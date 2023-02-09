Spread the love

Veteran producer Debbie Durkin has returned from her 30th Sundance Film Festival where she produced her 15th annual ECOLUXE Lounge in partnership with ABC4 on Saturday, January 21st in Park City, Utah. Stars and filmmakers flocked to their all-time favorite lounge on Main Street to be interviewed by ABC4 TV Good Things Utah news anchors and be introduced to purposeful and sustainable brand sponsors.

BRAVA Home’s Smart Oven

We were proud to launch BRAVA Home’s Smart Oven newest food technology that is disrupting the food Industry. Chef Amanda Gyuran of Elevated Eats Pro served up performance-based, nutrient-dense foods. Hydro Infused Sodas educated guests about their new product releasing soon. Amare Global – The Mental Wellness company fueled stars with their new GBX Pep, a delicious cutting edge gut-brain beverage. Stars loved meeting JW Bennett custom ready-to-wear Western Hats in Durkin’s Celebrity Style Lounge. Chickadee Gear premiered their snowsuits for kids. Filmmakers picked up Voice of the Vanishing Eco-streetwear that saves endangered animals at risk of extinction.

Actor Christopher Ammanuel (“1992”-Lionsgate) loved meeting the Hydro Sodas team.

ABC4 News anchor Surae Chinn interviews Custom Western Hat Designer

Actresses Chelsea Harris(Snowpiercer) and Carrie Bernans (Black Panther/Wakanda Forever) picked up ECO-streetwear from Voice of the Vanishing, a Utah company that supports animal extinction causes.

Actress Naomi Grossman (American Horror Show) loving Amare’s GBX Pep beverage.

Adam Tsekhman-Casa De Campo Vacation

Exhausted stars and filmmakers picked up luxury stays at Casa De Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic for post-fest recovery, courtesy of Swanky Retreats and Caribbean Living Magazines.

In Durkin’s Celebrity Pet Lounge guests discovered Healthy Paws Herbals who provide next-generation pet wellness with their holistic formulas. Utah’s own Roxy’s CBD and Wellness shared healthy alternatives in ECOLUXE Celebrity Gift Bag. The Vitamin Bar IV Park City mobile nurses boosted ECOLUXE Lounge event producer and crew with customized IV Therapy, B-12 shots, and oxygen treatments. ECOLUXE Lounge directed guests to visit The Vitamin Bar IV Park City and HEMPED Park City’s new Bees Knees products for Film Festival’s specials.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah was this year’s lounge non-profit charity partner to educate parents and provide special kits for parents to be autographed by Celebrities to benefit their future auctions fundraisers.

Sarah Kjorstad of JW Bennett (Utah & Wyoming), Jonathan Bennett, Jaymes Vaughan, Radha Mitchell, Stephen Dorff, Karrueche Tran, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and more attend Durkin’s Celebrity Style Lounge in Park City, UT.

All photos courtesy of Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Lounge, Daisy Beltran & Vanessa Holt

Signature Sponsors for the event included:

ABC4 TV News Media Lounge – local ABC TV News headquartered their top anchors in their pop up studio in partnership with Debbie, an ABC-producing-partner, inside her ECOLUXE Lounge where film talent and celebrities were interviewed for TV.

Brava Smart Ovens (Signature Sponsor)- launches its newest smart oven with glass doors and revolutionary pure light technology which cooks 2-4x faster, delivering the best in healthy cooking! They served guests a healthy menu including: Crispy Bacon or Vegan Bacon and the Ultimate Grilled Cheese (Vegetarian) made with Gruyere, Cheddar, Fontina, Alliums.

Hydro Infused Sodas (Signature Sponsor) – Hemp, CBD infused sodas were available on site at the lounge!

Casa De Campo Resort & Villas (@casadecampo)- Featured 2-Night stays in a Premiere Suite at this 5-Star Resort luxury vacation resort and held a giveaway on site for attendees courtesy of Swanky Retreats and Caribbean Living Magazines.

The Vitamin Bar IV Park City -provided B12 shots, oxygen treatments and wellness IV Drips to event producer, team, and select talent in advance of the lounge so attendees could feel their best!

JW Bennett Custom Hats– custom Western Hatmaker by multi-generational Wyoming female entrepreneur, Sarah Kjorstad, was featured in Durkin’s Celebrity Style Lounge.

Elevated Eats– Performance-based healthy food Chefs Amanda Gyuran & TJ Anderson were on site sharing recipes and healthy donuts with guests!

Voice of The Vanishing l Eco Streetwear – a Utah-based Earth-first Streetwear on-trend apparel made of 100% eco-friendly materials. The brand exists to help stop the wildlife extinction crisis currently underway by donating 51% of profit to nonprofit organizations on the front lines of protecting animal species from vanishing.

Chickadee Gear-Children’s Snowsuits makes kid-focused outdoor gear!Thoughtfully designed gear that allows both kids and parents to find joy in the adventure and make positive memories together that last forever.

Amare Global GBX Pep– The Mental Wellness Company promoted their newest product GBX Pep, cutting-edge gut-brain Energy Drink.

Durkin Celebrity Pet Lounge- Healthy Paws Herbals– Showcased their line of pet friendly wellness products for dogs and cats including their popular “Itchy Scratchy”, “Forever Young” and “No More Drama” for pet ailments including allergies, digestion, and more.

Roxy’s CBD & Wellness (Celebrity Gift Bag Sponsor)- local Utah business which uses natural medicine to help others live their best lives by providing quality, transparency, education, and support. They gifted their CBD products in the VIP gift bag.

HEMPED Park City – ECOLUXE LOUNGE team directed guests to visit this Utah local, Main Street , woman-owned boutique offering 100% organically grown non-gmo CBD products for both people and pets for their film festival specials on their newest brand BEES KNEES products.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah – the lounge’s non-profit charity partner! Utah Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Center who was on site to educate parents and provide special kits for parents to be autographed by Celebrities to benefit their future auctions fundraisers.