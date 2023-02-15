|Century Park is proud to announce that Sunflower Network, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing direct and essential aid to Ukrainians in need, will be exhibiting their second iteration of “Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project,” a charity exhibition of contemporary Ukrainian artists at the coveted Century City office landmark on February 16-February 24.
All proceeds from the exhibition – including the sale of works on display and direct donations – will further Sunflower Network’s relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine and the organization’s support of Ukrainian artists. The Pavilion at Century Park (formerly the Annenberg Space for Photography) will host 40 works from 18 Ukrainian contemporary artists. Produced over the past year of conflict, these works offer a window into Ukrainian cultural resilience in the face of an attempt by Russia to eliminate Ukraine’s political sovereignty and cultural identity.The exhibition culminates with an even timelier event – Anniversary of the Invasion – taking place on February 24 at the iconic Century Park to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and bring attention to the resilience and perseverance of the Ukrainian people.
Sunflower Network will celebrate Ukraine with an inspirational event open to the public with speeches and a special live performance by activist, host, DJ, and one of TIME Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders,” Daria Kolomiec who will be sharing music of Ukrainian’s culture.Nikita Kadan, whose work recently featured in the Venice Biennale and in solo shows in New York and Art Basel Miami Beach, has provided a series of poignant war-time text drawings produced in the basement of an art gallery turned bomb-shelter. Other works reflecting on the horrors of war come from photographer Sasha Kurmaz, whose six-foot-tall Living With The Fear of Being Harmed by Other Humans (2020-2022) is a haunting commentary on the human obsession with violence. Multi-media artist Aljoscha presents a series of sculptures from his massive and deeply personal undertaking Project Hope (2022), in which he personally delivered his sculptures to schools and nursing homes throughout Ukraine to provide a glimmer of hope to those living in the conflict zone. Sonya’s selections from Project Hope also include four large-scale photographs by Aljoscha which beautifully document the series.
|Aljoscha, From the Series Project Hope
|Sasha Kurmaz, Living With The Fear of Being Harmed by Other Humans – Hand
|The exhibition also includes works predating the full-scale invasion which have taken on new meaning in its wake. Anton Varga shows three paintings from his series Messages About the Landscapes of the End of History (M.A.L.E.H.) (2019-2020), works deeply rooted in socialist realist iconography and eerily prescient of the horrors to come. The art-collective Open Group, of which Varga is a founding member, present two large-scale photographs documenting their remarkable curatorial project at the 2019 Venice Biennale, in which they flew Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft, over Venice with a hard drive containing work by thousands of Ukrainian artists in the cargo hold. On February 24 – the first day of the full-scale invasion – the plane was destroyed.“Century Park is a cultural hub that aims to bring ongoing art and unique events to our tenants and broader community and continually support the arts,” states Bess Wyrick, head of programming for CBRE, the real estate management company for Century Park. “The hardships that these artists have experienced, and are still going through, are unimaginable and we are truly honored and inspired to host such an important humanitarian event to inform the Los Angeles community and help raise awareness of the situation in Ukraine.” This exhibition follows Sunflower Network’s inaugural charity art exhibition, which took place in New York this past November. Also entitled “Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project,” the first installation featured 30 works from 11 contemporary Ukrainian artists and raised over $200,000 during its three-week run. Gallery proceeds were directed to the purchase and delivery of generators to Ukraine, where strategic Russian attacks have caused millions of citizens to experience constant blackouts during a freezing winter. The generators were delivered during Sunflower Network’s fifth mission to Ukraine, which took place in mid-January. With this trip, the organization has delivered over $1,500,000 in critical relief to the country in the form of generators, 4×4 vehicles, food, fully stocked ambulances, tourniquets, and personal hygiene products.Throughout its three-week run, Century Park will host several notable events during the “Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project” exhibition to promote the culture and courage of the Ukrainian people.
February 16th:
Sunflower Network’s Los Angeles launch party and gallery opening will take place on the night of February 16th from 6-9pm. All proceeds from the exhibition – including the sale of works on display and direct donations – will further Sunflower Network’s relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine. RSVP here
February 24th:
Anniversary of the InvasionFebruary 24th marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Sunflower Network will celebrate Ukraine, its resilient people and beautiful culture at an event open to the public. The event will take place from 7-10pm and the schedule will be the following: a brief cocktail hour, performances of Daria Kolomiec’s “Diaries of War”, speeches, and then a celebration of Ukraine with music by one of TIME Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders”, Daria Kolomiec. RSVP here
|ABOUT “SONYA A SUNFLOWER NETWORK PROJECT”
“Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project” is a charity art gallery exhibiting the work of contemporary Ukrainian artists to raise money for Sunflower Network’s efforts in Ukraine. The exhibition will take place at The Pavilion at Century Park from February 16 through February 24 from 10am-6pm. Sonya gallery exhibit features over 40 works from 18 Ukrainian contemporary artists. Produced over the past year of conflict, these works offer a window into Ukrainian cultural resilience in the face of an attempt by Russia to eliminate Ukraine’s political sovereignty and cultural identity. All proceeds from the exhibition will further Sunflower Network’s relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine and the organization’s support of Ukrainian artists. Admission is free and open to the public. The Pavilion is located at the center of Century Park at 2000 Avenue of the Stars in Century City. Valet parking or self-parking is encouraged. For more information, a calendar of events, and to RSVP, please visit www.sunflowernetwork.io/sonya-gallery
ABOUT SUNFLOWER NETWORK
Sunflower Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on providing direct and essential aid to Ukrainians in need. By connecting our global partners with our trusted local relationships we are able to ensure that the needed and correct supplies are finding their way into trusted hands within the country. To date, Sunflower Network has delivered over $1,500,000 in critical relief from 4×4 vehicles and ambulances to generators, field medical supplies, and hygiene products. The ethos of Sunflower Network is simple: create an organization that empowers individuals to get involved in volunteering through unique and personal channels. From partnering with retail giants to facilitate the donation of 100,000 units of much-needed hygiene supplies to recently liberated territories to creating a fundraising space focused on promoting Ukrainian arts and culture, and the war’s impact on art; Sunflower Network is a multi-hyphenate organization providing aid and assistance across the spectrum of need.
ABOUT CENTURY PARK
Century Park is the single, most prestigious address for attracting globally recognized brands, influential leaders, and A-list talent across entertainment and tech.Commanding an entire city block of prestigious Century City real estate, Century Park brings together three trophy office buildings—2000 Avenue of the Stars and the iconic Century Plaza Towers—alongside inspiring amenities, destination dining, and an expansive sense of space. With both indoor and outdoor workspaces that cultivate creativity, innovation, and a sense of community, this is where vision comes alive. Century Park offers premier office space, restaurants, cafes, a four-acre central park, collaboration spaces, a dedicated best-in-class conference facility, and a 15,000 sq ft state-of-the-art fitness center. Century Park offers a sustainable campus environment centered around a connected district, strategically located where the leaders and brands of tomorrow want to be.
Be the first to comment