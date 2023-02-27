Spread the love

“Quigley 2” is the sequel to “Quigley,” the #1 Pomeranian dog film in the world.

Steve Allgeier grew up in Louisville, KY and currently lives in California. Steve is the author of “Christmas with NORKY, the Adventure Begins…” and creator of “NORKY THE PENEAGLE”, the “Official MailBird” of the North Pole. Steve and his character NORKY currently appears as a Special Celebrity Guest and Entertainer at many Special Events and Parades.

“Quigley 2” Synopsis:

A small toy factory, staffed entirely with Autistic personnel, is owned by Bob and Artie.

Ro is a rich woman, thought to be a lifelong friend, but is conniving behind their backs to put them out of business.

She wants to develop the property and refers to Bob and Artie as collateral damage. The Toy Factory is secured by a family trust lease, but if they can’t maintain the terms, the agreement becomes null and void. Ro hires Mitch, a slacker, to take care of the problem and put them out of business. To keep his hands clean, Mitch hires Vinnie and Moe, 2 less than competent goof-offs to do the job for him. That’s when the emergency bell in heaven rings.

The Arch Angels gather. Next on the list is Thurmond, a wingless Angel that has been waiting many years for another shot at gaining wings.

Thurmond is heaven’s canine dance team trainer, so when told to take a friend, he chooses 2 of his best friends, Quigley, and Knuckles to accompany him.

Their mission, to rescue the toy factory, help the autistic staff stay employed, stop the slackers, and make sure every child in town gets a toy for Christmas.

“NORKY” the Hybrid Peneagle (part cuddly Penguin -part fluffy Eagle) that can swim & fly, from the North Pole known as the “Dream Adventurer”, who within his presence Holds the Special Key of the Northern Lights which releases the Dreams in All of Us all year long. “NORKY” is the “Good Deeds Ambassador” & “Official MailBird” of the North Pole. “NORKY” protects Children & keeps them safe while guiding them on their Dream Adventures.

Steve Allgeier and “NORKY” are joining “Quigley” in the most highly anticipated family film sequel in the world. “Quigley 2” will have an all-star cast of your favorite actors….coming soon!!

William Byron Hillman is writer and director of “Quigley 2” and in addition to Steve Allgeier the producing team members are Jimmy Star, Olivia d’Abo, Lorenzo Omaggio and Alessandro Folchitto.

The official website for William Byron Hillman may be found at https://www.williamhillman.com

The official website for Quigley movies may be found at http://www.quigleysite.com

The official website for “NORKY” may be found at http://www.norky.com