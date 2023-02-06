Spread the love

Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and while the anticipation of the game is huge, the pressure of planning a party to go with the big game can feel as stressful as putting together a playbook. To take a bit of that pressure off you, 1800 Tequila has put together their “Game Day on the Rocks” Cocktail Kit, which makes your gameday preparation so easy you just need to worry about your guestlist.

1800 GAME DAY TASTES BETTER ON THE ROCKS KIT

MSRP: $80 | CocktailCourier.com

1800 Tequila Game Day On The Rocks Kit

Celebrate touchdowns with taste at your Big Game watch party with our 1800 Tequila Game Day On The Rocks Kit.

Perfect for tailgating or watching from home, this kit comes with all the ingredients to make a Magenta Margarita, bringing the taste of Arizona to you. Incorporating prickly pear, otherwise known as, the food of the desert, you can experience the game as if you were there. So, find out why Game Day Tastes Better On The Rocks on your Special Sunday.

In Your Classic Kit:

1 1800 Cristalino Añejo Tequila 375 ml bottle

1 1800 Tequila Cocktail Shaker

1 Prickly Pear Puree 4 oz bottle

1 Agave Nectar 4 oz bottle

4 Limes

1800 CRISTALINO ON THE ROCKS

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. 1800 Cristalino ($70 | Drizly / ReserveBar)

1 Large Ice Rock

Garnish: Lime Peel

1800 MAGENTA MARGARITA

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ oz. 1800 Cristalino ($70 | Drizly / ReserveBar)

1 oz. prickly pear purée

½ oz. lime juice

½ oz. simple syrup

Garnish: Fresh Lime Wheels

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine 1800 Blanco, prickly pear purée, lime juice and simple syrup in mixing tin. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with fresh lime wheels.

1800 COPPER STATE COCKTAIL

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. 1800 Blanco ($40 | Drizly / ReserveBar)

4 oz. Lemonade

Garnish: Lemon Wheel dusted in Tajin

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine 1800 Blanco, lemonade, and ice in a highball glass. Garnish with lemon wheel dusted in tajin, resembling the desert soil of AZ.

1800 DESERT DIABLO

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. 1800 Cristalino ($70 | Drizly / ReserveBar)

1 oz. Ginger Beer

.75 oz. Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Lime

Garnish: Dehydrated Pineapple

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine 1800 Cristalino, pineapple juice and lime juice in mixing tin. Add ice and shake, strain over fresh ice into Highball glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with dehydrated pineapple.

1800 ELOTE EN VASO

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. 1800 Anejo ($43 | Drizly / ReserveBar)

.75 oz. Nixta Elote Liqueur

.75 oz. Lime

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

Garnish: Thin Slices of Nopales

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine 1800 Anejo, Nixta Elote Liqueur, Lime, and Agave Nectar in mixing tin. Add ice and shake, strain over fresh ice into half salt rimmed rocks glass.