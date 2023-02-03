Local creatives and businesses come together for those in need due to recent dangerously cold temperatures
The Chicago community is coming together to help those in need stay warm this winter season. A winter clothing drive is being organized to collect items, including coats, hats, gloves, and scarves.
The drive will take place from Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5 at various locations throughout the Chicagoland area.
Chicago creative and photographer, Eddie Rodriguez, wanted to assist those in need and mobilize his peers to give back, working with other creatives and local Latino businesses.
Rodriguez is a Chicago based tour photographer with some of the biggest names in Latino music, working with the likes of Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny. He also received local and national coverage with his work capturing Chicago streets during the height of COVID.
The following businesses will be drop off locations for this winter clothes drive:
Playas Bar & Grill
533 W. Lake St, Addison, IL 60601
Friday & Saturday: 11AM-9PM
Sunday: 11AM-4 PM
Gorditas Don Angel #3
100 N. 19th Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160
Friday & Saturday: 9AM-7:30PM
Sunday: 9AM-4PM
Seven Nightclub & Lounge
3124 N. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60634
Friday & Saturday: 4PM- 9PM
Closed on Sunday
The Outpost Mexican Eatery
520 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60607
Friday & Saturday: 9AM-7PM
Closed on Sunday
On Sunday, February 5, La Luna in Pilsen (1726 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60608) will be the final location to collect items from 1PM – 6PM. Volunteers will gather, collect and plan to distribute at 7PM. La Luna will also be providing meals to accompany the items.
About La Luna
Luna stays true to the communities cultural, ever-evolving roots and offers a place for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy traditional Mexican recipes in a creative space that pays homage to the diverse, artistic vibe of the neighborhood.
The goal of the winter clothing drive is to provide warmth and comfort to those who are struggling to keep warm during the harsh winter months.
Social media flyer of event:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLUsGkAU-Q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Contact:
Jesus J. Montero – 708-495-7063
