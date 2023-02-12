Spread the love

Still looking for something special, something different for Valentine’s Day? Read on:

Gluten -free and delicious

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Chicagoland as in Mexico



Enjoy El Día del Amor y la Amistad at these two creative, fun and welcoming restaurants: Guanajuato Restaurant & Tequila Bar in Winnetka, and Tacos G in Kildeer



A very special Valentine’s Day Treat

Valentine’s Day is always a special way to show your significant other and family a little extra love. In Mexico, Valentine’s Day is also celebrated on February 14 but is officially titled El Día del Amor y la Amistad (The Day of Love and Friendship). That means that if you want to celebrate like a Mexican, you shouldn’t focus all your attention on your beloved, but rather on your friends and family, too.



Tacos Guanajuato (Tacos G) in Kildeer (20771 N. Rand Rd., Kildeer, 847-847-1056) and Guanajuato Restaurant & Tequila Bar in Winnetka (1005 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka, 847-242-0501 are always up for a party and both restaurants will be celebrating with loving Valentine’s specials beginning Friday, February 10.



Tacos G, a hidden gem that has attracted a large local following, will be offering Valentine specials alongside its regular menu starting Friday, February 10 through Tuesday, February 14—except for Sunday when Tacos G is closed. Guests will enjoy a special Valentine’s Spicy Strawberry Margarita and Heart Shaped Churros. Hours are 11 AM – 8 PM. For reservations, call 847-847-1056 or visit: https://www.tacosg.com/.

Che Sa’s Restaurant and Bar

Experience love in a whole new dimension at the Museum of Illusions this Valentine’s Day! It’s the perfect spot to spice up an unforgettable date night and will sweep your sweetheart off their feet! Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Chicago, MOI is the perfect place to stop in as you and your loved one venture out in the city.



MOI’s 2-for-1 Valentine’s Day ticket special, makes it easier for you and your sweetheart to enjoy all the mind-bending exhibits and interactive displays together! With this special promotion, guests can experience the magic and wonder of the museum at a fraction of the cost, making it a great value for couples looking for an interesting and unique way to spend Valentine’s Day. Tickets are available online here.

MOI’s Valentine’s Day special for last minute Valentine’s Day -Spice up date night this Valentine’s Day with MOI’s 2-for-1 ticket special. Tickets can be purchased online at www.moichicago.com

Pilsen’s La Luna restaurant presents a candle lit Private Chef Dinner with live music for a romantic, rich Día de San Valentín, February 14

Chef Marco Colin has curated a special six-course menu

La Luna, the beautiful and colorful Mexican restaurant with artsy takes on traditional Mexican recipes, (1726 S. Racine in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood; 312-248-8957), will surpass its always excellent Mexican fare with a special six-course prix fixe Private Chef Dinner for Día de San Valentín on Tuesday, February 14.

The Dinner will be hosted upstairs in the beautiful second-floor party room. In the main dining room the regular menú along with Valentine’s Day specials will be available.

Curated by Chef Marco Colin, the Private Chef Dinner menu will feature five savory courses and a surprise dessert. The price of this special dinner is $95 per person plus tax and tip. Wine and cocktail pairings, curated by Karla Maria, will be available for an additional $40 per person.

La Luna Private Chef Dinner Menu

$95 per person; wine or cocktail pairings available for $40

Leche de Tigre Crudo

habiscuit, habanero, lime, yellowtail tuna

Pumpkin Blossom

pumpkin blossom flowers, ricotta, tempura, local city spicy honey

Paella Aracina

paella rice, piquin sauce, bellota jamon, caviar, gold flakes

Tequila Langostino Bucatini

langostino, bucatini pasta, red creamy sauce, clams

New York Strip

NY strip, potato, peppercorn sauce, bluster tomato,

Dessert

chef surprise

Beverage Package $40

Available for purchase online or on-site:

6 cocktail pairings

Sparkling Pinot Grigio or Rosé

Saffron Mezcal Margarita

Habanero Infused Mezcal

Lillet Blanc Spritz

Gourmet Cabernet

Oaxacan Old fashioned

La Luna Main Dining Room Valentine’s Day Specials

Main Entrees

16oz New York Strip $45

(Prime Cut, Chimichuri, grilled cherry tomatoes.

