks that will be sanitized after each use. For more information, visit: The Plot.



Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub and The Whet Noodle, conjoined sister restaurants in Oceanside, CA owned by husband and wife rebel crusaders Davin and Jessica Waite. These locally famed restaurants feature unorthodox sushi and Japanese cuisine focused on total utilization of product and driven by a punk rock spirit and a rebellious nature. Emphasis is on local ingredients. Wrench and Rodent is a multi award-winner with a cult following. I mean, any restaurant that attracts lines out the door with a rodent in the name has gotta be GOOD. Wrench and Rodent along with The Whet Noodle are currently doing take-out currently, with the option to sit on the patio with or without a drink. They reopen for dine-in June 5, 2020.

Eataly LA will be opening a blooming pop-up bar, Bar Fiorito, to celebrate the spring season on March 5. Located in the heart of Eataly LA, inside La Pizza & La Pasta restaurant, Bar Fiorito is inspired by the Italian spring flower fields and offers a colorful, fun atmosphere to enjoy while drinking from a selection of refreshing spritz cocktails, vibrant mocktails, and eating a traditional selection of Italian Aperitivo bites.

The Eataly LA beverage experts have crafted an extensive spritz cocktail menu featuring the traditional Aperol version, plus eight twists on the classic (yes, EIGHT!). Sip Spring on the West Side, made with Astral Gin, Luxardo Bitter, rhubarb and fresh cucumber or enjoy mocktails featuring fresh local produce like grapefruit and strawberries with aromatic herbs like basil and mint. Bar Fiorito also offers a brand new menu of Italian bites for the perfect pairing during aperitivo (Happy Hour), like Pinzimonio, the Italian version of crudité featuring seasonal raw vegetables like snap peas and carrots with a bright ricotta dip, or Fiori di Zucca, fried zucchini blossoms served with sea salt and lemon. Between the floral takeover, bright spritz cocktails, and Italian springtime vibe, Bar Fiorito is the new go-to spot for Angelenos to stop and enjoy a spritz under a flower sky – and let’s just say you’ll definitely want to save a place on your Instagram feed.

Bar Fiorito Cocktails

The Original Farmers Market Announces 2020 Calendar of Events

From annual traditions to seasonal celebrations, the beloved Market at Third and Fairfax is ready to host another year of festivities for visitors of all ages

The Original Farmers Market just announced its slate of exciting events for 2020 featuring showstopping performances, family-friendly crafts and fun, and delicious eats! New visitors and neighborhood regulars can kick off the new year right with the Lunar New Year Celebration, delicious gumbo at the 31st annual Mardi Gras celebration, and welcome the Fall with pie-eating, pig races and a petting zoo at the Market’s annual Fall Festival.

“We look forward to bringing our community another year of wonderful events, complete with new faces in our Market merchant family,” said Mark Panatier, Vice President. “Given our 85-year history in Los Angeles, it’s only fitting that we continue historical traditions, while also making way for new ones as the city grows and changes along with us. We can’t wait to begin another decade as a go-to destination for residents and tourists alike.”

The schedule of 2020 Farmers Market events is summarized below:

Lunar New Year Celebration

Lunar New Year Celebration, Year of the Rat

Sunday, January 26th, 2-5pm

To celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rat, the Farmers Market will host a day full of exciting activities in the Plaza. Entertainment includes traditional lion dancers, Korean fan dancers, a magic show, and crafts for kids and adults; including live chalk art, a balloon artist, and a Chinese calligraphy art demo. Also look out for “Lucky 8” food and merchandise specials throughout the Market!

Schedule:

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Lunar New Year Chalk Art Presentation

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Balloon Twisting

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Chinese Calligraphy

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Dragon Puppet Craft

2:15 – 2:30 PM: Lion Dance

2:30 – 2:45 PM: Hiza Yoo Korean Fan Dance

3:00 – 3:30 PM: Wushu Shaolin Kung Fu Demonstration

3:30 – 4:00 PM: Joseph Tran Magic Show

4:00 – 4:15 PM: Hiza Yoo Korean Fan Dance

4:30 – 4:45 PM: Lion Dance Finale

*schedule subject to change

31st Annual Mardi Gras Celebration

Saturday, February 22nd & Sunday, February 23rd, All Day; Fat Tuesday, February 25th, 6-9pm

Party in true New Orleans style at the Market’s 31st Annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The weekend will feature bead throwing, beignets, Dixie beer, face painting, Cajun gumbo and jambalaya from The Gumbo Pot,along with live musical performances. The Dog Bakery will also host its annual Mutti Gras Pet Parade and Costume Contest for our furry four-legged friends.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Tuesday, March 17th, Afternoon & Evening

Wear your green and get into the Celtic spirit for the Market’s annual St. Paddy’s Day celebration. Enjoy authentic Irish food, such as the famous corned beef from Magee’s, green beer and imported Irish beers from EB’s andBar 326, a bagpiper, live music and more!

