The exhibition also includes works predating the full-scale invasion which have taken on new meaning in its wake. Anton Varga shows three paintings from his series Messages About the Landscapes of the End of History (M.A.L.E.H.) (2019-2020), works deeply rooted in socialist realist iconography and eerily prescient of the horrors to come. The art-collective Open Group, of which Varga is a founding member, present two large-scale photographs documenting their remarkable curatorial project at the 2019 Venice Biennale, in which they flew Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft, over Venice with a hard drive containing work by thousands of Ukrainian artists in the cargo hold. On February 24 – the first day of the full-scale invasion – the plane was destroyed.“Century Park is a cultural hub that aims to bring ongoing art and unique events to our tenants and broader community and continually support the arts,” states Bess Wyrick, head of programming for CBRE, the real estate management company for Century Park. “The hardships that these artists have experienced, and are still going through, are unimaginable and we are truly honored and inspired to host such an important humanitarian event to inform the Los Angeles community and help raise awareness of the situation in Ukraine.” This exhibition follows Sunflower Network’s inaugural charity art exhibition, which took place in New York this past November. Also entitled “Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project,” the first installation featured 30 works from 11 contemporary Ukrainian artists and raised over $200,000 during its three-week run. Gallery proceeds were directed to the purchase and delivery of generators to Ukraine, where strategic Russian attacks have caused millions of citizens to experience constant blackouts during a freezing winter. The generators were delivered during Sunflower Network’s fifth mission to Ukraine, which took place in mid-January. With this trip, the organization has delivered over $1,500,000 in critical relief to the country in the form of generators, 4×4 vehicles, food, fully stocked ambulances, tourniquets, and personal hygiene products.Throughout its three-week run, Century Park will host several notable events during the “Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project” exhibition to promote the culture and courage of the Ukrainian people.

February 16th:

Sunflower Network’s Los Angeles launch party and gallery opening will take place on the night of February 16th from 6-9pm. All proceeds from the exhibition – including the sale of works on display and direct donations – will further Sunflower Network’s relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine. RSVP here

February 24th:

Anniversary of the InvasionFebruary 24th marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Sunflower Network will celebrate Ukraine, its resilient people and beautiful culture at an event open to the public. The event will take place from 7-10pm and the schedule will be the following: a brief cocktail hour, performances of Daria Kolomiec’s “Diaries of War”, speeches, and then a celebration of Ukraine with music by one of TIME Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders”, Daria Kolomiec. RSVP here