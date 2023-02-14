Spread the love

San Luis Obispo, located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco along California’s Central Coast, is bringing back its Midweekend escape February 1 through March 30, 2023. Book a two-night stay, Sunday-Thursday at a participating hotel will go home with Ben Franklin or, more precisely, a crisp $100 bill. Once the hotel reservation is made, guests must send their confirmation to in**@vi******.com – certain restrictions apply. Travel must be completed by March 30, 2023 – blackout dates and certain restrictions apply. For a list of participating hotels, go to: Visit SLO

SLO, as it’s commonly referred to by locals, offers an abundance of crowd-free, car-free activities during the off-season.

Book a Midweekend escape during February or March, and enjoy these activities and attractions:

· Take a wine tasting adventure in a two-person sidecar with Sidecar Tours. Visit SLO’s award-winning wineries, including Wolff Vineyards and Tolosa Winery, while being chauffeured from tasting room to tasting room. Helmets and goggles provided.

· Also known as the SLOMA, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is home to both permanent and visiting exhibits. Home/Work, November 19-March 5, presents the work of 14 notable contemporary artists whose work together questions our collective experiences. In a separate installation, an exhibit of floating sculptures and geometric abstractions by Mexican artist Marela Zacarias will be on display March 10-July 7. Free admission.

· Take in a movie while in SLO. The Palm Theatre, the very first solar-powered movie theater in the U.S., projects indie, foreign and classic films on its single screen. Or head to the Sunset Drive-In, one of only a handful of drive-in movie theaters still found in California, for a bit of nostalgia.

· Filled with interactive exhibits that tiny hands can manipulate, the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum is an imaginative space that fosters creativity. The third Thursday of every month, from 5-7pm, is Moonlight Hours when the museum is open for free.

· Marking its 40th anniversary in 2023, the Downtown Farmers’ Market takes place every Thursday evening along Higuera Street – which closes to vehicular traffic. Block after block is filled with freshly plucked produce from local farms, one-of-kind arts and crafts, food stalls, live entertainment and more. Free admission.

· Here’s something to chew on: Bubblegum Alley. The name says it all. This narrow breezeway is where visitors can leave a piece of themselves—at least their chewed gum–by sticking it on the wall along with the thousands of others. Free admission.

· Established as the fifth mission in California’s 21-mission chain, Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is the centerpiece of downtown boasting an expansive plaza where the community gathers for events. Built in 1772, the historic structure has a museum, gift shop and gardens, and still has an active Catholic parish. The mission is open year-round for docent-led and self-guided tours.

The Midweekend getaway is available Sunday-Thursday, February 1-March 30, 2023. The $100 incentive, available to the first 380 travelers who qualify, is available on new bookings only. Travel must be completed by March 30, 2023 – certain blackout dates apply. For more information go to, visitslo.com.

About San Luis Obispo

Located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Luis Obispo is located along the world-famous Highway 1 and at the heart of California’s magnificent Central Coast. Nestled in between rolling hills and the ocean, the downtown is filled with charming shops, cozy coffee houses, unique art galleries and award-winning restaurants in turn-of-the-century mercantile buildings along tree-lined streets with a beautifully preserved Spanish mission at its heart.

The Mediterranean climate keeps San Luis Obispo sunny and warm during the day with cool breezy nights year-round. Unfolding along the coastal mountain range in southern San Luis Obispo County, the SLO wine region is small and intimate, with each winery unified by proximity to the ocean, as well as to each other.

San Luis Obispo has 42 properties offering a total of more than 2,000 rooms to serve visitors. A wide range of accommodations including boutique luxury properties, independent inns, homestays, large chain hotels, romantic wine country B&Bs and family-friendly, name-brand motels make any traveler feel at home.