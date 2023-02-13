Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

No matter where you live in the County of San Diego, you’re not far away from amazing live theatre, dance and music! The goal of Theatre Month is to get you to a seat and enjoy what San Diego has to offer,” says Jay Henslee, President of the San Diego Performing Arts League (SDPAL), a nonprofit which advocates for performing arts organizations and operates the iconic ArtsTix Ticket Center in Horton Plaza Park. SDPAL also manages the popular www.sdartstix.com, San Diego’s only nonprofit online ticket service.

For Theatre Month 2023, all tickets will be offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45 – these seats are the best in the house as of the night of the event. The goal is to simplify ticket purchasing for all participating events by using one website www.sandiegotheatremonth.com.

photo courtesy of Broadway San Diego

“What began 8 years ago as Theatre Week has expanded into an entire month of exciting offers from over 30 performing arts organizations,” said Henslee, “We’re working to introduce even more San Diegans and visitors to our world-class arts and culture scene, from Escondido to the Silver Strand and everywhere in between! The options1 are considerable.”

For questions, please contact ar*****@sd***.com or call 619-234-ARTS.

###

Courtesy of Cygnet Theatre

Participating organizations include: Broadway San Diego, Theatre for Young Professionals, Patio Playhouse,Scripps Ranch Theatre, North Coast Repertory Theatre, The Rady Shell, San Diego Symphony, San Diego Junior Theatre, OnStage Playhouse, San Diego Musical Theatre, Lamb’s Players Theatre, The Roustabouts Theatre, City Ballet of San Diego, Center Stage Productions, Star Theatre, San Diego Actors Theatre, The Old Globe, New Village Arts, Coronado Playhouse, Backyard Renaissance, Trinity Theatre Company, San Diego Shakespeare Society, Oceanside Theatre Company, San Diego Master Chorale, Moxie Theatre, Malashok Dance, PowPAC, CCAE Theatricals, La Jolla Playhouse, Scripteasters, Lamplighters Theatre, Cygnet Theatre, San Diego Opera, San Diego Ballet, Grossmont College Performing Arts Center and Poway Center for the Performing Arts.