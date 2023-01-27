Spread the love

Valentine’s Day is that day of the year to celebrate that special person in your life and shower them with gifts, dinner and create a special day to celebrate them. This year take that extra step to show how much your partner means to you with a trip that will pamper the both of you and let you create new memories. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best travel spots that will take Valentine’s Day to a new level.

Mexico

Spend V-day Off the Beaten Path | Thompson Zihuatanejo

On the fringe of the charming and relaxing fishing village of Zihuatanejo along the crystal clear waters of Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the sophisticated beachfront boutique hotel Thompson Zihuatanejo offers couples the ultimate place for a romantic stay off the beaten path, away from the hustle and bustle of crowded tourist destinations this Valentine’s Day. Located on Playa La Ropa, a local favorite for premier swimming and surfing, love birds can opt to stay at one of the boutique property’s suites framed with rustling palms and coconut trees, and enjoy some R&R in the privacy of their own plunge pool. Couples can venture out to catch a wave, chase waterfalls, hit the beach, and make some unforgettable memories in this romantic paradise. Post activities, sweethearts can refuel at the two critically-acclaimed restaurants, Ceniza and HAO, and toast to their special love story. With a full-service beach club, a relaxing spa, two tennis courts, morning yoga, a trio of swimming pools, and the warm Pacific steps away, there is plenty of romance and relaxation on tap at Zihau’s only resort with beach access. To learn more or to book, visit Thompsonhotels.com/Zihua.

Thompson-Zihua-Exterior-Beach-Seating

Love on the Brain at Rancho Pescadero | Todos Santos, Mexico

A relaxed paradise along Baja’s majestic coastline, the brand-new Rancho Pescadero is a luxurious escape landscaped to blend into the natural biosphere with Mexican culture, epicurean experiences, and uninterrupted coastal views. Bespoke suites and private villas with authentic local touches are designed to inspire a mix of indoor and outdoor living with private plunge pools, outdoor showers and patios with plush daybeds. This adults-only resort is the perfect place to hide out and reconnect with yourself, the Earth, and your partner (after all…it’s romance month!). Enjoy sunset beachfront dinners with whales breaching in the distance — February is peak whale season! — unwind at Rancho’s Botánica spa, with its own apothecary that invites travelers to forage for herbs and botanicals and create their own signature ‘Baja Blend’ of soaks, oils and scrubs. Or, a build-your-own bouquet workshop allows guests to hand-pick flowers to pair with a day focused only on the two of you, or opt for an indigenous-inspired Damiana Amoroso aphrodisiac treatment, rendered in an outdoor treatment nest to the sounds of crashing waves and local wildlife. To really get into the Baja spirit, partake in a native cacao ceremony with your partner that allows you to open up your heart to deeper connection and clarity. With a year-round forecast of 85° with sunshine and breezy, cool evenings, guests can lounge by multiple infinity pools by day and cozy up at beachside fire pits as the moon slowly rises over the Sierra Lagunas. www.ranchopescadero.com

Couples Getaway to Paradise | Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Mexico

Spend Valentine’s Day with some fun in the sun at Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa. Nestled on a sandy strip between the Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay, this mountain-meets-ocean is perfect for every type of couple or for those looking for it all. Sweethearts can indulge in a tequila tasting led by Audrey Formisano, the hotel’s resident tequila sommelier, get cozy in a tandem kayak, and enjoy plenty of R&R overlooking Banderas Bay in PV’s largest infinity pool. This year, lovers can book the ‘Couples Getaway’ package for the ultimate romantic escape. In addition to deluxe room accommodations and daily breakfast, includes chocolate-covered seasonal fruits and a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival, a private 4-course candlelight dinner for two, and an intimate couples Swedish massage. For more information, or to book the Couples Getaway package this Valentine’s Day, visit www.puertovallartamarriott.com.



Fall Back in Love at W Punta de Mita

Couples in search of a V-day getaway where they can rekindle their love while being treated like royalty should visit W Punta de Mita — a chic, indigenous-inspired resort located in Mexico’s coveted Riviera Nayarit. The recently renovated hotel is set on one of the area’s best surf breaks with an incredible surfing program and specially-curated experiences ranging from a Jose Cuervo Reserva tequila pairing to beachside ceviche-making . After couples practice their hang-ten, they can reserve the special ‘Melt With Love’ couples massage at the resort’s expansive AWAY spa for an aromatic fusion of love and relaxation complemented with sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries. When looking for dinner with a view, lovebirds can choose from a private oceanfront four-course dinner, or reserve the highly intimate Mesa1– an ultra-exclusive al fresco dining setting that offers just one nightly seating for a private chef’s dinner under the stars (both also the perfect place to pop the question!). And if staying in one of the newly renovated suites is more their style, guests can purchase the ‘Unboxing Love’ in-room dining experience which includes an exquisite cheese board , petit fours dessert and a bottle of Moët champagne to toast to everlasting love.

