Wine Experience Brand and Marketplace Fetes Filmmakers at Old Town Cellars and Zooz Cinema Center at Mustang Restaurant;

Celebs from Will Forte to Rain Phoenix Visited Sommsation Lounge

Sommsation, a nationwide wine experience brand and direct-to-consumer online wine shop, brought their brand to Festival week in Park City, hosting a Wine Experience Lounge at the beloved local wine bar Old Town Cellars, and partnering with the Zooz Cinema Center as its official wine sponsor at the Mustang Restaurant. Sommsation connected with numerous independent films and filmmakers, showcasing their curated premium wine programs to guests and hosting events for Festival films Fairyland, The Starling Girl, Fair Play, Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, and Blueback; the Black-owned film company Confluential Films; the luxury fashion quarterly BASIC Magazine; the international Mammoth Film Festival; and the media property The Ankler.

At the Sommsation Lounge, stars Will Forte (SNL) and Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost) joined their castmates and the production team from Jake Van Wagoner’s Sundance selection Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out for a charcuterie and cheese reception, with Forte joking that the film festival party he enjoyed most was his own.