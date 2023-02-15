Spread the love

Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas announced today the anticipated opening dates and new concepts for Ayu Dayclub. The premier daylife destination for music and entertainment will kick-off the 2023 summer season on Friday, March 10 and will host can’t-miss grand opening events from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19. For the upcoming season, Ayu Dayclub will welcome an unparalleled roster filled with world-class DJs, live performances, and an all-new immersive party experience.

Ayu Cabana

Known for some of the Strip’s hottest daytime parties, Ayu Dayclub will turn up the heat this season. Open every Friday through Sunday, guests will be transported to an outdoor oasis inspired by the beauty and atmosphere of Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands, as they enjoy top-tier entertainment each weekend. With chart-topping headlining artists taking over the destination, Ayu will be the home for some of the industry’s leading talent including Tiësto, Kaskade, Zedd, RL Grime, Cheat Codes and more, every Friday and Saturday on the Strip.

Opening and Grand Opening Weekend Lineups Include:

● Opening Weekend:

· Cheat Codes – Friday, March 10

· RL Grime – Saturday, March 11

● Grand Opening Weekend:

· Cash Cash – Friday, March 17

· Louis The Child – Saturday, March 18

· Tiësto – Sunday, March 19

In addition to its exciting Friday and Saturday lineups, Ayu Dayclub will introduce an all-new party concept, designed with locals and visitors in mind. Taking place every Sunday starting Sunday, March 19, the daylife destination will transform into Ayu Beach House, the ultimate vibe of summer. The eclectic weekly event will feature a variety of live entertainment from top-tier and new emerging artists ranging from Hip-Hop to House, New Wave to R&B and more, making for an unmatched daytime party experience. With interactive photo opportunities and eye-catching decor at every turn, Ayu Beach House will push the boundaries of what’s possible in the dayclub scene and will quickly become the must-experience party this summer.

Ayu Overhead Pool View

“We’re thrilled to bring a fresh and exciting new approach to Ayu Dayclub for 2023,” said Michael Waltman, VP of Zouk Group. “Our team has been working hard to create innovative new concepts that will delight and engage our guests in new and exciting ways. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store for the coming season.”

This summer, the famed dayclub will also debut a new offering as the venue creates the ability to host indoor and outdoor experiences. With the addition of a modern retractable door replacing the dividing wall of Zouk Nightclub, both venues will now have an expanded footprint and will be able to offer dayclub guests premium backstage seating.

Ayu Dayclub will open for the season on Friday, March 10. Guests can view performance dates for their favorite artist, as well as book tickets at zoukgrouplv.com.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 29-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia’s best club on DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore’s foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia’s premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group now oversees all club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, Las Vegas and on board Genting-owned cruise ship The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.