Branzino (market price)

(Brown Butter, herbs, Chimichuri)

Appetizer

Baked Oysters (5) $18

Spicy Miso Butter chives pork panco

Drinks

Valentine’s Day Flights $24

(Rose petal salt)

“We are proud to serve a very special menu on Valentine’s Day, prepared with love and passion, which is fitting on this día del amor,” said Chef Colin. “With candle lit tables and live, romantic guitar music in such a beautiful setting, it will be an unforgettable evening.”

Noted Chicago guitarist Lilla Sol will provide the entertainment and along with the friendly and gracious staff, the evening promises to be superb.

To make reservations, please visit https://lalunachicago.com/reservations-events or call the restaurant at (312) 248-8957.

This Valentine’s Day, give that special someone a gift they’ll never forget —a night out together at the Lyric Opera House. Enjoy a taste of the arts, an evening out, and a memory you can cherish for years to come.



With three phenomenal shows remaining this season, there is plenty to choose from: Carmen, Bizet’s world favorite opera returns to Lyric this season with the company’s vividly colorful, powerfully dramatic production. You’ll be drawn to the drama like moth to flame as this alluring opera brings you along to its edge-of-your-seat ending.



Proximity — a gripping, powerful trio of new works that confronts head-on some of the greatest challenges affecting us as a society. This new Lyric commission, bringing together a complement of some of the most important creative minds of our time, including winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Grammy Awards, and the MacArthur Genius Grant, promises to be by turns riveting, provocative, and inspiring.



Of course, everyone finds a familiar love story in West Side Story. Tony and Maria are wide-eyed teenagers from two communities in conflict, who fall in love. With the lush sound of the Lyric Orchestra playing the original orchestrations, you have a timeless musical theater experience you’ll never forget.



Celebrate your love with a special 25% off flash sale for select performances of Carmen, Proximity, and West Side Story by using code VALENTINE at check out until Wednesday, February 15!



MAKE A DATE

Something different



Avondale Bowl • 3118 N. Milwaukee Ave. • 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. • www.avondalebowl.com • Facebook • Instagram

VALLOWEEN SPECIAL:

Avondale Bowl will offer 50% off bowling, shoe rental and pitchers of beer to all customers on Valentine’s Day.

ABOUT AVONDALE BOWL

Avondale Bowl is an eight-lane bowling alley and bar on Chicago’s northwest side Avondale neighborhood. Originally built in the 1920s, it operated under many names, including Court Lanes, Avondale Recreation, and, from the 1950s until its closure in 1990, as Northwest Bowl. It subsequently sat vacant and fell into disrepair until 2018, when the current owners undertook to restore these vintage lanes to their former glory. Fast forward two years, with the restoration complete, the owners were able to turn their focus to developing a bar program that gives a nod to bowling’s blue collar past – you can always get a beer and a shot for $6 – while also showcasing the Chicagoland area’s robust selection of local breweries and distilleries, as well as the citizenry’s penchant for a well-crafted cocktail. Originally opening in January 2020, the owners are grateful to have been able to weather the pandemic and have reopened our doors as of May 2021.

Insect Asylum • 2870 N. Milwaukee Ave. • 1 – 8 p.m. • www.theinsectasylum.com • Facebook • Instagram

VALLOWEEN SPECIAL:

The Insect Asylum will offer 10% off admission to “Bones & Butterfly,” a resin jewelry workshop. Ethically harvested bones, beautiful real butterflies wings, natural crystal and other gorgeous embellishments to make memorable pendants will be provided at the unique event. This intimate event is $55 and only available for 5 couples only. The price includes all materials for the pendant and admission to a touch-friendly nature museum and insect menagerie is included with purchase. Add code “VALLOWEEN” during online checkout or call the store, 312-961-7219, to secure the discount.

