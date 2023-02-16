Spread the love

Rising Country and TikTok sensation Jarvis Redd had his debut single, “Hands of A Woman” unveiled last night on 95.9 WATD radio in Boston on the “Gary Leavitt and Friends” show to an astounded audience. The song is set to officially release any moment.



While Jarvis Redd has written and produced songs in a cascade of genres it seems that Country music has managed to discover a superstar of the very near future in the Milwaukee based artist. Raised singing in his grandfather’s church and influenced by his deep southern born stepfather, Jarvis is fulfilling his destiny in the country-based industry. Influenced by artists such as Tim McGraw, Jarvis is ecstatic about releasing his new song via Verge Records/One RPM. But that is only the beginning of the story….





After posting one of his Country covers on TikTok, Jarvis received over a million followers, viewers, likes and became an overnight influencer. He has received recognition from the CMA, who has invited him to sing in June at their festival in Nashville. He is also become a film star in the new Josh Webber Christmas movie “Athena Saves Christmas” alongside Cuba Gooding Jr.



“Gary Leavitt and Friends” is heard ever Wednesday evening between 8 and 10 PM and hosted by Gary. The FM radio station covers south Boston but can be heard by the rest of the planet on the internet. Gary invites a variety of celebrity guests each week on his terrestrial FM station.



The future is dazzling for Jarvis Redd. His song “Hands Of A Woman” speaks to the human condition, cutting to the heart of what it means to be alive and loved. It reflects on the experiences and memories that define who we are. Jarvis rises above the trivialities of life in which most people are found drowning themselves and is humble enough to prove it.

Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@jarvisredd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jarvisredd/