Europe

Choose Your Swoon Moon | Hotel Rangá | Iceland

Be over the moon with your Valentine at Hotel Rangá, Southern Iceland’s cozy spot for couples looking to spend some quality time tucked away in awe-inspiring nature. Couples can find serenity among the island’s picturesque landscapes and countless waterfalls, take the perfect photo along a beautiful black sand beach or catch the greatest light show of all time at Hotel Rangá, arguably the best place to see the famous Aurora Borealis given its countryside location providing darker skies and less artificial lights. Lovebirds can also stargaze and name constellations alongside the hotel’s resident astronomer at the property’s hi-tech, roll-off roof observatory (on nights when the Northern Lights might not make a visit.) Experience love and luxury at Hotel Rangá when you indulge in the special “Choose Your Swoon Moon” package. Enjoy a bottle of champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, gourmet dining and more, designed to make you swoon over each other and Iceland. To book your best Valentine’s Day yet, visit www.hotelranga.is.

Hotel Ranga_(Courtesy Tom Allen)

An Unforgettable Tuscan Romance | Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa & Grand Universe Lucca

Ditch the usual chocolate and flowers this Valentine’s Day and head to the Tuscan region of Italy for an authentically romantic hideaway instead. Whether tucked away in a villa at Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa overlooking the colorful mountainous Serchio Valley or rekindling romance in the charming city of Lucca at Grand Universe Lucca, couples will forever be reminiscing on either of these cherishable Italian getaways. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and parks, Renaissance Tuscany is a haven for those seeking an off the beaten path stay and eager to explore Italy’s romantic food culture. In celebration of this loving holiday, the resort has curated a special six-course Valentine’s Day dinner. Highlights include a burrata and mint stuffed homemade ravioli with shellfish sauce, scampi tartare, carnaroli risotto and puff pastry stuffed with ricotta and pear mouse. Those rejoicing in sweet symphony at Grand Universe Lucca can look forward to their decadent Chef’s amuse-bouche dinner featuring steamed Norway lobster, borage risotto with clams and bottarga and linguine pasta served with tomato sauce and sea urchins. Couples looking to stay at Grand Universe Lucca can book the Adagio double room for €310,00 a night including breakfast.

Caribbean

Find Romance in Every Corner | Curaçao

If you’re seeking an enchanting backdrop this Valentine’s Day, look no further than beautiful Curaçao – a Caribbean island known for its charming cobblestoned streets and inviting blue waters. Whether you and your partner are looking to lounge in paradise or are seeking out a bit of thrill, the island is jam packed with relaxing activities and exciting excursions alike. Start your day with a sunrise hike up to Mount Christoffel, Curaçao’s highest peak, to take in the stunning 360 views of the island, then head to one of Curaçao’s many chic beach clubs and treat yourself to a romantic drink in paradise. If you’re itching to experience a culture like no other, wander through the historic city center of Willemstad, hand-in-hand with your partner and take in the colorful Dutch architecture as you listen to live music resonating through every corner. For an intimate excursion, take your Valentine on a day trip to the island of Klein Curaçao – sail through the endlessly blue waters of the Southern Caribbean sea to a secluded island, where you and your partner will feel like the only two people on earth – as it should be. Fall in love all over again at Curacao.com

Caribbean Seclusion at Caerula Mar Club

If your ideal Valentine’s Day includes a white-sand beach with no footprints, luxury island living, and plenty of quiet time to enjoy your partner, Caerula Mar Club is the perfect place to celebrate the holiday. On the remote Bahamian island of South Andros, the boutique property of HGTV fame is made up of just five private villas and 18 gorgeous suites – all located on 10 postcard-perfect acres of gorgeous turquoise beach. The Caribbean seclusion allows you to wander at your leisure and adds an even more intimate feel to the sleepy island. Kick off the romantic venture by taking the resort’s complimentary bikes for a spin down the scenic island road, then head back and relax on the pool deck, take a walk on the white sands, enjoy a massage, and take in the Bahamian breeze all from the comfort of this hideaway nestled between the mangroves. End the night under the stars with a private dinner on your suite or villa porch. For those looking to up-the-ante, additional offerings include boating excursions, hiking trails, and the most mystical blue holes to discover hand in hand with your beloved. Learn more at www.caerulamarclub.com.