Friday Night Music at the Market

Friday evenings through the summer, May 29th-August 28th, 7-9pm

What better way to celebrate the warm weather than live, outdoor music with friends and family? Open and free to the public, the West Patio will come alive every Friday night to feature a range of musical genres from jazz to salsa, rock & roll to reggae and much more.

26thh Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show

Saturday, June 6th, 11am-5pm

One of the Market’s most iconic events, the Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show is back for its 26th year at the Farmers Market. This year’s theme will be “American Royalty – a tribute to Cadillacs, Imperials, Lincolns, Packards and Dusenbergs.”

Taste of Farmer’s Market

12th Annual Taste of Farmers Market

Tuesday, July 21st, 5-9pm

Grab a taste from your favorites and find new go-to spots with the Farmers Market’s annual tasting extravaganza. Spend an evening strolling through the Market sampling flavorful eats from your favorite vendors, along with live entertainment and friends from LAFD and The First-In Fire Foundation. Ticket information to follow in early June.

Metropolitan Fashion Week Costume Designers Competition

Thursday, September 24th, 6:30pm

The Market Plaza transforms into a glorious runway once again for Metropolitan Fashion Week. Come watch the opening ceremonies and experience the costume designers’ competition – attendees can also help pick the winner via Instagram!

Fall Festival

Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th, All Day

The Farmers Market’s oldest annual tradition, Fall Festival, is back for another year of seasonal fun. Featuring live music, a petting zoo, crafts, pig races, and a pie-eating contest, the weekend-long event has activities that keeps visitors coming back year after year.

Chanukah Celebration

Sunday, December 13th, 2:30-5:30pm

Kick off the eight-day Jewish holiday known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ in the heart of the Fairfax district. Celebrate Chanukah at the Market with live music, arts & crafts, and special lighting of a giant Lego menorah.

Christmas Festivities

Friday, December 18th – Thursday, December 24th

Spend the most wonderful time of the year at The Original Farmers Market with festivities for family and friends of all ages. Enjoy cheerful music, holiday crafts, and carolers. The Market comes to life this time of year with gorgeous lights and an incredibly tall, beautifully decorated tree in the Plaza.

Additional details on these events will be available in the coming months. For further information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com. Schedule is subject to change.



About The Original Farmers Market

The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles’ favorite gathering place since 1934. With more than 100 grocers, retailers and restaurants—as well as year-round activities for the whole family—the Farmers Market is a beloved place for locals and one of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. For more information visit www.farmersmarketla.com. Follow the Farmers Market on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Chez Melange, the beloved South Bay restaurant that you’ve frequently celebrated special occasions, birthdays, graduations for decades has just announced that they will be closing their doors on February 29th or sooner, after 37 years in business.

When they first opened the restaurant in 1982, Michael Franks and Robert Bell decided to offer unique options that were unheard of at the time by combining American, European, and Asian fusion dishes into a menu that change daily. The beloved restaurant also offered farm-to-table food options straight from the local Valmonte Gardens in Palos Verdes, always incorporated sustainability into their full-service restaurant and upon arrival guests would be greeted with friendly faces. This was all very unique concept in the South Bay and some would say that is why it has been a South Bay local favorite for many many years. But after 37 amazing years, they’re sad to announce that it’s time to shut their doors.

Chef Robert Bell & Owner Michael Franks | Photo Credit: Chez Melange

To say, “Thank You” for the love and support over the years, they will be taking the restaurant on a Farewell Tour where they will be cooking and dishing up all the hits from the ’80s ’90s and 2000. They want to show gratitude to every single person that has supported them throughout their journey and encourage all supporters and locals to dine in a final time before saying a final goodbye.



ABOUT CHEZ MELANGEWith hopes of making the South Bay recession-proof, Chez Melange offered unique options that were unheard of at the time by combining American, European, and Asian fusion dishes into a menu that changes daily. Throughout the years, the restaurant has gone through many changes to become what it is today: three restaurants under one roof. Chez Melange offers Bouzy Gastropub which is inspired by a French brasserie, English pub, and an American bar and grill; The Oyster Bar which carefully selects pristine seafood and handcrafted cocktails; and their newest addition Sea Change which is a formal, seafood-centric restaurant with a menu that continues to change daily, creating items such as Zarzuela, Lobster Kung Pao, and the classic ‘Hangtown Fry’. With rare, eclectic menus under one umbrella, it’s easy to see how Chez Melange has been loved by the community for over 37 years.

Chez Melange is located at1611 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277www.chezmelange.com



