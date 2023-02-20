Spread the love

This passed September I decided to visit Syros, the capital of Cyclades. A beautiful island that stays vibrant even in the winter, due to a juidicial court, a busy shipyard and its location in the Aegean Sea.

Elefthia Syros was the small quaint boutique hotel that I stayed at. Only a breath away from the beautiful beach of Ambela (the windless charm of the island), this place offered us the authentic and complete vacation experience away from tourist clichés. This small family business gave us a unique accommodation and a romantic living with a distinct aroma, deriving from the bougainvillea and the other herbs and flowers in the garden.

“Elefthia” derived from the verb “ eleftho” means “I come, I bring”. So Elefthia Syros comes to bring and offer the experience of the most generous hospitality with the stunning view, the beauty of nature that surrounds it and the warmth of the people around. “Elefthia”, was also the name of the ancient Greek goddess of birth daughter of Zeus and Hera who was older than Saturn. It appears that her name is written on a sign of Linear B found in Knossos, the center of Minoan Crete. Olin, the poet, wrote an hymn dedicated to her considering her the mother of Eros.

Each morning there, we had the chance to experience the delicious homemade breakfast with traditional taste from Mrs Eleftheria, the spirit of this boutique hotel, at our beautiful veranda. Her freshly-made cake and the delicious handmade local deserts accompanied our well roasted coffee. Feeling the greek hospitality of Elefthia Syros, it was easier for us to unwind, set ourselves free and relax gazing at the wonderful views of the sea. The romantic, yet eco friendly suites, were named after the three daughters of the owner, Angeliki, Demetria & Lydia. Each suite/house was specifically designed according to their personalities. The high quality linens, the mattresses made of natural materials by COCO–MAT and the KORRES personal care products with certified biological ingredients, comprise of a very well taken care of accommodation spot.

This place made us feel like home, while at the same time it brought us close to nature, so close that every night the waves of the sea used to be our lalibi.

Elefthia is a sister hotel of Aigis Suites in Tzia, another spectacular private hotel with remarkable views. This hidden jewel of Syros, is at a distance of 20′ from the historic center of Ermoupolis, fifteen minutes from the State Airport of Syros, “Dimitrios Vikelas” and twenty minutes from the port of the island and it welcomes you to surrender to the true meaning of exclusiveness and enjoy upscale holidays in Syros.

Photos: Courtesy of the hotel