Pampered Together | Couples Tower Isle, Jamaica

What’s more ideal for romance than a “couples only” getaway. For a truly pampered Valentine’s Day, opt for the Oasis Spa Villas at Couples Tower Isle, which come with unlimited spa treatments. These ultra-private retreats include endless facials, massages, scrubs and body treatments, with the option to book the spa experiences in the comfort of your luxe villa or at the spa just steps away. Oasis Spa Villas at Couples Tower Isle blur the line between indoors and out with personal plunge pools, private sun terraces, enormous spa-style bathrooms and deluxe room service. Break away from your villa and the spa to enjoy the additional included beachfront amenities like taking a sail to the property’s own private (au naturel) island, six dining options from casual to gourmet (including multiple options with a la carte menu dining, not buffet), a portfolio of unlimited watersports including diving, unlimited golf, and offsite island exploration experiences are also included (Dunns River Falls, glass bottom boat tours, catamaran cruises). For more details on this sun-splashed playground visit www.couples.com

Bimini Bliss | Resorts World Bimini

Romantic and tropical vibes meet in Bimini, the closest Bahamian island to the coastal U.S. and home to Resorts World Bimini — an oceanfront complex that encompasses a chic Hilton hotel, world-class casino, marina, and a private beach. This Valentine’s Day, the resort is offering unbeatable packages starting at $549 per person ($1,200+ value) that include roundtrip transportation from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, two or three nights of accommodations, and champagne and strawberries upon the couple’s arrival to help set the mood for the weekend. Couples can rent a private cabana at Resorts World Bimini Beach – a 4.5-acre private beach and lounge that blends laidback luxury with unrivaled ocean backdrops and chic vibes similar to beach clubs in Mykonos or Tulum – to enjoy live DJ entertainment, beachside bites, and more. Other activities include the spectacular Serenity Spa, a world-class casino, local shopping in Fisherman’s Village or relaxing at the adults-only rooftop infinity pool, to name a few. Learn more at www.rwbimini.com.

Resorts World Bimini Beach

US/Domestic

Valentine’s Day Getaway for Culinary Lovers | Barnsley Resort

Lovebirds seeking the ultimate romantic getaway can head to Barnsley Resort where history, outdoor adventure, and Southern comfort come together as one. The storybook site has a history rooted in love, being built by Godfrey Barnsley for his wife and the love of his life, Julia. As Godfrey began construction, Julia fell ill and passed away. It was her spirit that lived on and pushed Barnsley to continue construction. This Valentine’s Day weekend, couples can write the next chapter of their own love story with the resort’s special, romantic offerings. Begin the weekend with a Classic Southern Cocktails Class, where couples will learn how to make four classic cocktails courtesy of Barnsley Resort’s expert mixologist while enjoying a selection of chef-created appetizers. Then, lovers are invited to a special evening with a loved one in the intimate setting of the Rice House with a romantic five-course meal with wine pairings curated by Barnsley Resort’s Executive Chef Javier Cuesta. For those couples hoping to learn a new skill, during the Flavors of Spain: Tapas Cooking Class and Wine Tasting Chef Javier will teach guests how to make four tapas dishes, perfect for recreating for at-home date nights. Close the weekend out with a romantic Valentine’s Day brunch at Rice House featuring a four-course meal. Couples also have their pick of outdoor activities to enjoy together, from horseback riding and clay shooting to air rifles and axe throwing and more. To cap off the day, lovebirds can reignite the fire (literally!) by cozying up around the outdoor firepits with a toasty drink in hand. To learn more or to book, visit www.barnsleyresort.com.

