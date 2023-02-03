Spread the love

Local creatives and businesses come together for those in need due to recent dangerously cold temperatures

The Chicago community is coming together to help those in need stay warm this winter season. A winter clothing drive is being organized to collect items, including coats, hats, gloves, and scarves.

The drive will take place from Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5 at various locations throughout the Chicagoland area.



Chicago creative and photographer, Eddie Rodriguez, wanted to assist those in need and mobilize his peers to give back, working with other creatives and local Latino businesses.

Rodriguez is a Chicago based tour photographer with some of the biggest names in Latino music, working with the likes of Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny. He also received local and national coverage with his work capturing Chicago streets during the height of COVID.

The following businesses will be drop off locations for this winter clothes drive:

Playas Bar & Grill

533 W. Lake St, Addison, IL 60601

Friday & Saturday: 11AM-9PM

Sunday: 11AM-4 PM

Gorditas Don Angel #3

100 N. 19th Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160

Friday & Saturday: 9AM-7:30PM

Sunday: 9AM-4PM

Seven Nightclub & Lounge

3124 N. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60634

Friday & Saturday: 4PM- 9PM

Closed on Sunday

The Outpost Mexican Eatery

520 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60607

Friday & Saturday: 9AM-7PM

Closed on Sunday

On Sunday, February 5, La Luna in Pilsen (1726 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60608) will be the final location to collect items from 1PM – 6PM. Volunteers will gather, collect and plan to distribute at 7PM. La Luna will also be providing meals to accompany the items.

About La Luna

Luna stays true to the communities cultural, ever-evolving roots and offers a place for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy traditional Mexican recipes in a creative space that pays homage to the diverse, artistic vibe of the neighborhood.

The goal of the winter clothing drive is to provide warmth and comfort to those who are struggling to keep warm during the harsh winter months.

Social media flyer of event:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLUsGkAU-Q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



Contact:

Jesus J. Montero – 708-495-7063