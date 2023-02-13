Spread the love

Collaboraction presents the Stage Production of the Emmy award-winning teleplay Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till. The show runs February 9 – 19, 2023, at The DuSable Museum of African American History, located at 740 E. 56th Place in Chicago.

Kayla Franklin plays Mamie Till-Bradley in Collaboraction's Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till.

For those unfamiliar with this story, it is known as the murder case that sparked the Civil Rights Movement. In the summer of 1955, a group of white men heinously murdered a fourteen-year-old black boy named Emmett Till when the wife of one of the men accused him of being inappropriate with her and then whistling. In the middle of the night, a group of men, including her husband and brother-in-law, went to the young boy’s uncle’s house and took him away. Later the young boy was found dead in the river. His body was naked and so severely decomposed that the ring he was wearing was the only identifier.

Coroner Chester Miller (Lyle Miller, left) is questioned by district attorney Gerald Chatham (Andy Luther) in Collaboraction's Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till.

Those who remember the stories surrounding the murder of Emmett Till know it was dangerous for black people living in the south during that era. This is why this story is so powerful. It took a lot of courage for Moses Wright and the other Black witnesses to risk their lives to testify about what happened.

Emmett Till's uncle, Mose Wright (Darren Jones, center) is directed by district attorney Gerald Chatham (Andy Luther, right) to point out the men who kidnapped and murdered his nephew, (from left, backs to camera) Roy Brant (Tyler Burke) and J.W. Milam (Matt Miles), seated with their defense attorney J.J. Breland, (Steve Silver) in Collaboraction's Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till.

This production, created by Collaboraction, is the reenactment of the court proceedings, adapted from actual court transcripts. The stage is a mock courtroom. The show opens with the cast entering the center of the stage. At that moment, it propels you back into time. Without words, the story is riveting. The storyline captures your attention, and the acting is so natural that it makes you feel like you are part of the court proceeding.

Defense attorney J.J. Breland (Steve Silver, left) points to his clients Roy Brant (Tyler Burke, foreground) and J.W. Milam (Matt Miles) as district attorney Gerald Chatham (Andy Luther, right) and Mamie Till-Bradley (Kayla Franklin, center) look on in Collaboraction's Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till.

The entire cast was phenomenal. The acting was believable, and the chemistry between the cast was noticeable. The discussion at the end of the show made it more so enjoyable. There is so much I could say, but I do not want to give away the story. Collaboraction received a well-deserved Emmy for this production. I highly recommend Trials in the Delta. For ticket purchases, please visit collaboraction.org.

District attorney Gerald Chatham (Andy Luther, center) questions Mamie-Till Bradley (Kayla Franklin, right), just feet away from one of the men who murdered her son, J.W. Milam (Matt Miles, left) and defense attorney J.J. Breland (Steve Silver) in Collaboraction's Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till.

Run Time: 2 hours without Intermission

Photos by Joel Maisonet