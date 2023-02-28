Spread the love

The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave, Chicago, is an elegant, spacious, and comfortable

venue for owner Dr. Ricardo T. Rosencranz’ show, “Physician Magician”. A graceful double-

roomed bar serving themed drinks and bar food lets into an old-fashioned space with raised

stage, wooden seating, and café tables. Catchy varied-era tunes served as a relaxing

background for the polite capacity crowd last Saturday night, February 25th, 2023- the absorbing

show will continue on weekends through April 2nd .

Rosenkranz Mysteries Perfect Empathy

The good doctor is a prestidigitator and sleight-of-hand adept performing with amiable patter

and a good-natured modest sensibility- he is also neonatologist at Northwestern’s Feinberg

School of Medicine, on staff for 30 years, currently a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics.

Neonatologists specialize in the care of newborns particularly premature babies who often

present with serious physical problems. In the three decades since this Mexico native

graduated from Cornell Medical School and completed his residency and fellowship training at

Northwestern, his specialty and it’s allied specialties of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and OB-GYN

have exploded with technical advances, including early detection of illnesses, the ability to

pinpoint genetic problems, surgery in utero and treatment of such devastating conditions as

hyaline membrane disease.

Rosencranz’ verbal audience engagement does not refer specifically to any particular aspect of

his medical career but does include commentary about the confusion caused by the

complexities inherent in medical care. His remarks are concerned, caring, and advertent and his

observations are informed and shrewd as well as poignant and very, very kind. One senses that

the magic delivered between the purple peacock/pink caduceus projected-upon curtains by his

deft hands and potent gaze is of a piece with that he delivers in the clinics downtown.

Rosenkranz Mysteries Balsamo

His communication with the audience before, between and during the acts was immediate, friendly

and without pretense or the pompous banter that often constitutes the “spiel” in similar one-person magic acts. Rosenkranz kidded gently with subjects who were both volunteers and

selected. Genial and not-very-shy patrons climbed willingly up on stage to participate with

props, cards, Rubik’s cubes and more; the acts were standard fare but done with a light and

unique touch, which often included stories and objects from the magicians’ past, notably

related to his family.

Magic Medicine

It seems that the message of the evening that was most predominant was Ricardo’s take on

hope, empowerment and change– they move us forward as human beings and can carry us

beyond the risks attendant to medical illnesses, both large and small. He emphasized that

getting beyond the impossible to what is possible in medicine is the essence of magic.

Rosenkranz also noted that his mentor, historian-philosopher-magician Eugene Burger, taught

him “magic is so much more than tricks”;b the stage shows of magic are imbued “with

meaning, and the meaning is powerful”. Finally, the physician-magician reminded us all

throughout the evening that “both medicine and life are about transformation” and urged us all

to have the courage to look at ourselves, see where change is necessary and- hey presto!- do

the work required to effect that change.

Photos are courtesy of the Physician Magician