A Romantic Escape in Paradise | W Fort Lauderdale

Situated on the stunning shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach, W Fort Lauderdale serves as a seductive yet vibrant home base for couples seeking a romantic getaway this Valentines Day. Lovers can spend quality time together under the sun at WET, the swoon-worthy rooftop pool and bar with private day beds and bottle service. Its graphic black and white art-deco tiling, sexy pool and never-ending views make it a jaw-dropping setting to snap a selfie together. After basking in the sun, melt the stress away with a relaxing couple’s massage at AWAY spa, the property’s colorful yet calming oasis. Once the sun sets, couples can indulge with an unforgettable dinner experience at Steak 954 with a gourmet Filet Mignon and Chocolate Soufflé for dessert, or spice things up with Mexican fare at El Vez. The sparks will continue to fly in Living Room, where couples can cheers to love with refreshing cocktails and pulsating tunes. No boo? No problem. All the single ladies are invited to celebrate Galentine’s Day at the hotel by attending The Bachelor watch party on February 13.

Valentine’s Day Romance at Southernmost Beach Resort

Situated on the quieter southern limit of the famed Duval Street, the beautiful Southernmost Beach Resort features a modern sleek design with classic coastal charm while ocean views abound. Boasting three palm-fringed pools with private cabanas, a secluded tanning pier, signature restaurant, and gorgeous oceanfront rooms, this oasis sets the tone for a romantic and memorable babymoon in Key West’s Historic District. Snuggle up with your partner and watch the sunset on the resort’s private beach, explore Key West’s historic Old Town – straight out of a storybook scene in a southern romance, or spend your time on property reveling in the exciting activities, like salsa dancing or painting classes. Every experience at Southernmost will allow you to reconnect and celebrate your upcoming life change in an unforgettable way. Adventure awaits!

Toes in the water, Love in the air | Playa Largo Resort & Spa

No matter your partner’s love language, the one surefire way to everyone’s heart is through the stomach. Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo has taken the typical “romantic” dinner and elevated it to a new level of intimacy with Water Table Dinners. Lovers can kick off their shoes, dip their toes in the water and take front row seats to stunning Key Largo sunsets while enjoying fresh, locally-inspired cuisine from the resort’s signature restaurant, Sol by the Sea. This exclusive experience includes a multi-course dinner set beneath the soft glow of string lights at a table set in the calm bay waters and cotton-candy sunsets. Situated on 14 secluded beachfront acres in Key Largo, a beachfront escape to Playa Largo is sure to have couples feel like they are honeymooning without having to leave the country. The oceanfront resort features 178 luxury rooms and suites, along with 10 private bungalows and three-bedroom beach house with a private pool that really provide guests with the ultimate island getaway feel. To book your stay, please visit: www.playalargoresort.com.

Igloo Dining, Mixology, and Interactive Couples Game – Valentine’s Day on the Cape

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club is a great choice for couples looking to get cozy this Valentine’s Day. During Valentine’s Weekend, couples are invited to enjoy an elevated, prix fixe experience with a romantic dinner at The Frost Bar, Ocean Edge’s most popular winter experience. Couples can also choose to make it a night away and opt for the resort’s ‘Mansion Romance Valentine’s Package’ which includes luxe accommodations at The Mansion, in addition to the dinner. A holiday themed mixology class will also be offered during the holiday weekend, as well as an interactive couples matching game where couples can test their knowledge of each other (they can sign up via email in advance). The historic property also offers heated indoor pools, an on-site spa with new seasonal specials, and close proximity to art galleries, antique stores, and the best museums. It’s the perfect intimate, winter escape – in a quaint New England setting.

A Quiet City Escape | Thompson Buckhead

Travelers looking for a posh yet quiet city getaway need to look no further than the Thompson Buckhead in Atlanta. The 201-room hotel offers sweeping views of the city paired with a residential feel that blends southern charm design with mid-century modern touches. Centrally located in Buckhead Village, it sits on a quiet stretch within walking distance to Atlanta’s acclaimed, upscale neighborhood, allowing guests easy access to an enclave of shopping, dining and entertainment without venturing too far from the property. On-site, the Thompson Buckhead boasts Dirty Rascal, an incredible restaurant led by celebrated local chef Todd Ginsberg, featuring an Italian-American menu, extensive wine list, and a vibe that exudes old-school New York. Standout dishes include red-sauce classics, fresh pasta made in-house, veal parmigiana, king crab scampi, osso bucco and more. On the top floor sits Tesserae, a members-only rooftop social club – and the Thompson brand’s first foray into the private club space – that welcomes a mix of local creatives, influential innovators and industry leaders, with the purpose of fostering a diverse community that blurs the lines between work and play. Interested in getting a peek at the elite space? Book a Parlor Suite, One Bedroom Suite or the signature Thompson Suite, to access Tesserae during your stay. Visit www.thompsonbuckhead.com for more information.