By Kathy Carpenter

L – R Ariella Kvashn, CHELSEA EMMA FRANKO, Alessa Neeck, Megan CarMitchel photo by Ken Jacques

The Marvelous Wonderettes is a musical that transports audiences back to the 1950s and 60s with its upbeat nostalgic tunes. Welk Theatre Resorts present the nostalgia filled musical Saturdays at 1pm and 7pm, Sundays at 1pm thru March 26. 2023. Bets Malone is the director and choreographer. The show features an all-female cast, who play the roles of high school classmates and friends, who are members of the Springfield High School class of 1958.and takes audiences on a journey through the ups and downs of their lives and relationships.

Ariella Kvashny photo by Ken Jacques

The musical features over 20 classic hits of the era, starting with the beloved “Sandman,” and continues to bring back memories with catchy tunes, such as classic hits from the era like “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” The performers deliver powerful and energetic renditions of each song, making the audience feel as though they are at a real concert. The choreography is also well-executed, with vibrant and playful dances that complement the upbeat music.

Suzy – Megan Carmiitchel photo by Ken Jacques

In terms of the script, The Marvelous Wonderettes does a great job of weaving together humor, drama, and heart. The dialogue between the characters is humorous and heartwarming leaving the audiences feeling as though they are watching a true representation of the lives of high school friends

The Wonderettes consists of: Cindy Lou: The spunky and energetic member of the group, who has a love of performing played by Ariella Kvashny. Suzy: The reserved and sensitive member of the group, who is often the voice of reason among the friends, played by Megan Carmitchel. Betty Jean: sweet and devoted, she is always looking out for her friends and she is played by CHELSEA EMMA FRANKO, and Missy, the brains of the group, responsible and organized played by Alessa Neeck.

Betty Jean – CHELSEA EMMA FRANKO, photo by Ken Jacques

The set design and costumes also add to the overall feel of the show, bringing audiences back in time to the 1950s and 60s. The sets are simple but effective, while the costumes are colorful and embody the spirit of the era.

Overall, The Marvelous Wonderettes is a joyful and entertaining musical that is perfect for fans of classic pop music and nostalgic storytelling. Whether you’re a fan of the music of the 1950s and 60s or just looking for a fun night out, this musical is sure to please.

Missy – Alessa Neeck photo by Ken JJacques

In conclusion, The Marvelous Wonderettes is a delightful and heartwarming musical that is sure to please audiences of all ages. With its talented cast, catchy tunes, and touching story, it’s a must-see for anyone who loves a good old-fashioned feel-good show. Whether you’re a fan of the 1950s and 60s or just looking for a fun and entertaining night out, this musical is definitely worth checking out.

the Marvelous Wonderettes

Theatre at The Welk

8860 Lawrence Welk Drive

Escondido, CA 92026

TICKETS.

https://www.THEWELKSANDIEGO.COM