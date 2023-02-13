Spread the love

Soulmate

On Valentine’s Day, there’s no better place to celebrate that special person than at Soulmate – one of West Hollywood’s most romantic, open-air restaurants. Soulmate invites all sweethearts for a passionate evening filled with a live DJ to set the mood and Executive Chef Rudy Lopez’s Seven Course Prix-Fixe Experience ($160 per person). Lovers can expect only the most elegant dishes including, aphrodisiacs (Oysters) to start, Kanpachi Ceviche, Black Truffle Flatbread, Uni Toast, Butter Poached Lobster, Braised Short Rib – and to top off the heavenly meal – Chocolate con Fresas to finish. For those looking to mingle with others, Soulmate invites singles to either one of their two bars where a small menu will be available a-la-carte, alongside Bar Director Naomi Schimek’s cocktails such as the Backseat Lover, High Octane Relationship, Head Over Heels, and more. Soulmate’s Valentine’s Day prix-fixe dinner will be served on Tuesday, February 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m; reservations must be prepaid on OpenTable.

In addition, for those looking to skip the Valentine’s Day crowds on the 14th, Angelenos can still fill their heart’s desire at Soulmate with Chef Rudy Lopez’s special February Tasting Menu ($75 per person) filled with popular favorites including Gambas Al Ajillo, Short Rib Paella, Roasted Pork Belly Sliders, and more! And why wait to celebrate? Soulmate will also be holding their “Never Ending Saturdays” and “Soulful Sundays” weekend boozy brunch experience with a live DJ and shareable platters – the perfect start to the intimate holiday with one’s soulmate!

Sushi Roku

Skip the stress of crowds, prix-fixe menus, and reservations without sacrificing a top quality meal by celebrating Valentine’s Day at home with Sushi Roku! This year, Sushi Roku in Manhattan Beach is helping to spread the love with their take-out Sushi Fix Boxes. Enjoy curated sushi selections such as: The Sushi Fix ($39) which includes 5 pieces of nigiri (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore, shrimp), your choice of a Spicy Tuna cut roll or a Baked Crab hand roll, cucumber sunomono & edamame; The Signature Box ($36) featuring the White Lotus Roll, your choice of Salmon or Tuna Poke over rice or mixed greens, 2 pieces of hanabi & edamame; and The Deluxe Sushi Fix ($49) which includes 7 pieces of nigiri (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore, scallop, shrimp, sea bream), a Toro Jalapeño cut roll, a Baked Crab hand roll & edamame. For those with a few more hearts – and mouths – to fill, simply order the Sushi Family Packs which serve 4, ($110-$128). Guests are encouraged to place their orders online or by calling (310) 683-4060, open from 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Café Gratitude: Art’s District, Larchmont, Venice

Nourish the body and soul with Café Gratitude’s Executive Chef Dreux Ellis’ special “I Am Loved” Heart-Shaped Pizza ($22) for vegans and non-vegans alike to enjoy together this Valentine’s Day! This plant-based pizza is sure to set the mood with its abundance of aphrodisiac toppings including arugula, asparagus, and artichoke, alongside suggested wine pairings. This limited-time Heart-Shaped Pizza will be available from February 10th – February 17th at all Café Gratitude locations.

Additionally, Café Gratitude’s organic Valentine’s Day “I Am Grateful for You” Chocolate Box ($20)is back by popular demand. Inside are Café Gratitude classics including the Almond Butter Squares, Coconut Almond Truffle, and White Chocolate Pistachio Cardamom – all made with love and guaranteed to be the perfect gift! Pick up a box of these vegan chocolates at any Café Gratitude location, available beginning on Tuesday, February 2nd through Tuesday, February 28th.

Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Follow the corazón and celebrate Valentine’s Day with Gracias Madre this year! At Gracias Madre’s West Hollywood location, don’t miss out on Executive Chef Diana Briscoe’s specially curated, plant-based San Valentin prix-fixe ($185 per 2 guests) or a-la-carte menu: Heirloom Tomato Crudo ($18), Jackfruit & Poblano Lettuce Cups ($18), Vieiras de Hongos y Salsa de Guajillo ($26) featuring trumpet mushroom scallops, corn purée, peas, bacon tempeh, crispy shallots, guajillo salsa, served with corn tortillas and black beans; and a sweet ending with a Cheesecake de Fresas y Moras ($16). Gracias Madre is open from 11:00 a.m to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14th, and the San Valentin menu will be available for dinner. Reservations are highly encouraged through OpenTable or by giving the restaurant a call at (323) 978-2170.

BOA Steakhouse Manhattan Beach

Located minutes from the beach, high-end steakhouse, BOA Steakhouse, is the ideal place for those looking for a romantic Valentine’s evening over delicious bites and top-notch drinks— think lush greenery surrounding a 12-seat bar and an open-air patio. Couples can enjoy a specially curated Surf & Turf prix-fixe menu ($135/person) with choices such as BOA’s Caesar Salad, Beef Carpaccio, or the favorite Ossetra Caviar (+$120) with creme fraiche and gaufrette potatoes. For the main course, choose from several options including the Petite Filet Mignon with roasted shallot butter, truffle new potatoes and asparagus (or upgrade to the legendary Japanese A5 Wagyu Flight), Roasted Chicken Breast, or the Oven Roasted Nova Scotia Lobster Tail (+$28) all to be paired with the mouth-watering Truffle Mac and Cheese. And for the final course, sweethearts can opt for BOA’s decadent Chocolate Dipped Strawberries & Hand Rolled Truffles. To make a reservation for this very special night at BOA, visit boasteak.com or call the restaurant at 310-683-4080, open from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Negroni

Love is in the air at Negroni, Los Angeles’ newest chic bistro and bar. Nestled on West Third Street, the sexy and stylish bistro provides an intimate two-floor lounge and double-sided bar where lovebirds can enjoy a dinner for two. From 5:30 pm to closing, sweep your sweetheart off their feet with Executive Chef Mark Salazar’s 4-course pre-fix menu serving dishes like the Salmon Carpaccio made with crispy capers, cherry tomato, baby kale, spring crackers with a Dijon sweet chili dressing, Truffle Carbonara with pappardelle pasta, black truffle, wild mushrooms, Parmigiano cheese and egg yolk or opt for the Sushi Experience — think avocado and Bravo maki, Wagyu nigiri, Salmon maracuya tiradito and Tuna togarashi tataki. Guests can also enjoy Negroni’s variety of in-house cocktails including The Incondicional ($16) made with bulldog gin, wild berries, Cabernet Sauvignon reduction, grapefruit juice and aquafaba. Lovers wanting to end the last course on a dulce note can indulge in the Negroni Red Velvet Cake or Passion Pavlova, a meringue cake filled with passion fruit gel and fresh berries. To make a reservation, visit OpenTable.

Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts

Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts is offering the perfect selection of new, lovey-dovey donuts to start Valentine’s Day off on the right foot and satisfy that morning sweet tooth with one’s sweetheart. From the Sweetie ($4.25) a raised donut covered in strawberry sugar with strawberry cream filling to the Love You to Pieces ($4.00) a raised donut topped with white chocolate ganache glaze and crumbled Reese’s Pieces, there’s something for everyone with seven seasonal donuts to try. To get a jumpstart on the love-filled festivities, gift the Flower of Love Bouquet ($12) – which is only available for purchase the weekend before Valentine’s Day (February 11th and 12th) – and includes 6 mini, raised heart shaped donuts topped with red and pink traditional buttermilk glaze, white chocolate ganache, and dusted with sprinkles. All other Valentine’s Day Donuts will be available for purchase beginning January 31st through February 19th from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.