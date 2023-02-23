Spread the love

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar, which opened this past November to rave reviews in the Northside Chicago neighborhoods of Avondale (3235 W. Addison), has debuted with a brand exceptional weekend brunch menu (Saturdays and Sundays). There is also a live DJ with music 11am-4pm to entertain diners.



CheSa’s bar area

CheSa’s entire menu is completely gluten-free, delicious, creative and memorable. The Brunch Menu was available during Chicago’s Restaurant Week, and also currently for Chicago Black Restaurant Week (February 12-26), which is a celebration of the joys of Black culinary art by participating restaurants.

CheSa’s is serving special brunch and dinner menus during the celebration. Regular menus are also available. Both menus offer a 100 percent gluten-free Creole/Cajun adventure. The special brunch menu is being served on Saturday and Sunday, February 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26. The special dinner menu is available Tuesday, February 14 through Saturday, February 18 and from Tuesday, February 21 through Saturday, February 25.

BRUNCH MENU

$25.23 per person (beverages, tax and gratuity not included)

Main courses (choose one)

Fried Chicken & Fried Beignet Waffles

Crispy Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection and delicately topped Cinnamon Beignet Waffles with a Berry Compote

Black Angus Short Ribs & Red Grits

Creamy Purple and Red Grits cooked in a Cheese and Butter Sauce topped with sliced Black Angus Short Ribs

Bone-In Pork Chop

With Cheddar Biscuits and House Gravy

Catfish Skillet

House smothered Potatoes, 2 Eggs any style, and 3 Catfish Filets

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Balls

With Eggs of any style and House Potatoes

Additional items may be purchased from the main menu.

DINNER MENU

$59.23 per person (beverages, tax and gratuity not included)

Starters (choose one)

Lobster Louie Salad

Iceberg Lettuce, Egg and Avocado Remoulade

Garlic Alligator Dip

5 Cheese Dip with Spinach and Alligator

Fried Green Tomatoes

With House Aioli

CheSa’s Devil Egg

With Fried Shrimp Bites

Main Courses (choose one)

Lobster Etouffee

Authentic Cajun Comfort Dish with Lobster

Crispy Skin Salmon

With Orange Braised Sweet Potato

Bella Mushroom

Creamy Truffle Risotto topped with Bella Mushrooms

Desserts (choose one)

Banana Pudding Souffle

Triple Chocolate Cake

CheSa’s Chocolate Mousse

Diners enjoying the brunch experience

Chef/owner Chesaree Rollins’ new brunch menu is by far one of the best brunch experiences I have experienced in quite a while. My guest was also equally impressed. The 100% gluten free Creole and Cajun menu is combined with other culinary influences as well, both traditional and more modern.



CheSa’s DJ entertaining the restaurant

We had the most wonderful server, Andra. She was professional, welcoming and gave us excellent suggestions from the menu. When we were directed to our table, I enjoyed the balloons floating all over the interior. A DJ was playing energetic beats off to the side. I sat back and relaxed on cushy, yellow pillows. The atmosphere offered lingering, mouthwatering aromas. It was wonderful to not be rushed through our meal, which heightened the overall experience.



Delicious mimosas and juice

There was a nice cocktail selection to choose from, including freshly squeezed fruit juices. I had orange juice and my guest had a mimosa.



Cheddar Grits

Moving on to food, we started with the warm, cheesy cheddar biscuits. They were comforting, soft and chewy.

Catfish Skillet

I also ordered the Catfish Skillet (House smothered potatoes, 2 eggs any style and 2 catfish filets) and Bourbon Peach Cobbler Waffles (Homemade stacked waffles with cream cheese sauce and fresh peach cobbler). The waffles were perfectly crisp and not too sweet. The catfish filets tasted fantastic with a nice spiced crust. Poached eggs on top crowned the entire dish, alongside delicious potatoes.



Bourbon Peach Cobbler Waffles

My guest enjoyed the Black Angus Short Ribs & Red Grits (Creamy purple and red grits cooked in a cheese and butter sauce topped with sliced black angus short ribs). He loved how mouthwatering and tender the ribs were. The depth of flavor was off the charts. I sampled the purple grits that the dish came with. They were creamy, light and boasted an incredible flavor.



Black Angus Short Ribs & Red Grits

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar is an instant classic for perfect reason: great people, great food and great service. Ms. Rollins is a culinary genius that started out as a small food truck business. It then turned it into a brand new permanent restaurant location. This is a spot not to be missed. Go enjoy!

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

Reservations are recommended by calling 773-754-8523. Reservations are available on Open Table or at the restaurant website.