ABOUT THE INSECT ASYLUM

The Insect Asylum is truly a unique space where one will be faced with oddities of the natural world. As the name implies, thousands of preserved insects as well as a carefully curated live bug collection can be found within the walls of they asylum. Impressive vintage taxidermy of enormous animals, ancient fossils, shells and beautiful minerals also adorn the space. They host a variety of engaging activities that are available for both adults and children as well as various events which cater to the curious, the cautious, the sensory seeking and the overstimulated.

Live Wire Lounge • 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave. • 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. • www.livewireloungechicago.com • Facebook • Instagram

VALLOWEEN SPECIAL:

In the spirit of the first “Odd In Avondale’s Valloween” event, Live Wire Lounge will open on a rare Tuesday for the “$3 U-Call-It Lonely Hearts Club.” The lounge will be both “My Bloody Valentine” movies (1981 and 2009) and playing “Loveless” by My Bloody Valentine in between the two movies. In addition to the “$3 U-Call-It”, anyone with a “Valloween” receipt from any of the participating businesses will get a complementary shot of Malort or PBR can!

Movie Times:

“My Bloody Valentine” (1981) 8 p.m.

“Loveless” by My Bloody Valentine 10 p.m.

“My Bloody Valentine 3D” (2009) 11 p.m.

ABOUT LIVE WIRE LOUNGE

Formerly the Peacock Lounge since the ‘50s, Live Wire was the first bar to bring the rock and roll attitude to Avondale. A late-night conversation and a few (well, maybe more than a few) drinks were had among friends. A phone call or two later and in February 2011, keys were exchanged and, as they say the rest is history. Live Wire has hosted countless national touring bands, local events – everything from burlesque nights, pinball leagues, clothing swaps, popup food events, vendor markets, cat shelter building events and countless fundraisers and charity events.

Live Wire Lounge’s Chicago History Lesson:

Former Peacock owner Andrew Zelek was gunned down inside the bar back in 1962 and some have said that his presence can still be felt on occasion.

Kuma’s Corner • 2900 W. Belmont Ave. • 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. • www.kumascorner.com Facebook • Instagram



VALLOWEEN SPECIAL:

Kuma’s Corner will offer 10 (ONLY 10!) pre-booked Valentine dinners which will include one appetizer, entrée, drinks and a dessert. Each person who books one of the 10 dinners will be entered into a raffle to win a gift package filled with romantic and cool gifts from local businesses.

FOR SINGLES: A wine special will be offered. Note: this offer is available at all Kuma’s location – book online at https://kumascorner.com/location/kumas-corner.

ABOUT KUMA’S CORNER

Kuma’s started in 2005 with its flagship location at the corner of Belmont and Francisco Ave. From their origins as a corner bar with American bistro flare, they have grown to six locations that offer the finest burgers, all named after heavy metal bands. Their mission: Support Community. Eat Beef. Bang your head.

Additional participants include the following (below), be sure to follow all of the participants on social media to learn about any changes or new added specials in the coming days!

The Horror House • 2911. W. Belmont Ave. • www.thecrypticcloset.com • Facebook • Instagram

Reed’s Local • 3107 W. Belmont Ave. • www.reedslocal.com • Facebook • Instagram

The Brewed • 2843 N. Milwaukee Ave. • www.thebrewedcoffee.com

• Facebook • Instagram

Sleeping Village • 3734 W. Belmont Ave. • www.sleeping-village.com • Facebook • Instagram

Additional participants include the following (below), be sure to follow all of the participants on social media to learn about any changes or new added specials in the coming days!

The Horror House • 2911. W. Belmont Ave. • www.thecrypticcloset.com • Facebook • Instagram

Reed’s Local • 3107 W. Belmont Ave. • www.reedslocal.com • Facebook • Instagram

The Brewed • 2843 N. Milwaukee Ave. • www.thebrewedcoffee.com

• Facebook • Instagram

Sleeping Village • 3734 W. Belmont Ave. • www.sleeping-village.com • Facebook • Instagram