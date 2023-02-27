Spread the love

Niki J. Borger is quickly becoming a rising superstar as an actress, an award-winning producer, and screenwriter. She has been nominated and has won several awards for her short “Because I Could”, which she directed, wrote and produced, and also acted in. She also wrote and starred in the award winning short “A Portrait of a Subtle Suicide” and hosts a weekly show, focusing on personal development called “Unlimit Yourself.”

As the co-founder of FireWolf Entertainment based in Oklahoma and Burbank, California, she specializes in telling captivating stories in the fantasy and action genre similar to Game of Thrones. The tales specific to the company may appear dark along the way, however, they lead to uplifting and inspirational endings. The characters they create are more authentic than many in that genre, and go deeper into the psychological mindsets and beliefs that make them human.

With a dazzling resume unfolding before the eyes of the world, Niki is about to explode into the industry like that of a raging tsunami. In her own words “as a cosmopolitan, I believe that we live in one world, and that every living being has a unique purpose within it. Through my work and how I live I want to inspire others. I want to show that so much more is possible than some might think. For everybody.”….Niki J. Borger



When you were growing up in Germany what inspired you to become part of the entertainment industry?

So for one, my father always had a love for the United States and he actually traveled here once or twice a year. So, I came over here often. The highlight was obviously Disneyland. The pictures of me at different ages in front of Minnie Mouse or something. Just me at this spot at age 2 and then age 5, then age 9. So, there was always this fascination for the United States. With Hollywood in particular, I always wanted to be an actress as a kid. I loved everything that came with it. The stories, that you could be whatever you want, the costumes. Meeting people, going places, all of that. And then later on, my attitude was the impact. The realization of how much impact Hollywood actually has around the world. Because the stories we see as kids shape our perception of who we can be as an adult. That just clicked into place at some point. At the same time, I was a little bit like, we have to do this a little bit better.

So you are not only an actress, you do screenplays and productions?

I do. I started as a dancer. I always did my own productions in dance. With the screenwriting, what happened is that I had to apply for my first talent Visa in 2020. This occurred during the pandemic. I had done a ton of short films in my first year, but they were not submitted to festivals. So, I had to do my own shorts at first.

I enjoyed doing my own stuff, submitted them to festivals and it actually turned out amazing. It was great even though I had next to no clue as to what I was doing. Intuitively, I wrote three or four short films scripts. I made two of them. Both of them got into festivals and ran internationally, despite the pandemic. The third one I submitted as a script to a handful of festivals and screenwriting competitions.

I actually got two second places out of them. During the pandemic there was nothing else to do, so I already figured that it’s hard to break into the industry if you’re not born here. Like not even born in Los Angeles, but I’m not even born in the country. I didn’t have connections from my hometown, or anything that I could use. I don’t even have an idol, nobody has done this before from Germany. If you think of famous German actresses, there’s none. There is Diane Kruger, I think her father was a director already. She was already big when she was brought over here. So, we figured there has to be a way to break into it and we had a lot of time, so we started developing our own projects.

And you speak a whole bunch of different languages, do you think that helps you?

I certainly think it helps me in understanding characters and people a lot better. Because I lived in a bunch of different places and when you speak the language really well, you understand the ideas that are behind the words. Stuff that can’t just easily be translated. You understand how people tick in different parts of the world. And it’s so interesting to learn about that and then allow that to be expressed in your character. How they behave and what drives them and what they really want to do.

If you could pick your dream acting role what would it be?

My dream acting role would actually be what we created. My role in the Ascension franchise is my dream acting role. It’s a superhero role, but in a more grounded way set in the past. I think that’s a fun combination. It’s set in the past and we have fun costumes. It’s a strong female character. Hopefully she’ll be inspiring for people to watch.

If you could be in a movie, in a film with anybody on this planet who would you choose?

Oh my God who wouldn’t I choose. There are so many people that would be so inspiring to meet. I love the actors that use their voice in an important way. She might not be the best example, but Jane Fonda has actually been inspiring.

Let me put it to you this way, if you could pick two actors or an actor and an actress to be your parents who would you pick and why?

Two actors who could be my parents would be Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. The film “Our Souls at Night” was amazing. That’s kind of in between parent and grandparent but they had amazing careers and I think they’ve done incredible stuff. They are among the top actors out there. Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman both of those I watch so much. I’ve seen so much of their work. In acting school I had to do a reenactment of Cate Blanchett scenes. I was like oh my God I’m not sure if I could live up to this pressure.

Thus far how much training have you had and how much acting experience have you had?

Well, I started acting a long time ago. My first press article from me being in a production was from 20 years ago. Crazy right. That was the first of my professional productions. Also, when I started in 2002, I acted in English. It was kind of funny, acting in English and not in German. At that time I had only studied English for about 3 years. Full-time training I did four years in total, three in Germany and one over here.

I did semi-professional plays throughout School. Then I took a break because I was studying at an Ivy League College and there was no time for that. I did musical theater and throughout that we were doing professional productions on the side. That was intense. When we had productions, it was class from 8:00 to 5:00 with a 30-minute break to get to the theater, start at the theater at 5:30, wrap at 10:30, get home at 11:00 and start meal prep for the next day. That was tough. After school I did this crazy awesome project with Russia and the Ukraine. At the time I had no idea how important it actually was, but we were kind of trying to prevent the war that is going on right now.

Tell me about it a little bit.

It was funded by the European Theater Festival, the Goethe Institute and a bunch of other public institutions. There were three directors. One from Germany, one from the National Theater in Ukraine and one from Mascot, which is the leftist pro people theater in Russia. It was based on real testimonial from children in war situations. They developed a 40-minute piece and then those pieces were shown together as a set in all three locations. The testimonials were from children in the second world war in Germany, but then also from the people that were children in Ukraine when Russia took the Kremlin and attacked our eastern part of Ukraine. We played in all three places and it was just crazy because German people didn’t really care. In Ukraine we played the National Theater with the President in the other room and people were so grateful for what we were doing. They were coming to us with tears in their eyes and thanking us. And then we performed in Russia in this leftist theater that’s raided by the police every 6 months, which is in the backyard basement and doesn’t even have a sign outside. Fortunately, the directors were from Russia. Sadly, they passed away within half a year of the production. The New York Times did a two-page obituary about them.

Where do you want to be in 5 years, where do you hope to be?

I hope to be working regularly. I hope to be married with kids. Since I’m from Germany, I would love to be a stable resident here. I love the US. I love the American people. I think I do way better over here than I do in Germany. Working steadily with our own productions would be awesome.

Is there anything you would like me to put in this interview that we haven’t discussed?

I think this is a good start. I want people to be inspired. I want them to go to the movies and walk out and feel energized and excited. I want them to love what they saw and maybe have ideas of their own. I want children, especially girls, to grow up believing they could be whoever they want.

Follow Niki J. Borger on the web:

Facebook Profile: https://www.facebook.com/NikiJBorger

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069070134064

Instagram Profile: https://www.instagram.com/nikijborger/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO8kBxwCdcLCjttdZi3X12A

Webpage: https://nikijborger.com/

FireWolf Entertainment: https://firewolfent.com/

Photo Credits: Niki J. Borger