Spread the love

Many Miles Away have just released the music video for their second single “Get It Back” off their soon to be available self-titled debut album.

Many Miles Away is a fearless adventure and collaboration of two unique singers, songwriters, musicians fulfilling their exclusive destinies. There is an eloquence in true enthusiasm and Michael Shapiro and Miles Schon push open the heavy, groaning door of creativity in life itself. “Get It Back” is produced, engineered and mixed by Tom Fletcher with additional production/programming and co-mixing by Keith Sommers, and is being released on Mama Cow Records.

Michael Shapiro, mastermind of the Vegas sensation “Reckless in Vegas” has a residency at the iconic Sahara Hotel where he and the band echoes the shadows of Sin City in the 1960’s. The show is a live, high-energy performance incorporating modern versions of songs by artist including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis, Sonny and Cher, Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, and others infused with dazzling showgirls, imagery, comedy, and a contemporary rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. Raised in Vegas Michael picked up a guitar at age 13 and never looked back. He has played on stage with Bruce Springsteen and has toured with The Romantics, Cheap Trick, and Great White…until a tragic fire struck.

Miles Schon was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and was born into a family of rockers including his dad Neil Schon, the guitarist from the legendary band Journey. As a self-taught musician Miles is widely recognized for his fiery speed, his outrageous solos and his soulful blues. He has performed and collaborated with icons including Grammy winning artist Jonathan Cain, Ross Valery (Journey), Will Champlin, Omar Hakim (Sting and Miles Davis), Scott Page (Pink Floyd), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Prairie Prince (The Tubes), Dug Pinnick (Kings X), du and a host of others. Together their blend of energy is like that of a super nova adding interstellar diversity, and a shock wave leaving us an unparalleled brightness and a raging tsunami of different elements and facets of music and lyrics. The new original project raises a new sound born in a world of uncertainty …

“Get It Back” was written and arranged by Tom Fletcher, Michael Shapiro, Miles Schon, Jack Roth and Trey Ordaz, and was recorded at Shapitol Studios in Las Vegas, NV.

Many Miles Away “Get It Back” – Michael Shapiro/Vocals and Guitar, Miles Schon/Guitars and BG Vocals , Jack Roth/Drums, Trey Ordaz/Bass and BG Vocals

Watch the “Get It Back” music video by Many Miles Away here:

Download/Stream “Get It Back” By Many Miles Away here:



AMAZON:

https://amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0BVKV2WQP?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_XVotMPf4X1BGPuQly0M6O1xs2

iTUNES:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/get-it-back-single/1671438795

SPOTIFY:

The official website for Many Miles Away can be found at https://www.manymilesaway.com