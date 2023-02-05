Spread the love

I was delighted to have the opportunity to experience Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea by Nathan Alan Davis which opened The Pear Theatre’s tribute to Black History Month, performing in repertory with Frankenstein: Unbound a new physical adaptation by The Pear Playwrights’ Guild, based on the classic tale by Mary Shelley. The shows run February 3 – 26 at The Pear Theatre in Mountain View.

“In choosing this season, the strong emphasis was on community and all the different ways we define it,” shares Pear Artistic Director Sinjin Jones who also directs both plays. “My secret mission was to find stories about marginalized communities that don’t emphasize the negative parts of their stories.”

“We are proud to celebrate Black History Month at The Pear by uplifting black voices and artists on our stage with a very special story (Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea) that veers away from loss and trauma – and instead, rejuvenates our spirits through a breathtaking blend of storytelling, music, movement, adventure, and connectedness! “

Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea follows18 year-old Dontrell Jones the Third, who, after dreaming of his lost ancestor, decides that it is his duty and destiny to venture into the Atlantic Ocean in search of this individual lost during the Middle Passage. Reminisent of Don Quixote.

I found myself drawn into the play, mesmerized, fascinated by its rhymical quality, sounds of the sea, fantastical, mystical story, superb acting, lighting and sounds. The approach to family, to past, present and future were presented with beauty, grace and hope for the future. It was authentic, entrancing and intriguing. This story is special in that it veers away from loss and trauma – and instead, rejuvenates one’s spirit through a breathtaking blend of storytelling, music, movement, adventure, and connectedness! Come see this very unique and original production and leave with so much to talk about.

The cast of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea features: JM Appleby as Dad, Nique Eagen as Danielle, Bezachin Jifar as Robbie,Brenda Miles as Shea, Tiffany Nwogu as Mom, Drake Pough as Dontrell, and Lauren Sweet as Erika. The cast of Frankenstein: Unbound features: JM Appleby as Vique, Nique Eagen as Justine, Safie & Ensemble, Brenda Miles as The Creature, Olga Molina as Beta, Tiffany Nwogu as The Captain, Drake Pough as Victor Frankenstein, and Lauren Sweet as Victoria / William.

The crew and creative team includes director Sinjin Jones, stage management by Pear Production Manager Kelly Weber Barraza, costume design by Chase Kupp, sound design by Charlie Hoyt, lighting design by Ed Hunter, and set design by Pear Technical Director, Louis Stone-Collonge.



Dontrell performs Fridays at 8:00 pm and Saturdays at 2:00 pm, with a special early performance on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm. Frankenstein performs Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with special early performances on Thursday, February 9 and Thursday, February 23 at 7:30 pm. Post-show talkbacks with the cast follow every matinee.

The Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Suite A, Mountain View, CA 94043.

General $38, Student/Senior $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://thepear.vbotickets.com/events, call (650) 254-1148 or email in**@th*****.org.

ABOUT THE PEAR THEATRE

The Pear Theatre was founded in 2002 by Diane Tasca and came under the leadership of its third Artistic Director, Sinjin Jones, in 2020. Its mission is to ignite the passions, awareness, actions, and lives of all who visit in transformative ways by sharing stories that represent the full spectrum of the human experience. The theatre, a state-of-the-art black box with a capacity of 75-99 seats, has been recognized by the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle with the Paine Knickerbocker Award. In 2022, The Pear began hosting monthlyPear Pressure Cabaret Nights presented by Harmony Werks. The Pear is also home to the Pear Playwrights’ Guild which hosts a developmental reading series, an annual production of new one-acts (Pear Slices), a theatre student immersion and education program (Pear Roots), and recently launched The Pear Seeds Youth Winter Break Camp.

