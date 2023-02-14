Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week February 18th to 28th

The 8th Annual Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week begins February 18 and continues through February 28 at nearly 50 restaurants throughout the city. Special menus starting at $10 are featured for breakfast, lunch and dinner with small plate coupled with wine pairings, beer flights
and handcrafted cocktails. Visit dineoutlongbeach.com for restaurant listings and menus.

5 Reasons You’ll Want to Check Out this Year’s Dine Out Long Beach:

  1. SOMETHING FOR EVERY PERSON AND EVERY PALATE
    Long Beach is a melting pot of cuisines and Dine Out Long Beach is proof. Enjoy
    Peruvian favorites from Aji Peruvian, Chinese from the newly-opened Dan
    Modern Chinese, authentic Italian at Buono’s Pizzeria, Spanish fare at Café
    Sevilla, a breakfast smoothie at Salud and more.
  2. ONE. TWO. THREE. POUR!
    The art of “cocktailing” has never been more creative than now. Many of
    restaurants are also offering special cocktails, including Saint & Second in
    Belmont Shore, El Barrio along Retro Row and The Ordinary on The Promenade in
    downtown. Stella Artois is sponsoring beer specials at various restaurants, too.
  3. A MENU AND PRICE POINT FOR EVERYONE
    Whether you choose to go upscale with a chef-driven meal at L’Opera or
    Michael’s On Naples, or more casual with a beer and a burger at Long Beach Tap
    House, tangy wings at K.C. Branaghan’s or sourdough pizza from Speak Cheezy
    – you have choices. Spend a lot, spend a little. Dine in or take out from select
    restaurants, it’s all up to you.
  4. DATE NIGHT, GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT OR A BOOK CLUB MEET-UP
    Grab your significant other, neighborhood moms, sorority sisters or your
    bibliophile bunch and meet over breakfast lunch, dinner or drinks. Dine Out Long
    Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week is the perfect setting for getting together.
    Whether it’s a candlelit table for two or bellying up at the local wine bar, there’s
    never been a better time to raise a glass to love, friendship and that bestseller
    you’re about to discuss than during Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail
    Week.
  5. PET-FRIENDLY PLACES
    It’s been said that Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week is going to
    the dogs. And that’s a good thing. Sometimes the best dining companions are
    our furry four-legged friends, and many participating restaurants welcome dogs
    on their sidewalk patios.
Ballast Point Long Beach

Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant and Cocktail Week, presented by the Grunion Gazette, takes place annually through the city February 18-28. For more information, visit: Dine Out Long Beach

