The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Charity Auction

Hosted by Sotheby’s on behalf of The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation

Online Auction February 7-28, 2023

West Palm Beach, FL The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation will host the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Charity Auction in celebration of the foundation’s 30th Anniversary. Sotheby’s is honored to host this online charity auction on behalf of The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation from February 7 to February 28, 2023.

The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Charity Auction will feature incredible works from pre-eminent artists, designers and exceptional Alumni from a global range of countries covering a broad scope of artistic mediums.

HENRY MOORE – RECLINING FIGURE

Lots include paintings, photographs, sculptures and more from notables Henry Moore, Berthe Morisot, and Dietz Edzard, Kathy Ruttenberg and Emily Zuch; modern icons Larry Bell, Nan Goldin, and David Haxton; pop artists Mr. Brainwash, Shane Bowden, Ken Elias, and Helmut Koller; designers Maximilian Eicke, Sean Rush; and jewelers Aletto Brothers.

NAN GOLDIN – CLINIC AT THE HOSPITAL BELMONT

In addition to a diverse contingent of Caribbean and Latin American artists, and influential Cuban born artists such as Kadir Lopez Nieves, Carlos Luna and Andres Conde, who have become an integral part of the Florida Arts community, will also participate.

A generous community presence of notable galleries will also be participating in the Charity Auction, including Hauser and Wirth, Gavlak, Libertine, Liman Gallery along with South Florida artists Paul Gervais, Ellen Liman, Trish Savides, Wilma Bulkin Siegel, and Megan James. The auction exemplifies the importance of a symbiotic relationship of an active local community with its schools and children.

LARRY BELL – BARCELONA SUITE 2

Ten works from inspirational Dreyfoos alumni such as Lauren Pearce, Erlin Geffrard, Amber Tutwiler, and Nava Lundy, round out the collection and provide a glimpse into the incredible talent that Dreyfoos fosters. FEATURE PHOTO CREDIT: NAVA LUNDY – BECAUSE SHE BELIEVED ANND SHINE YOUR LIGHT

All of the proceeds from the Charity Auction benefit the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts (Dreyfoos) academic and art programs. The Foundation provides funding for students “critical needs”.

The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation was founded in 1993 to bolster the art and academic programs at the internationally recognized Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. Funds raised by the foundation provide curriculum enhancements not funded through Palm Beach County’s school district.

MR. BRAINWASH – BASQUIART

“Without the support of community partners, we cannot fulfill the mission of the school. We share our sincere thanks and gratitude towards Sotheby’s, our auction host who made this possible,” said Dr. Chris Snyder, CEO, Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation.

Auction details:

Bidding opens on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 3 pm ET, and bidding closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 3 pm ET.

The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Charity Auction is an online-only auction. To bid, participants must log on to Sothebys.com and either sign on to their exciting account or create a new account. No account is needed to browse the auction or view the preview. https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2023/dreyfoos-school-of-the-arts-charity-auction-hosted-by-sothebys?locale=en

Auction co-chairs include Denise Kalland and Lisa Marie Conte Browne.

The 2023 Auction Committee includes Gil Cohen, Nancy Hart, Francine Walker, Maximilian Eicke, Karen Swanson, Francine Birbragher, and Marisol Martinez.

To learn more, contact Dr. Chris Snyder, CEO of Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, at 561.628.4377 or visit Soafi.org.

The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation provides support for the arts and academic curriculum at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, a public arts high school named among the top 1% of public high schools in the nation, among the ten best schools in Florida, and the #1 public school in Palm Beach County. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, Inc. | P.O. Box 552, West Palm Beach, FL 33402 | Phone 561-805-6298 | in**@so***.org